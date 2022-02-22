Empower Vulnerable Kids

Goal:
CAD $58,000
Raised:
CAD $8,288
Campaign funds will be received by Kathryn Kristoffel
Indigenous children are empowered as they learn farming, entrepreneurship, home construction, leadership and more. Healthy food and clean drinking water are cornerstones for developing the next generation of leaders. Give the gift of confidence and hope in the future to the most oppressed children. Now raising money for indigenous children of Nova Scotia.
I’m so thankful for this ministry. Blessings Abundantly ❤️🔥🕊
For Hesed International Ministries.
Hi Kate, this was still on my heart to do for HESED.... God bless you.
For Hesed International Ministries.
For the great work of HESED
For Hesed International Ministries.
Glad to be apart of such awesome work.
For Hesed International Ministries.
Blessings my donation for now I will continue to donate
Kingdom investment
Thank you for the wonderful opportunity to invest and grow in God's Kingdom
