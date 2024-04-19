Campaign Image

Please Help Raphael in his Fight with Brain Cancer

Prayers and financial support are needed to help our friend Raphael Winters with the devastating news of his Stage IV malignant melanoma brain cancer.

On October 8th, 2021 he found he was experiencing a loss of words in his speech while he was working overtime. On October 9, 2021 he woke up with a big headache which he dealt with, then went to work. He found his missing words were worse and researching; he found it required immediate neurological intervention. Raphael drove to the ER where a MRI showed the first tumor was bleeding in the brain. The doctors removed the tumor surgically on October 10th.

On October 18th an oncologist informed him he has Stage IV melanoma brain cancer with eight tumors. On October 25th, a neurologist later inform him that the Stage IV melanoma brain cancer must be treated with radioactive treatments. These radioactive treatments will lead to tragic side effects which will take a long time to recover from.

To know Raphael is to know his faith, heart, care, intelligence, knowledge; and his engaging, articulate self. Raphael has been a stalwart member of the pro-life movement since he was fifteen and would frequently spend five hours of prayer in a day. He has also been a lector, taught Faith Formation, and is a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Raphael has worked at Publix to pay the rent for himself and for his parents, while he was also attending Belmont Abbey College. He graduated May 15, 2021 with a 3.68 GPA and with a B.A. in Economics. And now comes this devastating news of Stage IV brain cancer. Even with health insurance, it doesn’t cover everything, including the insurance approved co-pays. He needs immediate financial help and in the months to follow to up-front costs of medical expenses, any uncovered medical expenses, and living expenses as he tries to recover. Please keep him in prayer and, if possible, provide a monetary donation. God Bless You for any way you can assist Raphael in making a full recovery!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Andrew K
$ 47.00 USD
2 months ago

The universe is aligning behind you. May the stars and moon guide you life and your amazing and courageous journey.

Meg F
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

May your journey go well, my friend.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Archie Luna
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Steve
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

MICHELINA GIULIANO
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

WE ARE PRAYING FOR A MIRACLE FOR YOU EVERY DAY, RAPHAEL, PLEASE PRAY FOR ME TOO WHEN YOU GET TO THE NATIONAL SHRINE OF OUR LADY OF GOOD HELP. LOVE YOU, AND EXPECT THE MIRACLE WHEN WE PRAY-EXPECT A MIRACLE EVERY DAY AND YOU WILL RECEIVE IT!!

Svetlana
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Florie Flores
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for your healing and strong faith. Offer your suffering to Jesus.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

God bless you Raphael!

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for healing.

Anonymous Giver
$ 70.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

I wish it were possible for me to help you more, Raphael, but my family depends on me alone. May God comfort you in this difficult time. Svetlana

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
5 months ago

Courtney Scheiderich
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Praying for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

...and prayers for Raphael and family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Sue & Will
$ 350.00 USD
9 months ago

bob
$ 25.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 700.00 USD
9 months ago

We're praying this helps with anything not covered by your insurance right now!

Updates

Raphael's current treatment update

September 18th, 2024

Raphael reports that he is treated with Opdualag.  Opdualag is delivered intravenously once a month.  There are bad symptoms.  He is touched by your charity and driving him.

Happy Birthday Raphael!

April 19th, 2024

It has been 2 1/2 years since your diagnosis of stage 4 Melanoma brain cancer.  We love you!  Keeping you in our prayers.  You are awesome!!  Praise be to God!

Latest info from Raphael

March 23rd, 2024

Raphael reports that he is touched by your charity. The provider of his hyperbaric medicine therapy that he is currently undergoing has friendly staff and car parking is easy. Thank you all for helping him.

He also a mailing list here if you would like to join:

https://dashboard.mailerlite.com/forms/214519/74431631181481856/share


Requesting support for Raphael's recovery, healing and cancer treatment

March 7th, 2024


Raphael MRI March 3

Increasing size of 3 lesions within the left

cerebral hemisphere compared to MRI dated 11/29/2023. Largest measures up to 4.2 cm, compared to 3 cm previously. There is markedly increased surrounding parenchymal edema..

He has some symptoms of cerebral edema.

Headache.

Drowsiness or trouble thinking.

Personality change.

Pain or stiffness in your neck.

Seizures.

Visual disturbances, including double vision and blurred vision.

Trouble speaking.

Memory problems.

Sudden high blood pressure.

Breathing difficulties.

Weakness.

Raphael has had most of these symptoms since

Christmas day.

