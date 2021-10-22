Family and Legal

Campaign Image

Two hearts were tore apart August 10th, when pounding at the door and flash bangs starting hitting the ground around our home. My husband, Thomas Ballard, who is a political prisioner, went to the door was arrested. After not hearing from him, I got up and went to towards the door there was a SWAT team in my path. They searched our home for God who knows what for hours. It took me days to put our home back together. Now I battle my neighbors, my job, personal fears. I'm having to live life without him, provide for our family without him. We have worked very hard for everything we have. He was our sole provider. He's worked very hard for years to build his business, which is now inoperable. Now I have to pick up the pieces and try to carry on. Thank you for any support and prayers you provide!
Sheryl Collmer
$ 100.00 USD
15 hours ago

Jill, contact me if you can. sclare27@aol.com

Sheryl Collmer
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Stay strong, both of you. You’re almost there!

John Thomas Sampers
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Hello, Many prayers for you and your family. Hope is near and Jesus is coming soon. Our son Johm Thomas actually passed on the same horrible day August 10th. God bless America.

Anonymous
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

My prayers are with you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

Chuck and Barbara
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Continued prayers. . .

Laurie Ryan
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

michael masterson
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

love from FTW

Brian Patrick
$ 25.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
9 months ago

Hold Fast Friend. Patriots stand with you and God Bless

JW
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Free all j6 prisoners

Bryan Cline
$ 20.00 USD
9 months ago

Debbie Andrle
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Sheryl Collmer
$ 150.00 USD
10 months ago

May God protect you and bless you

KY Patriot
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

Mr and Mrs Pike
$ 200.00 USD
11 months ago

When confronted by tyranny, listen to other Patriots past and present: "These are the times that try Men's Soul!" -Thomas Paine #StayVigilant - Jesse Ventura You are in good company our hero.

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

God bless you and your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 9.00 USD
1 year ago

Prayers for Thomas.

Robert Cline
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Thank you Jill for suffering for us. May God deliver you soon.

Updates

Update #1

July 19th, 2024

Sorry this took so long, but here is an update on Tom and our situation. Tom was sentenced to 54 months and is currently in Fort Worth at the FMC. He just recently got approved for half way house and is awaiting for that transfer. Hopefully with a short time in half way, and be able to do his remaining time at home under monitor. We are blessed as each and every J6er finally gets to come home and finally be with their families. We would like to thank everyone for their continued support and prayers! God bless



Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

