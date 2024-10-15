Stormi Bailey fundraiser

My baby sister, Stormi, was shot in the neck while traveling in Memphis on 10/2/2024. She has been in the hospital since then. Her recovery will be long and require a lot of expense and family support. Gas, food, parking etc for the family to be with her. We will also have to complete home modifications to allow Stormi accessibility to her home with mom. She is currently listed as a quadriplegic but we are praying that is temporary. Only time will tell. We generally do not ask for help. We handle our own. However, my mother now has two daughters that require a lot of care, attention and expense. We realized we just cannot do this without help. I am not putting a goal on here so feel free to donate as much or as often as you like. Everything will help. We have no idea how long any extra help is going to be needed but appreciate anything we get. Prayers are also requested as we navigate this new chapter. All donations will be used to help my mother with expenses for travel and getting Stormi the help, accessibility and support she will need as we care for her.