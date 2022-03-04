Save the only Cyclorama in Canada !

The 130-year-old Cyclorama of Jerusalem in Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre is the only canadian example of a painted circular panorama – a spectacular art form popularized in the 19th century – and especially unique as it is housed in its original rotunda.

A canvas measuring 110 metres in length and 14 metres in height, the panorama depicts Jerusalem on the day of the Jesus Christ’s crucifixion with striking realism: faux terrain and painted figures in the foreground enhance the immersive, 3-D effect.



Originally painted in New York around 1887, it was shown in Montreal for 6 years before being permanently installed at Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre in 1895, where it became a crucial component of one of Quebec’s most important pilgrimage sites.

The Cyclorama of Jerusalem is one of only 17 surviving nineteenth century panoramas in the world, and the third oldest in its original rotunda, making it an artistic and architectural ensemble of international significance.

The Quebec Ministry of Culture designated the site, the panorama and rotunda, as classified Cultural Heritage Property in August 2017 and as classified by August 2019.

As the owner of the Cyclorama, we need your financial assistance to save and preserve the rotunda and the huge artwork on canvas.

Thank you for helping us save this religious, cultural and historical monument.