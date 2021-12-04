Campaign Image

Save a Brave Afghan Woman

 USD $20,000

 USD $6,105

Campaign created by Blaine Holt, Jeff & Tania Daniels

Campaign funds will be received by Tania Daniels

Save a Brave Afghan Woman

Hi, we are Blaine, Jeff and Tania, US Air Force veterans and part a group of private citizens working to help Americans and Afghan partners stranded in Afghanistan. We have been working with them since August 2021 and during that time, we met a young Afghan lady who has become very dear to us! A college graduate and member of the Afghan news media, her world was ripped from her when the Taliban took over and she went into hiding. She remains in this scary prison…unable, thus far, to escape to freedom. We are able to talk with her over the internet daily and share hope and comfort as well as send her money for food to keep her alive. Your prayers and contributions to her support and hopefully escape/rescue are very much needed! Thank you!!!
Updates

Update #5

May 17th, 2024

We continue our support for this young Afghan woman. We send her money for monthly rent, food, and are working a variety of options for her safe escape and journey to freedom.

Update #4

November 8th, 2022

Winter is coming to Afghanistan and that means cold and hunger. I am still supporting eight families who are in dire need to food and fuel. Any amount, no matter how small, is greatly appreciated! For $150 I can support a family of 3 for a month. 

Update #3

July 2nd, 2022

We continue to help families and the need is ever increasing. So many are on the brink of starvation. Any money you give will go straight to them and help them make it through. A donation of $250 can feed a family of five for a month. 

Update #2

May 11th, 2022

While I continue to help Afghans, who have active US immigration cases, get out of Afghanistan, I have now begun helping Afghan Christian families both in country, and who have fled to Pakistan. 

On May 10, my husband and I were able to meet, via the internet, with a few of these families in Pakistan. We prayed with them and shared some of God's promises with them. 

They need housing, food, clothing, fuel...everything. They fled Afghanistan with the clothes on their back and nothing more. They need our prayers and our help!

Update #1

December 19th, 2021

As you may be seeing on the news, the food and heating situation in Afghanistan is getting worse. Those I work with on the ground are warning Afghanis to buy food and try to stockpile it for the next few months as there is great concern that food will run out. The money that you all have donated has been sent to 4 families. They were able to buy food, blankets, and one family used some of it to continue to pay for the rent on the safe house they are staying in. I speak to these famliies every day to every couple of days. They are incredibly grateful! So am I! Thank you so very much to each of you for your donation! 

