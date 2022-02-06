Help Us Save Our Historic Church in Ft. Worth, TX

My name is Cynthia Gant, and Sunshine Church has played a vital role in my life since my father, Reverend Harold Gant, became the Pastor in 1953.

Unfortunately, the church recently suffered a severe break-in. Thieves stripped our entire HVAC system for its copper content, leaving the church without air conditioning or heating, among other damage that we must repair. The church and attached parsonage (church house) are historical buildings recognized by the National Register of Historic Places. To raise funds to fix the church, we sold the parsonage, the home where I grew up. Sadly, the funds from the sale are not enough for all the repairs we need to make.

Here is a list of the major repairs we need to make:

● Repair water damage and structural stability issues

● Restore the roof, windows, and doors

● Restore and add a drainage system to the bell tower

● Bring plumbing, mechanical and electrical up to code

● Ensure the facility is accessible to all and meets ADA compliance standards

Due to these circumstances, the church congregation has had no place to meet.

About the Church

This church represents two histories. The building was built in 1929 by Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, the first Black Catholic church in Fort Worth. In 1955, Sunshine Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America acquired the church and attached parsonage buildings. Sunshine Church was established in 1914 and is the first Black Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Fort Worth. Both churches represent an essential part of Fort Worth's history.

Growing up, my family and I lived in the parsonage next door to the church. My father, who served as the Pastor for 41 years, drove his nine-passenger station wagon to the homes of children in the community and would bring them to Sunday school classes. The love, discipline, and teachings I received growing up in this church formed the foundation that helped me become the person I am today. Sunshine Church is my parents’ legacy to me and others who attended the church when they were young.



My parents and other church members who have passed on worked hard to keep the church going for the Black community in Fort Worth. The church was a place of worship, a focal point for our community, and a place for family activities like dinners, weddings, christenings, vacation bible school in the summer, bible study classes, choir practice, birthday and anniversary celebrations, and Christmas and Easter programs. Every Christmas and Thanksgiving, the church would pick a family in need from the community and give them a turkey, nonperishable food, and other household items. Also, the church often participated in Black History Month and Ms. Opal Lee's Juneteenth celebrations.

Over the years, like many other small churches, Sunshine Church has suffered the loss of members through attrition. Older members have passed away, others left to pursue career opportunities, and young people have gone to join the large mega churches. With the loss of our membership, the building itself has deteriorated. I hate seeing the building and its history lost, especially to the Black community. So I wanted to do what I could to save the church and its history.

Once the repairs are finished the goal is to make the building available not only for chuch services but also provide a place for community activities such as youth art programs, weddings, anniversaries, musical concerts and much more.

Please consider donating to our cause to help save the church so its history may live on and others can glean from it what I have.

Mission: The Historic Sunshine C.P. Church's mission is to bring the light of the gospel of peace, love, and hope to the dark world of turmoil, hate, and despair by sharing the love of Christ through worship, ministry, and service to the church and community.



“No pillar of the African American community has been more central to its history, identity, and social justice vision than the ‘Black Church.’”–Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Professor, Historian, Filmmaker, and Lead Advisor of Preserving Black Churches.

Historic Sunshine CPCA is asking for your prayers and support. Thank you.

All donations are directly deposited into a trust account to be used only for the rehabilitation of the church building. The church is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and all donations are tax-deductible to the full extent allowed by law.