His new oncologist is suggesting new radiation

to

reduce swelling that began on Christmas day though this would place Raphael in grave danger because of the side effects of full brain

radiation. He is also suggesting new cancer treatments.

Presently Hyperbaric Chamber treatments would

be non invasive to reduce swelling though his

insurance does not cover this. Hyperbaric treatments cost from 220 a session.

Any gifts of financial support would be most

welcome. Given

that the costs of medical expenses and concurrent healing modalities are immense, any amount

you can give will be deeply appreciated. These funds will also contribute to medical expenses

and medicine not covered by insurance while he navigates during this difficult time, allowing him to focus on healing.

Raphael welcomes your prayers, comfort and as much love as possible to be given his

way!

Raphael's family send their sincere gratitude's and love for all of your kindness and caring. Raphael prays

you are all blessed here on earth and in heaven for all eternity.

Thank you all for your love and support during this time and for taking a moment to positively impact someone’s life.

Any donation will assist his family to pay for medical bills and ultimately save Raphael's

life. We thank anyone who is reading this and

those who can donate will forever be grateful

to you. God bless you all!

Raphael continues his fight against his brain cancer and continues to need prayers and financial help

February 18th, 2024

It has been two years and four months since Raphael's diagnosis of melanoma brain cancer.  He is still under medical treatment and now he suffers from memory decline and aphasia (see https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/aphasia/symptoms-causes/syc-20369518). Physically, Raphael is able to exercise some by taking short walks to regain his strength.  Although he has not been able to drive since Christmas, he is able to work now at his grocery store job in limited capacity. But that amount doesn't cover his basic expenses.  Hence he continues to be in need of financial help.  He is hopeful for his healing and appreciates any and all prayers toward that end.  Prayers for him and his parents as well.  He is grateful for any and all help in general. 

Raphael is stronger. Prayers and help are still needed.

October 8th, 2023

Raphael wanted to share the following:

The October 6, 2023 MRI showed that I still have time to be miraculously cured by God.  I continue to follow the instructions of the Gospa to be healed:  Repentance, Confession, Charity, Firm Faith, Prayer, and Fasting.  I continue to enjoy the favor granted in September of having nearly normal strength which allows me to go in person to Mass more and pray the Rosary with my family more.

This is great news of his strength!  Please keep up your prayers for him, and if you are able, to also to contribute financially in some way during this time that his ability to work is still extremely limited.

Please continue to pray for and support Raphael in his fight with stage IV Brain Cancer

March 26th, 2022

Here is the latest update from Raphael\'s parents:

Raphael sends his most sincere gratitude for all of our prayers, love and financial support.  Your kind words and generosity are a blessing and encouragement to him during the challenges of this time. It helps tremendously to lower his stress of recovery to meet his many medical expenses now and in the future.  It will take many steps to get him in a good place of healing and recovery.  He thanks everyone from the bottom of his heart.  It would mean so much if you would continue to help during this time as he is experiencing a loss of memory and has severe headaches and exhaustion from his present treatment and prescriptions.  Your loving support will help him in the days to come.  May doctors appointments, tests and supplement of his care are expensive and some are not covered by insurance.  

It is with a heavy heart that we ask for your continual prayers and support.  

Much Love.


Raphael was in the hospital due to severe reactions to his first immunotherapy

December 21st, 2021

12/20/21 Raphael was released from the hospital today after being there for a few days due to severe reactions to his immunotherapy he received on 12/10, including difficulty breathing, pneumonia and a severe rash.  His mother writes regarding all of the prayers for him, "Our Father in Heaven has responded, Raphael was released from the hospital today and is now at home.  Please continue to keep him in prayer as he still has a long way to go.  Your prayers are making all the difference.  Thank you so much for your prayers, kindness and support.  God Bless you and the ones you love."

Raphael's journey includes financial hardship in addition to his physical suffering as he is unable to work.  Thanks for all the donations and thanks for any and all continued help in that regard.  
Today 12/10/21 Raphael received his first treatment of Immunotherapy

December 11th, 2021

After receiving his diagnosis in mid October and consulting with doctors and determining the course of treatment - a long process as it turned out -  he received his first treatment today.  The decision was to go with immunotheraphy treatment,  This type of treatment is not chemotherapy, which uses drugs to destroy the cancer,  but rather it trains the immune system to fight the cancer.  He will receive this treatment (infusions) every three weeks.  After the first two treatments, they will be able to determine if it is working or not.  There are many possible side effects.

Raphael is very grateful for all of the help, prayers and support.  It will continue to be much needed over the next many months.

