Campaign Image

Support Roseramblesdotorg

Goal:

 USD $7,000

Raised:

 USD $3,193

Campaign created by Cynthia Rose

Campaign funds will be received by Cynthia Rose

Support Roseramblesdotorg

Roseramblesdotorg is an independent publisher printing news avoided by mainstream media. Our mission is to bring news items of interest to readers allowing access to a larger bank of news otherwise unavailable. Finding, and publishing these articles daily provides personal gratification, yet takes much effort, time, and diligence. Donations provide the only payment ever received for this work. Please consider making a donation--every dollar helps--as we continue our mission for providing truth in these moments of confused information. Thank you.
Recent Donations
Show:
Kent
$ 9.00 USD
4 days ago

I'll try to donate AGAIN using my D card but so far GiveSendGo says "their payment processor" is refusing it. Sorry, I'm using any payment processor that Jack Dorsey is a part of!!!

Kent
$ 9.00 USD
1 month ago

I'll try to donate AGAIN using my D card but so far GiveSendGo says "their payment processor" is refusing it. Sorry, I'm using any payment processor that Jack Dorsey is a part of!!!

Kent
$ 9.00 USD
2 months ago

I'll try to donate AGAIN using my D card but so far GiveSendGo says "their payment processor" is refusing it. Sorry, I'm using any payment processor that Jack Dorsey is a part of!!!

Kent
$ 9.00 USD
3 months ago

I'll try to donate AGAIN using my D card but so far GiveSendGo says "their payment processor" is refusing it. Sorry, I'm using any payment processor that Jack Dorsey is a part of!!!

Kent
$ 9.00 USD
4 months ago

I'll try to donate AGAIN using my D card but so far GiveSendGo says "their payment processor" is refusing it. Sorry, I'm using any payment processor that Jack Dorsey is a part of!!!

Kent
$ 9.00 USD
5 months ago

I'll try to donate AGAIN using my D card but so far GiveSendGo says "their payment processor" is refusing it. Sorry, I'm using any payment processor that Jack Dorsey is a part of!!!

Kent
$ 9.00 USD
6 months ago

I'll try to donate AGAIN using my D card but so far GiveSendGo says "their payment processor" is refusing it. Sorry, I'm using any payment processor that Jack Dorsey is a part of!!!

Kent
$ 9.00 USD
7 months ago

I'll try to donate AGAIN using my D card but so far GiveSendGo says "their payment processor" is refusing it. Sorry, I'm using any payment processor that Jack Dorsey is a part of!!!

Kent
$ 9.00 USD
8 months ago

I'll try to donate AGAIN using my D card but so far GiveSendGo says "their payment processor" is refusing it. Sorry, I'm using any payment processor that Jack Dorsey is a part of!!!

Judith
$ 7.00 USD
8 months ago

Sending you lots of love.

Jennifer Tucker
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Kent
$ 9.00 USD
9 months ago

I'll try to donate AGAIN using my D card but so far GiveSendGo says "their payment processor" is refusing it. Sorry, I'm using any payment processor that Jack Dorsey is a part of!!!

Judith
$ 7.00 USD
9 months ago

Sending you lots of love.

Kent
$ 9.00 USD
10 months ago

I'll try to donate AGAIN using my D card but so far GiveSendGo says "their payment processor" is refusing it. Sorry, I'm using any payment processor that Jack Dorsey is a part of!!!

Judith
$ 7.00 USD
10 months ago

Sending you lots of love.

A Friend
$ 30.00 USD
10 months ago

Jennifer Tucker
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Christine Carroll
$ 19.00 USD
10 months ago

Thank You!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Kent
$ 9.00 USD
11 months ago

I'll try to donate AGAIN using my D card but so far GiveSendGo says "their payment processor" is refusing it. Sorry, I'm using any payment processor that Jack Dorsey is a part of!!!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo