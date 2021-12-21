Campaign Image

Justice for Kaiser Employees

Goal:

 USD $150,000

Raised:

 USD $9,314

Campaign created by The American People

Campaign funds will be received by Daniel Watkins

Justice for Kaiser Employees

We are united!  Employees of KP who have been discriminated against and denied their Religious Exemptions are seeking donations to help with litigation costs.  We are fighting against an opponent with endless resources and teams of attorneys. Dan Watkins is our attorney on the front lines, representing KP health care workers for the denial of our God given Constitutional rights to receive a religious exemption. He will be litigating for work place discrimination, hostile work environment, and retaliation- to name a few! Please give generously as we are in a battle of epic Importance. This group is over 1000 strong! We cannot lose.  Thank you for fighting alongside us.
Recent Donations
Show:
Love my freedom
$ 10.00 USD
12 days ago

Let’s win this case

joseph nickerson
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 12.00 USD
19 days ago

Let’s show the world what God can do with our tiny efforts toward faithfulness! He is good and does good…

Amber Adkins
$ 5.00 USD
26 days ago

For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Jeremiah 29:11

kmac14
$ 20.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
27 days ago

Hebrews 12::15

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
28 days ago

Jaleesa Britton
$ 5.00 USD
28 days ago

Jason Chata
$ 10.00 USD
28 days ago

Christine Graffam
$ 5.00 USD
29 days ago

Monthly Donation

M CARDONA
$ 10.00 USD
29 days ago

LET’S GOOOOOOO!!!!

Lindsey C
$ 10.00 USD
29 days ago

I pray Jesus is with us and goes before us. Thank you Lord

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

