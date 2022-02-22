Campaign Image

Empower Vulnerable Kids

Goal:

 CAD $58,000

Raised:

 CAD $8,288

Campaign created by FIRE Athletics International

Campaign funds will be received by Kathryn Kristoffel

Empower Vulnerable Kids

Indigenous children are empowered as they learn farming, entrepreneurship, home construction, leadership and more. Healthy food and clean drinking water are cornerstones for developing the next generation of leaders. Give the gift of confidence and hope in the future to the most oppressed children. Now raising money for indigenous children of Nova Scotia. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 CAD
1 year ago

I’m so thankful for this ministry. Blessings Abundantly ❤️‍🔥🕊

Terry White
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

Tanya Keast
$ 1150.00 CAD
1 year ago

Theresa White
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

Jan Billings
$ 86.00 CAD
1 year ago

For Hesed International Ministries.

Anonymous Giver
$ 80.00 CAD
1 year ago

Hi Kate, this was still on my heart to do for HESED.... God bless you.

Terry White
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

Jan Billings
$ 86.00 CAD
1 year ago

For Hesed International Ministries.

Tanya
$ 300.00 CAD
1 year ago

Christine James
$ 250.00 CAD
1 year ago

Terry White
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 67.00 CAD
1 year ago

For the great work of HESED

Jan Billings
$ 86.00 CAD
1 year ago

For Hesed International Ministries.

Terry White
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

Christine James
$ 250.00 CAD
1 year ago

Glad to be apart of such awesome work.

Jan Billings
$ 86.00 CAD
1 year ago

For Hesed International Ministries.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 CAD
1 year ago

Blessings my donation for now I will continue to donate

Theresa White
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

Kingdom investment

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 CAD
1 year ago

Thank you for the wonderful opportunity to invest and grow in God's Kingdom

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo