Matt and Lisa Krol crowdfund campaign

We are asking fellow Patriots to rally in a time of desperate need for funds, to help offset the costs incurred in fighting for freedom. Our dear friend Matt is in the fight of his life, he is incarcerated for allegations stemming from the Capital protest in DC on 1/6, and has been refused bond. This is a politicized attack on all our rights and liberty.

Please consider donating any amount. Even a dollar will add up if we all chip in.

Prayers are also requested for the family

Thank you, and please share with all your Patriotic friends.





*A note from Matt’s wife*

On February 22, 2022 my husband was arrested by the FBI for allegations stemming from the January 6th Capitol protest. My husband’s bond was denied. He is currently in route to Washington DC to await his trial.

My husband and I both feel the urgency to have a strong legal defense, therefore, this GiveSendGo account was created for his legal fees. The urgency we have for this strong legal defense is simply my husband’s health. Six months ago he was diagnosed with a life threatening heart condition and wears a Life Vest 24/7 to monitor his heart function. He had been hospitalized recently from it and is currently on numerous medications. He is scheduled to undergo a life-saving Pacemaker/defibrillator surgery this coming April. While incarcerated, the undue stress on his heart and his daily medical needs being neglected is of utmost concern to our family and ultimately his much needed heart surgery could be delayed.





Despite the allegations, first and foremost my husband is a man of great faith and still in the midst of this horrible situation is trusting God. He is a loving husband of 38 years, father of three and grandfather of two. He is a steadfast patriot, loves his country and the principles it was founded on.





Throughout his life, my husband has given of his time and money to support those in need going on various missionary relief trips assisting wherever needed in many third world countries and across the United States. He has rallied for constitution rights, protecting our freedoms. He is someone you can always call on and he will be there to help in any way he can.





Our prayer is for my husband to return home to his family, to be able to regain his health through his life-saving surgery, for his name and reputation to be restored and truth to prevail.





Our family is so thankful for your generous donations, no matter what the size, and covet your prayers!





Much appreciation,

Lisa Krol







