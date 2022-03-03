Dear friends!

Thank you for your support of Ukraine at this tragic time.

My name is Maria Pustoshilova, I’m member at the International Bible Church in Boca Raton, Florida. Most of our church members have relatives or close friends in Ukraine. Now we all are united to help the refugees, wounded in the war and the most vulnerable who are cut off from the government support or their jobs.

100 % of all collected funds of this fundraiser will be sent directly to the Ukraine toward providing medical supplies and care for the wounded in the front lines. As a church, we do not take any fees for this service. I was entrusted by my church to start this fundraiser and I'm grateful for this opportunity to help Ukraine and its people at this time.



All funds will be sent directly to Ukraine through pastor of International Bible Church, Daniil Naberezhnyy.

Thank you so much and God bless you!

With prayers,

Maria Pustoshilova

ibcnow.org

maria@ibcnow.org