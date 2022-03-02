A Prince in Pakistan Amir's Ministry

Goal:
USD $4,631
Raised:
USD $27,177
Campaign funds will be received by Brian Crowley
Perhaps Amirs words when I first started helping him and his community in Pakistan will resonate with you:
Dear brother, thanks for having concern for me and I also am thankful to our God that He sent you for my help. When I went to meet the people and give them the food their faces cheard up with happiness and I felt also happy, lucky and blessed to see them enjoying theirselves. Its all because of you my dear brother. i have done nothing i became able to do all this because of your help support and prayers. I want to help them at the end of my life. I want to do big things for them. I request to please pray for me, and also my own business that God increase my business and I would be able to help them with my own money because I want to increase the work of Christ. I will never leave the work of God. I want to be honest with the work of God forever and ever and ever in the name of Jesus Christ Ameen
I have managed to send small amounts when I can, but things have become untenable for me to continue. So the Lord put this avenue of GiveSendGo on my heart - that an outpouring and flow of funds may continue, if not from me, then perhaps in some way thru me... by the generosity of all who would consider helping.
Even if you are unable to help with a donation of funds, may the Lord move you to say a word or two in prayer on behalf of this community in Pakistan.
Thank You for your consideration.
God bless you and keep you strong to proclaim HIS gospel
May God bless you
God bless & thank you for what you do!
God bless you Amir keep up the good work ! I appreciate you, you are an inspiration with your works and love for Gods people.
With the grace of God, please continue the good works you do. In Jesus’ name
Thank you
你只管去传扬神国的道（路9：60）
Praise Yeshua all of His people! And rejoice in Him alone
God bless you & strengthen you to expand
May Our Lord Jesus Christ give you your strength
God bless your ministry
God bless you Amir and Angela. You both do great work for the kingdom.
May God keep blessing your ministry
Praying for your ministry from Modesto California USA. I hope this helps your mission field. Sean
I was touched by your love for the gospel of Christ and your evangelical efforts. I pray that may the Lord God keep you and bless you.
Praying for you and your family and your ministry from Brazil
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.