Save the only Cyclorama in Canada !

Goal:

 CAD $20,000

Raised:

 CAD $1,121

Campaign created by 

Campaign funds will be received by Pierre Blouin

The 130-year-old Cyclorama of Jerusalem in Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre is the only canadian example of a painted circular panorama – a spectacular art form popularized in the 19th century – and especially unique as it is housed in its original rotunda.

A canvas measuring 110 metres in length and 14 metres in height, the panorama depicts Jerusalem on the day of the Jesus Christ’s crucifixion with striking realism: faux terrain and painted figures in the foreground enhance the immersive, 3-D effect.

Originally painted in New York around 1887, it was shown in Montreal for 6 years before being permanently installed at Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre in 1895, where it became a crucial component of one of Quebec’s most important pilgrimage sites.

The Cyclorama of Jerusalem is one of only 17 surviving nineteenth century panoramas in the world, and the third oldest in its original rotunda, making it an artistic and architectural ensemble of international significance.

The Quebec Ministry of Culture designated the site, the panorama and rotunda, as classified Cultural Heritage Property in August 2017 and as classified by August 2019.

As the owner of the Cyclorama, we need your financial assistance to save and preserve the rotunda and the huge artwork on canvas. 

Thank you for helping us save this religious, cultural and historical monument.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 CAD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 CAD
6 months ago

Hope to visit Cyclorama again one day! Been here before and loved it

Sonia Lefrancois
$ 40.00 CAD
7 months ago

Merci beaucoup pour la visite privée avec mes petites filles. Jeanne, la plus vieille, a dit “c’était incroyable!”

Bruce McGowan
$ 40.00 CAD
7 months ago

Merci encore pour la visite, Anne :)

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
8 months ago

David Gauthier
$ 40.00 CAD
8 months ago

Merci pour la visite !

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Merci beaucoup de ton intérêt pour notre cause. Au plaisir de te revoir." By Pierre Blouin

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 CAD
1 year ago

En espérant que ma petite contribution puisse vous aider.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Merci beaucoup! Toutes les contributions font une différence." By Pierre Blouin

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 year ago

Je vous souhaites le meilleur dans la sauvegarde de ce site patrimoniale familliale.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Merci beaucoup!" By Pierre Blouin

Rob Vroom
$ 234.90 CAD
2 years ago

Nous vous souhaitons bonne chance dans vos efforts pour restaurer ce site historique et précieux.

Nicolas Houde
$ 23.56 CAD
2 years ago

Claude Rioux
$ 39.31 CAD
2 years ago

Way to go

Anonyme
$ 39.15 CAD
2 years ago

Tale care good Luck!

