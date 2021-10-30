Campaign Image
Patriot fundraiser

Goal:

 USD $75,000

Raised:

 USD $9,763

Campaign created by Gina Bisignano

Campaign funds will be received by Gina Bisignano

Hello everyone My name is Gina Bisignano . I attended the capital on January 6 and found myself wrapped up in a whirlwind. I was sprayed in the face by a participant in the crowd and was unable to breathe . We as a group wanted our voices heard.We didn’t want violence . Our voices were taken away when our votes were stolen ! I was arrested January 19 and spent 2 months in jail meanwhile I lost my business and received death threats and hate mail. I am trying hard to rebuild my business and pay for my legal fees which are 75k. Please help me to donate to get my life back on track so that I’m able to bless others . I have been thru hell trying to keep my head above water and my faith in Christ will carry me thru .Please help me to raise this money so that I can maintain my freedom ! God wins in the end ! Thank you and God bless this country!
Recent Donations
Patricia Parke
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
10 months ago

We love you Gina! Stay strong!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
11 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
11 months ago

We love you Gina! Stay strong!

Child of God
$ 25.00 USD
11 months ago

with love and blessings

Lisa Shea
$ 40.00 USD
11 months ago

Lisa Emily

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
11 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
11 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 124.00 USD
1 year ago

Gina: Patriot Mail Project informs us your birthday comes up on the 22nd. May this cash help your birthday be a little more fun, and also help you know that you have friends that you don’t even know; we’ll meet in the hereafter. Hold fast to Christ! He will see you through. God bless you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

We love you Gina! Stay strong!

michael tien
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

We love you Gina! Stay strong!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

We love you Gina! Stay strong!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

We love you Gina! Stay strong!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

We love you Gina. Keep on shining.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

We love you Gina! Stay strong!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

We love you Gina. Keep on shining.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

We love you Gina! Stay strong!

Thomas
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

I hope that you get fair treatment in your legal case. You do not deserve any jail time.

Updates

Update #1My attorney was chosen for me with my Money

June 7th, 2023

Hello all 

I had to fire my current attorney due to the fact he was chosen for me by my family while I was incarcerated

I would have chosen a constitutional attorney This guy took the case out of greed . I was just a shell of myself unable to make any rational decisions. I have become stronger and I terminated him. He left me alone in court and made me plead guilty to every charge. Thank God I was able to realize the truth this attorney was against 

Trump and all his supporters not once did he listen to my story. Thank you for helping me to hire someone who cares about my liberty and freedom. 

