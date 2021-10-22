Family and Legal

Two hearts were tore apart August 10th, when pounding at the door and flash bangs starting hitting the ground around our home. My husband, Thomas Ballard, who is a political prisioner, went to the door was arrested. After not hearing from him, I got up and went to towards the door there was a SWAT team in my path. They searched our home for God who knows what for hours. It took me days to put our home back together. Now I battle my neighbors, my job, personal fears. I'm having to live life without him, provide for our family without him. We have worked very hard for everything we have. He was our sole provider. He's worked very hard for years to build his business, which is now inoperable. Now I have to pick up the pieces and try to carry on. Thank you for any support and prayers you provide!