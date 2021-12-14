Campaign Image

Badass Uncle Sam Building Back BADDER

Goal:

 USD $75,000

Raised:

 USD $18,847

Campaign created by Michael DiBari

Campaign funds will be received by Michael DeBari

Friends in Christ & Patriots

Some of you may already be aware of my ongoing 10-year ministry as Badass Uncle Sam. Badassuclesam.com and Infowars: htts://www.banned.video/channel/badass-uncle-sam 

It has been my calling to get God's Word out to those that may otherwise never hear it. Along the way I've fended off attacks from those that would wish to silence the Truth. Two recent attacks have impaired my ability, as we are now facing our biggest challenges. Hence I'm asking for your help to come back - bigger and BADDER than ever! 

In October I was struck down by what doctors said was one of the worst cases of Coronavirus they have seen in the past 2-years. Over the next 30-days I faught off the treatments that were sure to have killed me, as doctors refused my requests for treatments that would have healed. If not for God's Grace, your prayers, and a few Angelic Nurses, I would not be here now. 

Upon return home, the 2nd attack came when I discovered that my computer hard-drive had been destroyed, wiping out years of work and software. The loss of income and cost of new equipment has depleted my resouces. 

Now more than ever I need your help to get back in the fight. Only not just to get back, but to take it to another level, and strike a blow at the Mammon Heart of Evil. The goal is to refit the BAUS-Wagon with upgrades, and eventually take the ministry across America. 

It is said that "what doesn't kill you makes you stronger." I might add to that. "What doesn't kill me, better start running." 

Help me to get stronger, so we can put them on the run. 

For God and the Republic,
Michael DiBari, aka; Badass Uncle Sam 

"And we know that all things work together for the good to them that love God,
to them who are called according to his purpose."
                                                                                                 Romans 8:28, KJB
Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 33.00 USD
1 day ago

Alexjonesstore.com/BAUS

Jim
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 124.00 USD
17 days ago

Way to be BAUS! :)

Anonymous Giver
$ 111.00 USD
20 days ago

Merry Christmas Mr. Dibari. :)

Carlos Puig
$ 15.00 USD
23 days ago

Thank you for the talk

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
30 days ago

Crystal Morris
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Ptebble Ramswell
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
1 month ago

Shukuntula Lewie
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Trump
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Son Of Liberty
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

BAUS: Kicking For Truth, Justice And The American Way!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Appreciate your patriotism and what you endure to bring wisdom to the masses.

Steven Rodriguez
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 111.00 USD
2 months ago

BAUS! Way to go in the Info-Wars. Z's in & out. Over.:)

anonymouse
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for your complete healing and protection, that no weapon formed against you shall prosper.

cesar chardon
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 6.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Alex Jones Was Right
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you sir I enjoy your videos. God bless

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

