Please Help Raphael in his Fight with Brain Cancer

Prayers and financial support are needed to help our friend Raphael Winters with the devastating news of his Stage IV malignant melanoma brain cancer.



On October 8th, 2021 he found he was experiencing a loss of words in his speech while he was working overtime. On October 9, 2021 he woke up with a big headache which he dealt with, then went to work. He found his missing words were worse and researching; he found it required immediate neurological intervention. Raphael drove to the ER where a MRI showed the first tumor was bleeding in the brain. The doctors removed the tumor surgically on October 10th.



On October 18th an oncologist informed him he has Stage IV melanoma brain cancer with eight tumors. On October 25th, a neurologist later inform him that the Stage IV melanoma brain cancer must be treated with radioactive treatments. These radioactive treatments will lead to tragic side effects which will take a long time to recover from.



To know Raphael is to know his faith, heart, care, intelligence, knowledge; and his engaging, articulate self. Raphael has been a stalwart member of the pro-life movement since he was fifteen and would frequently spend five hours of prayer in a day. He has also been a lector, taught Faith Formation, and is a member of the Knights of Columbus.



Raphael has worked at Publix to pay the rent for himself and for his parents, while he was also attending Belmont Abbey College. He graduated May 15, 2021 with a 3.68 GPA and with a B.A. in Economics. And now comes this devastating news of Stage IV brain cancer. Even with health insurance, it doesn’t cover everything, including the insurance approved co-pays. He needs immediate financial help and in the months to follow to up-front costs of medical expenses, any uncovered medical expenses, and living expenses as he tries to recover. Please keep him in prayer and, if possible, provide a monetary donation. God Bless You for any way you can assist Raphael in making a full recovery!



Facebook Link: https://www.facebook.com/raphaelwinters/