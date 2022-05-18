Justice For Jeff January 6 Patriot

Goal:
Please help support our incarcerated patriot!
Jeff went to Washington, DC on January 6 to protest against what he felt to be a fraudulent election. He is a proud Patriot and wanted to speak out, as is his right.
He has now been incarcerated for over 9 months. During this time, they have relocated him 7 times, he has been in 8 facilities, and 4 states. Each time he moves, he is required to remain in COVID quarantine, which is solitary. He has spent over 60 days in solitary quarantine.
The conditions are horrendous, he is currently sleeping on the floor in an 8x8 cell with two other men. Three men to a cell.
Following is his path since his arrest -
In August 2021, 25 FBI Agents used a battering ram to break down Jeff's door, they placed him in handcuffs, in his pajamas, on his front lawn, then took him to the Santa Ana Jail.
Someone with no prior arrests!
He was allowed out on bail by an Orange County Judge who said that she felt it was unnecessary to incarcerate Jeff based on the charges. However, a Washington DC judge rescinded his bail one week later, and Jeff was ordered to report to the courts on Sept 8 to turn himself back in. And Jeff turned himself in as directed.
He remained at a Santa Ana, CA jail for two weeks in quarantine isolation, and then flown to Grady, OK where he remained for two more weeks in quarantine. Then he was transported to DC where he remained in quarantine protocol for two more weeks. The facility where these men quarantined CDF, has now been closed due to filthy and inhumane conditions. The moved the entire prison population (appx. 400) due to this visibility.
Following the closure of the CDF, Jeff moved across the street to the CTF, where he remained for 4 months.
These prisoners sing National Anthem together every night at 9:00 EST. They are not allowed a flag, so they have drawn one on a piece of paper.
He then moved to Orange, VA, another quarantine. Six weeks later, they moved him again another facility in VA, where he remains, on the floor, with two other inmates.
These men cannot survive on the food they are provided, they need to supplement with commissary. They are paying for their own food while incarcerated and not allowed food sent to them by relatives.
On August 25th, the day Jeff was arrested, 13 soldiers lost their lives in Afghanistan. In their honor, Jeff had their names tattooed on his forearm. He said he would use it for strength. He said, “this is the least I can do”.
Jeff would love to hear from you. and receive support from everyone. Please help him raise the funds for his legal defense. Please show your support to someone who doesn’t deserve to be incarcerated, and contact him. We want them to all keep the faith! He is fighting back for all of us!
https://rumble.com/v150dmt-jeffrey-brown-j6er-political-prisoner-phone-call-from-jail-new.html
September 10th, 2024
The morning of August 26th, 2021 began for me at 6:15 a.m. when 25 FBI agents busted my front door out of its frame, and drew me out at gunpoint with laser dots all over my chest.
As I stood handcuffed in a t-shirt and underwear in my front yard, so that all of the passing traffic could observe the spectacle, I heard some discussing about a suicide bomber in Afghanisan, at the airport where people were fleeing for their lives.
Later that day when I was released on bond, I learned more the details of the bomber. Thirteen soldiers lost their lives and Abby Gate. The irony of my situation and these soldiers, was reprehensible.
The FBI was given unlimited resources to hunt down citizens in America who showed up to DC to protest a rigged and stolen election. Yet across the world in a war zone, those soldiers were denied resources they needed, and thus lost their lives along with many others being injured. These soldiers tragic death were a direct result of the reason I went to DC, for rigged and stolen election. This never would have happened had president Trump been in charge
Because of the day being the same as my arrest, and the reason behind it, I developed a special Affinity with those soldiers. I knew my bond was about to be revoked by a DC judge and I already heard stories about the DC Gulag, for which I was destined. I wanted some inspiration that no matter what I was about to face, nothing compared to what those 13 soldiers sacrificed. So a few days after my arrest, I had their names tattooed on my arm. I did this because no matter what I was in store for, they could not take away a tattoo from me. Along my journey, which is now approaching 3 years of incarceration, it has inspired me to keep the faith in many dark times. And know that someday this will end, unlike the pain and sorrow of the Gold Star families. These soldiers lost their lives. I only lost a few years.
May God Bless The Souls of
And condolences to their family, loved ones and friends,
Jeffrey Scott Brown
RECORDING: Interview with Jeff in prison
June 17th, 2024
I've been in Lompoc now, almost a year. There are three other J6ers in here with me, and we have more coming in. We are waiting on the opinion from the Supreme Court regarding the1512 Obstruction Official Proceeding. We hope this will be overturned as this will allow some of the guys to get out. Unfortunately, it doesn't apply in my case. In the meantime, we are just trying to keep as up to date on the outside world as best we can - whether it is Trump's case, or the upcoming debate.
