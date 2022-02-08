Help Spann Get a New Service Dog

Hello everyone,

I’m fundraising to acquire a new service dog. Please see my story below.







I don’t think my story is that special, but it is true and heartfelt. Back in 2007, I went to work for Walmart, the world’s largest retailer. That fact is not such big deal, neither is the fact that I am disabled and wheelchair-bound; Walmart has 2.1 million associates worldwide, so, naturally, some of the associates are going to be like me. What is a little special, however, is the fact that I had a service dog, Finn.

Finn was a Labrador mix. He was a rescue dog. He was raised in Nebraska and found by Susan Bass at Canine Specialty Training in Independence, Missouri. Finn was a year and 10 months old when I got him in December of 2005. He was trained as a mobility service dog. He could open and close doors, pick up dropped items; even items as small as a dime or as flat as an envelope and then put them in my hand. He pulled my manual wheelchair, pushed buttons on a coke machine, or elevator. He could take clothes out of the washer, put them in the dryer, take them from dryer, into a basket and then pull it wherever needed. Once, when I was sick, he knew it before I did, he smelled the infection on me!

Finn was 14 years old in 2017, and had degenerative spine disease when I had to put him down. I waited until now before trying to obtain another service dog due to my not being able to face replacing “the best.”

Today, with the world as it is, and the fact that I live and travel alone, as I get older I need a companion to be my ears, a constant presence and possibly a form of deterrent to circumvent possible dangerous situations. People who may not view me as capable to defend myself may think twice if I had a service dog with me.

This will likely be my last dog. I want him to be as good as Finn was.

16 years ago, Finn cost me $5,000. Now, the costs could be upwards of $30,000.

In 2008, I was selected by my store manager to attend Walmart's annual shareholders event in Fayetteville, Arkansas. This was a very high honor, because very few employees get to participate in this event. Finn and I spent 4 days at the event, getting there by a 13 hour bus ride.

During the meeting we were treated fantastically and when the time came for us to leave, once they found out we had ridden a bus previously, a one way plane ticket was purchased by Walmart for our trip home. After returning home I was asked by Sam's Club if I would be willing to participate in a video on Service Animals, and since I had Finn, I agreed.

I was later told that a gentleman named Keith Sharp contacted Sam's Club asking if any associates in the club had a service animal, and he was told “no,” then he contacted Walmart and was given my name.

Back then, Finn and I, were the only service dog team company wide, but today there are hundreds. Imagine what we started! The film crew for the Sam’s Club video came from New York to shoot a 2 minute video. After the video was complete, I received a call asking if Finn and I would be willing to go to Kansas City to Sam's annual company meeting where the video would be shown for one time only!

Finn and I went on stage to the first of three standing ovations from the group we spoke to. After the Kansas City trip, we soon realized that still shots not used in the video were used in Walmart's computer based learning modules (CBL's) on Service Animals which are seen by every incoming associate and management associate.

In February 2010, I received a call from corporate from a lady named Crosby Cromwell giving me details of an expo to be held in Boston the following May, that my story (profile) was being given to the committee of a magazine called Careers and the Disabled, and that if chosen I could represent Walmart at the meeting. So, my fiancée, my store manager, Jeremy Lightsey and Finn and I, all went to Boston. Once there and at the meeting, I was approached by the editor in chief of the magazine. Once introduced, he said, "You’re the one?” I said, “Excuse me?” He then proceeded to tell me that the committee vote approving me to appear on the cover of the magazine was unanimous, and that in his 15 years with the magazine he's never witnessed a unanimous vote!

As the evening progressed, I learned there were disabled representatives from Verizon, AT&T, United Postal Service and so on, from around the country. Ultimately, I was named Careers and Disabled Employee of the Year, representing Walmart. Following this, I was placed on the cover of Walmart World Magazine in October 2010, a monthly publication mainly for associates. These honors and trips were very humbling in that not every associate can attest to such treatment.

My goal after the format Walmart has given me, is to aspire to transfer to Walmart’s home office in Arkansas, and show other associates, disabled and abled that indeed anything is possible with perseverance and determination. Working in the main headquarters would not only be a major accomplishment but it would truly give this story never-ending merit.



In 2011, I transferred to store #932 in Griffin, Georgia. After 10 years there, I recently moved back to my hometown in Northwestern, Georgia, where it all began. As I start my 14th year with Walmart in May, I've recently completed 85 months perfect attendance and 14 years without a day late for work.

I truly hope this story can go viral and get back to someone influential at the home office in Arkansas. I read daily, I study and research to keep abreast of the happenings of our company, and my goal is to represent myself and other accomplished disabled employees by working with the corporate administrators to improving the store and online experience for our customers with a diverse and attentive associate staff.

Thank you for your kind consideration and donation.





Sincerely,

Spann Cordle