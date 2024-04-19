Please Help Raphael in his Fight with Brain Cancer

Campaign funds will be received by Raphael Winters
September 18th, 2024
Raphael reports that he is treated with Opdualag. Opdualag is delivered intravenously once a month. There are bad symptoms. He is touched by your charity and driving him.
April 19th, 2024
It has been 2 1/2 years since your diagnosis of stage 4 Melanoma brain cancer. We love you! Keeping you in our prayers. You are awesome!! Praise be to God!
March 23rd, 2024
Raphael reports that he is touched by your charity. The provider of his hyperbaric medicine therapy that he is currently undergoing has friendly staff and car parking is easy. Thank you all for helping him.
March 7th, 2024
Raphael MRI March 3
Increasing size of 3 lesions within the left
cerebral hemisphere compared to MRI dated 11/29/2023. Largest measures up to 4.2 cm, compared to 3 cm previously. There is markedly increased surrounding parenchymal edema..
He has some symptoms of cerebral edema.
Headache.
Drowsiness or trouble thinking.
Personality change.
Pain or stiffness in your neck.
Seizures.
Visual disturbances, including double vision and blurred vision.
Trouble speaking.
Memory problems.
Sudden high blood pressure.
Breathing difficulties.
Weakness.
Raphael has had most of these symptoms since
Christmas day.
His new oncologist is suggesting new radiation
to
reduce swelling that began on Christmas day though this would place Raphael in grave danger because of the side effects of full brain
radiation. He is also suggesting new cancer treatments.
Presently Hyperbaric Chamber treatments would
be non invasive to reduce swelling though his
insurance does not cover this. Hyperbaric treatments cost from 220 a session.
Any gifts of financial support would be most
welcome. Given
that the costs of medical expenses and concurrent healing modalities are immense, any amount
you can give will be deeply appreciated. These funds will also contribute to medical expenses
and medicine not covered by insurance while he navigates during this difficult time, allowing him to focus on healing.
Raphael welcomes your prayers, comfort and as much love as possible to be given his
way!
Raphael's family send their sincere gratitude's and love for all of your kindness and caring. Raphael prays
you are all blessed here on earth and in heaven for all eternity.
Thank you all for your love and support during this time and for taking a moment to positively impact someone’s life.
Any donation will assist his family to pay for medical bills and ultimately save Raphael's
life. We thank anyone who is reading this and
those who can donate will forever be grateful
to you. God bless you all!
February 18th, 2024
It has been two years and four months since Raphael's diagnosis of melanoma brain cancer. He is still under medical treatment and now he suffers from memory decline and aphasia (see https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/aphasia/symptoms-causes/syc-20369518). Physically, Raphael is able to exercise some by taking short walks to regain his strength. Although he has not been able to drive since Christmas, he is able to work now at his grocery store job in limited capacity. But that amount doesn't cover his basic expenses. Hence he continues to be in need of financial help. He is hopeful for his healing and appreciates any and all prayers toward that end. Prayers for him and his parents as well. He is grateful for any and all help in general.
October 8th, 2023
Raphael wanted to share the following:
The October 6, 2023 MRI showed that I still have time to be miraculously cured by God. I continue to follow the instructions of the Gospa to be healed: Repentance, Confession, Charity, Firm Faith, Prayer, and Fasting. I continue to enjoy the favor granted in September of having nearly normal strength which allows me to go in person to Mass more and pray the Rosary with my family more.
This is great news of his strength! Please keep up your prayers for him, and if you are able, to also to contribute financially in some way during this time that his ability to work is still extremely limited.
March 26th, 2022
Here is the latest update from Raphael\'s parents:
Raphael sends his most sincere gratitude for all of our prayers, love and financial support. Your kind words and generosity are a blessing and encouragement to him during the challenges of this time. It helps tremendously to lower his stress of recovery to meet his many medical expenses now and in the future. It will take many steps to get him in a good place of healing and recovery. He thanks everyone from the bottom of his heart. It would mean so much if you would continue to help during this time as he is experiencing a loss of memory and has severe headaches and exhaustion from his present treatment and prescriptions. Your loving support will help him in the days to come. May doctors appointments, tests and supplement of his care are expensive and some are not covered by insurance.
It is with a heavy heart that we ask for your continual prayers and support.
Much Love.
December 21st, 2021
December 11th, 2021
