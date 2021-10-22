Family and Legal

Raised:
USD $9,474
Campaign funds will be received by Jill McCauley
Jill, contact me if you can. sclare27@aol.com
Stay strong, both of you. You’re almost there!
Hello, Many prayers for you and your family. Hope is near and Jesus is coming soon. Our son Johm Thomas actually passed on the same horrible day August 10th. God bless America.
My prayers are with you and your family.
Continued prayers. . .
love from FTW
Hold Fast Friend. Patriots stand with you and God Bless
Free all j6 prisoners
May God protect you and bless you
When confronted by tyranny, listen to other Patriots past and present: "These are the times that try Men's Soul!" -Thomas Paine #StayVigilant - Jesse Ventura You are in good company our hero.
God bless you and your family
Prayers for Thomas.
Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Thank you Jill for suffering for us. May God deliver you soon.
July 19th, 2024
Sorry this took so long, but here is an update on Tom and our situation. Tom was sentenced to 54 months and is currently in Fort Worth at the FMC. He just recently got approved for half way house and is awaiting for that transfer. Hopefully with a short time in half way, and be able to do his remaining time at home under monitor. We are blessed as each and every J6er finally gets to come home and finally be with their families. We would like to thank everyone for their continued support and prayers! God bless
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.