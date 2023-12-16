Compassion Flights

Dear friends,

After recently retiring from a career as a professional airline pilot, I have begun to volunteer to do some compassion flights. I feel strongly that the Lord has called me to this type of flying to help people get to needed medical care. Flying these missions is extremely rewarding and very appreciated by those we fly.



In order to accomplish this, I work with a couple of all volunteer organizations that coordinate this type of mission. This is done with my flying club’s Cessna 182 at my expense and time. On my own, I can only do a couple of these missions a year. With additional sponsor support, I would be able to fly more of these much needed medical flights.

I have had a couple of friends reach out to me about helping and have encouraged me to reach out to others. If you would also like to help support additional missions it would be very much appreciated by not only myself, but those that truly need this type of life changing service.



WILL YOU PLEASE CONSIDER PARTNERING WITH ME BY MAKING a small monthly donation? 10 or 15 dollars a month would go a long way toward providing more of these much needed flights.

If you would like more information, please reach out to me privately.



Thank you all for your consideration!