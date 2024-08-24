Barbara Deschaine’s Osteoporosis Nightmare

Three years ago my friend, Barbara Deschaine, was diagnosed with severe bone loss in her jawbone by a dentist. After doing some research she found that laser therapy, approved by the FDA, would increase bone density. She then found a company that manufactures a laser therapy machine and received a referral to a dentist trained by them. She followed through and received the laser therapy which was done incorrectly causing damage to her lower jaw gums burning the gums down to the jawbone causing nerve damage. Part of her jawbone has become exposed through the gums causing constant pain and sensitivity so she is unable to use the right side of her jaw. This led to possible Osteonecrosis which is spreading causing the bone to die. Due to this damage no doctor will treat her or give her further diagnosis for her condition. She has been to about twenty dentists since then and they will not treat her because of the condition of the bone and tell her there is nothing they can do to help her. Medical doctors also have no answers for her. She is now seeking a neurologist to confirm or diagnose nerve damage.



Her condition has grown increasingly worse since then, to the point where her health is adversely affected and she lives in constant, often excruciating pain with severe migraine headaches. Her jaw bone is deteriorating due to Osteoporosis and her nasal cavity and skull are now also affected. Her jaw and mouth are in so much pain she is often unable to eat, or she is limited to only eating small amounts at a time. As a result, she has lost so much weight, she has lost 20 pounds and is now 10 pounds underweight at 93 pounds and she is 5 feet 5 inches tall. The pain often makes sleep impossible. Her condition is deteriorating rapidly and could lead to an early death.

In her desperation for a solution which no doctor has been able to give her, she found The Cellular Performance Institute. This Institute is on the cutting-edge of stem cell research, specifically using Hypoxic Mesenchymal Stem Cells. They have treated many patients like her, with positive results, and they are sure they can help improve her condition. The Institute quoted a fee of $27,000. If additional MRI’s are needed, those will be additional fees. This quote includes the hotel fee and transportation to the facility. We are asking for $27,000, but a little more would help with additional MRI’s if needed and other unexpected expenses. Barbara is in so much pain and she feels she has no other alternative; she needs to have this procedure done as soon as possible. None of this is covered by medical insurance.

My hope and prayer for Barbara is that these treatments will set her on a journey back to restored health. Her income is very limited. So I implore you to search your heart and consider being a friend to Barbara by donating any amount you can …small or large. We thank you from the bottom of our heart in advance and appreciate the love you extend to Barbara through your donation.



