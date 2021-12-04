Save a Brave Afghan Woman

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $6,105
Campaign funds will be received by Tania Daniels
May God Bless your work. Get her home soon.
Good luck and many prayers!! We trust you, Blaine and team!
We pray for doors to be open and timing to be right in Jesus’ mighty name!
Sending positive thoughts and prayers.
Praying for her freedom and safe travel to the USA.
Prayers up for a successful rescue.
I am praying for the safety of this woman and all other Americans trapped in Afghanistan.
May 17th, 2024
We continue our support for this young Afghan woman. We send her money for monthly rent, food, and are working a variety of options for her safe escape and journey to freedom.
November 8th, 2022
Winter is coming to Afghanistan and that means cold and hunger. I am still supporting eight families who are in dire need to food and fuel. Any amount, no matter how small, is greatly appreciated! For $150 I can support a family of 3 for a month.
July 2nd, 2022
We continue to help families and the need is ever increasing. So many are on the brink of starvation. Any money you give will go straight to them and help them make it through. A donation of $250 can feed a family of five for a month.
May 11th, 2022
While I continue to help Afghans, who have active US immigration cases, get out of Afghanistan, I have now begun helping Afghan Christian families both in country, and who have fled to Pakistan.
On May 10, my husband and I were able to meet, via the internet, with a few of these families in Pakistan. We prayed with them and shared some of God's promises with them.
They need housing, food, clothing, fuel...everything. They fled Afghanistan with the clothes on their back and nothing more. They need our prayers and our help!
December 19th, 2021
