Justice League for America for a Free Press

The Gateway Pundit website, is the leading grassroots news website on the right. Because of our massive reach and influence, we are under constant assault by numerous institutions on the left. The Justice League was created to defend The Gateway Pundit against First Amendment assaults on our business and free speech. Please consider donating to help with expenses incurred from the numerous legal battles we are constantly facing. Any amount raised will be applied to legal fees and other expenses incurred by the Justice League of America and for our current and future investigations. Thank you very much!





