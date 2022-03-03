J6ER Political Hostage

Updated:June 26th-Greetings,

I’m FREEE!! I’m Joshua Hernandez, I was released from Forrest City Low on Friday the 21st.

The BOP left me homeless upon my release. I informed them of my family, my home and my job that is waiting for me.

I assumed I was going to be sent home. Last two months of my sentence I was requesting information of my itinerary, plus my probation officer contact information. I was told I would be giving all I needed. Upon my release I was giving a grayhound bus ticket to Washington DC. To my surprise, I was given that and only that. No probation info,no address where I was supposed to go, not even a printout of local resources. I wasn’t even given my ID back I came in with to prove who I am. All my property was ‘lost’. All the books I was sent from friends and family, pictures family sent in the mail. Clothing and shoes I had bought. I had to leave in shoes and clothing that was donated, unwashed.





Once I got my hands on a phone, I started to call the probation office and get an idea why I being set to DC. The supervisor did not know why. I was assigned to an officer that was no longer with the probation office. On a Friday afternoon on the grayhound towards DC, being told I had to wait till Monday for a response on further action, I was looking at once arriving, a whole weekend without a roof and clean clothing. I received no help. I’m not expecting the red carpet, but I would have really appreciate a printout of local resources.





My first visit with my probation was on the 26th of this month at 4pm in the afternoon. I informed her of my ID issue, food, shelter, family, clothing, everything that I am lacking. I was told ‘Get all that out of your head, you are here and we need to seen what you need to become successful’.





Not family, not your kids, not the fact you have no resources or a ID to get a job, but what do you need to become successful.





So I’m stuck here in DC, anything helps. I have a plan for employment. I started to ask corner stores to stock up back rooms and clean floors for drinks and snacks and if they want to pay I’ll accept cash. I’m taking things one step at a time.





God Bless all the readers and Go Bless the Gateway Pundit. I will not let hard times defeat me. I am powered my the Most High.

My unmatched perspicacity coupled with my sheer indefatigability makes me a feared opponent in any realm of human endeavor.





Hello Guys. My Names Joshua Hernandez. I was apart of the January 6th event, I have been sentenced to 24 months in federal prison. I need help from whoever can help because the financial provision I made for my family before entering prison has been stolen as of now by my business partner. My family and I will be forever grateful. I was the sole provider for the household. My wife and I have became parents since the event that happened on J6th. We are looking for help for our home support. My son Liam is 1y 7m and my daughter Jaycee is 8months. I am 3 months into my sentence and things are getting harder for my wife as the months go on. I am hoping for support for my family to help get through these time of hardship.

We have used most of my funds for lawyer and traveling expenses to Washington D.C. I was looking for different sources of income with e-commerce platforms, however with the events of J6 and political targeting from other platforms I am banned from using services. While in Memphis, I also was involved in independent car sales. Unfortunately, Memphis isn't a safe place to do business and ultimately was given a bad hand.

I know most who read this will be total strangers, just know if you chose to donate, my family will be forever thankful. God bless all the J6ers in prison suffering. We stood up for our homeland peacefully, proud and with love in our hearts for everyone to be apart of the land that is home to the free and land of the brave. God bless everyone who has helped my family so far and to those who take time out to pray for us.

My family thanks you!

Joshua, Letty, Liam, and Jaycee



















