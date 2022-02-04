Campaign Image

Support the EyesIsWatchin Podcast

Raised:

 CAD $7,926

Campaign created by Steve I's

Campaign funds will be received by Steve Ismail

Support the EyesIsWatchin Podcast

If you like the EyesIsWatchin Podcast and want to support, you can do so here!

Thank you!


Recent Donations
Lawrence Benn
$ 60.00 CAD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
22 days ago

Always happy to unwrap the Sunday morning gift you prepared with passion, dedication and generosity. Joyeux temps des fêtes!

Matt IZwatchintoo
$ 100.00 CAD
23 days ago

Been watching a long time. A Merry Christmas to you and all who are watchin too

Lawrence Benn
$ 60.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

We truly enjoy your podcasts .... truth and laughter there is no better combination ... Thanks for putting it out there uncensored !!!

Lawrence Benn
$ 60.00 CAD
2 months ago

Xnibblet
$ 20.00 CAD
2 months ago

Happy Birthday, Steve. I really enjoy your research, truth as you can tell it, and dedication. Stay strong like always. James

Anonymous Giver
$ 7.00 CAD
2 months ago

Thank you for all your work

Lawrence Benn
$ 60.00 CAD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 CAD
3 months ago

Thanks for the great work!

Lawrence Benn
$ 60.00 CAD
4 months ago

beaver
$ 60.00 CAD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
5 months ago

Thanks for the great content. In case you havent seen this. The daily mail, a 128 year old instituation which is still the most read newspaper in the UK adds a digital "blood of blood" to trump. Just like he claimed in his convention speech. I can't add the pic here but it's in the pics of the article which is still up from almost 2 weeks ago https://mol.im/a/13721865

davec
$ 7.00 CAD
5 months ago

"Enjoy the Show!" Q. CiC Trump, US military, &Q-Team are cleansing the world! HUGE Op!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
6 months ago

We look forward to every video. I tell everyone I meet about your Podcast. You give prove that backs up everything. I saw all this coming in 2021. I kept running across news and documents and I knew GOD was leading me to the truth. But people didn't believe me. Then I found you. I share a word and the address to your Podcast. Keep speaking the TRUTH. We pray for your safety. Thank YOU. GOD BLESS

Anonymous Giver
$ 68.00 CAD
6 months ago

YOU HAVE A FANTASTIC SHOW AND I AGREE WITH YOU ON NEARLY EVERYTHING. YOU ARE EXCELLENT IN YOUR DELIVERY. I KNOW THAT YOU PUT A LOT INTO THESE VIDEOS. IT'S HARD WORK AND THANK YOU FOR THAT AND GETTING THE TRUTH OUT. GOD BLESS YOU!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
6 months ago

Enjoy your work

Catfish
$ 54.00 CAD
7 months ago

Always a great podcast!

Barney
$ 30.00 CAD
7 months ago

You are the top man Steve. Keep those videos coming.

