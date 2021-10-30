Patriot fundraiser

Goal:
USD $75,000
Raised:
USD $9,763
Campaign funds will be received by Gina Bisignano
We love you Gina! Stay strong!
with love and blessings
Lisa Emily
Gina: Patriot Mail Project informs us your birthday comes up on the 22nd. May this cash help your birthday be a little more fun, and also help you know that you have friends that you don’t even know; we’ll meet in the hereafter. Hold fast to Christ! He will see you through. God bless you!
We love you Gina. Keep on shining.
We love you Gina. Keep on shining.
I hope that you get fair treatment in your legal case. You do not deserve any jail time.
June 7th, 2023
Hello all
I had to fire my current attorney due to the fact he was chosen for me by my family while I was incarcerated
I would have chosen a constitutional attorney This guy took the case out of greed . I was just a shell of myself unable to make any rational decisions. I have become stronger and I terminated him. He left me alone in court and made me plead guilty to every charge. Thank God I was able to realize the truth this attorney was against
Trump and all his supporters not once did he listen to my story. Thank you for helping me to hire someone who cares about my liberty and freedom.
