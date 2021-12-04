Save a Brave Afghan Woman

Hi, we are Blaine, Jeff and Tania, US Air Force veterans and part a group of private citizens working to help Americans and Afghan partners stranded in Afghanistan. We have been working with them since August 2021 and during that time, we met a young Afghan lady who has become very dear to us! A college graduate and member of the Afghan news media, her world was ripped from her when the Taliban took over and she went into hiding. She remains in this scary prison…unable, thus far, to escape to freedom. We are able to talk with her over the internet daily and share hope and comfort as well as send her money for food to keep her alive. Your prayers and contributions to her support and hopefully escape/rescue are very much needed! Thank you!!!