I have an appeal that is now pending before court, but typically it take a long time to get a resolution. I am hoping to be released to a halfway house later this year. If not, it will be on January 20th, when Trump takes office. So please vote! It will take us all voting to make it happen!
I appreciate your continued support! Your messages and donations are very encouraging and very much appreciated.
God Bless America
March 4th, 2024
Jeff was put back in solitary confinement. Please keep him in your prayers!
January 11th, 2024
Happy New Year This is Jeff, and today is Jan 6th, 2024. I want to start by saying I'm humbled by all of you who have shown me support with all your well wishes, prayers, and donations. They have helped me tremendously and have also eased the burden on my family during this time, we are so thankful and feel blessed.
Over the past three years, I have been receiving updates on all the posts and donations even though I was not able to respond personally. So please know that my silence until now was not by choice but rather by recommendation from my counsel.
I have now been sentenced and have reached my designated institution, Lompoc, CA to serve the remainder of my sentence. During this time, I've been housed in over 10 different facilities and am past the halfway point of my 54-month sentence. I'm still exploring my potential appeals and evaluating options, including changes to the sentencing guidelines that may allow me to reduce the time remaining. At some point, I will be released to a halfway house, most likely later this year.
Watching what is taking place in our country is sad to witness. The things that are happening in America, and the world, are just the things that many of us feared regarding the rigged and stolen election. The complete and total chaos targeted at freedom-loving people here and abroad is front and center. The division from Marxism, anti-semitism and the indoctrination in the schools and universities has only increased. Fortunately, it seems that many more are waking up and taking notice. Watching this chaos happen has been frustrating for many, but necessary, as many have been asleep politically.
Whatever your reason, maybe for your family, your children, your grandchildren, or perhaps for all the veterans and military personnel who sacrificed their bodies and lives for the freedom we grew up enjoying, it's now time to pay our dues for our amazing country by getting involved. Stand up, speak up, step up, and help make a difference. Get involved in community government and school boards. Support those who have the views you support, and help replace those who support the destruction we are watching before our eyes. No one is coming to save us, we are the ones who must do it. These problems are not just going to work themselves out, we must make the necessary corrections. This has to be a grassroots effort. Although President Trump will do his part, without support from a city, county, and state level, it won't matter.
Elections are all we have as a tool to effect change and if we don't participate, we are doomed. Get involved in the elections and get as many as you can to help. We know elections can and have been rigged and stolen. However, with an overwhelming response in participation, the theft can be thwarted, we have to outvote the theft. Get involved at the polls, participate and help others participate in early voting, and get involved in ballot harvesting where it is legal. Become the best ballot harvester you can be. We must play by the rules that exist until they are changed. If we just say things like, "What's the point?", then we lose!
Growing up we were told not to talk about religion and politics, remember? That has put us in the current state we are in. We must know the policies of those whom we entrust to represent us. Just electing people and not holding them to task does not work. The removal of religion from everything has not worked. These are the core values our country was founded upon.
This year is going to be a wild ride, propaganda will be at its highest levels. Do your research and learn to read through the nonsense. I recorded a call to action piece last summer that is about 30 minutes long, that will help give you some guidance on how to do that. Click on the following link: (An Audio Message From Jeffrey Brown)
Stay strong, stay calm, and stay focused. If we work together, we can affect the course correction we all want to achieve and return to sanity. I will continue with periodic updates, and once again, thank you for your support. God Bless America!
December 31st, 2023
Jeff has settled in at Lompoc, and is awaiting his appeal. We really need your help! If you are able to donoate to help with his appeal, it would be greatly appreciated! Jeff is working on a update that I will share with you next week! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Many people are unaware that these men are still in prison. We so appreciate your continued support!
September 26th, 2023
After making his way across the US, following his sentencing, Jeff finally arrived to his final destination in Southern California. He was only there an hour before they put him in the hole, solitary confinement. We haven't yet spoken with him, as he has also had his visitation and phone privileges revoked until December 15th! We really need your help through donations and prayers! We need to hire a strong appellate attorney. Thank you so very much for your continued support!!
July 6th, 2023
Many of the J6ers spent their Independence Day on lockdown due to staffing shortages. Insult to injury. I hope and pray these men get justice one day! We need your help for his appeal. Thank you for your continued support!
June 19th, 2023
Jeff has been moved from DC jail. He is currently in a Victorville transfer facility where he will remain until he is moved to his permanent facility in Lompoc, CA. Please keep him in your prayers as he makes his way through this journey. We are planning to appeal. Any donations will help with is legal fees. Thank you so much for your continued support!
May 16th, 2023
Please keep us in your prayers as we prepare for his appeal. We so appreciate your continued support and donations toward his legal fees.
April 25th, 2023
March 26th, 2023
Jeff was moved back to the DC Gulag this week 3/20. He has been undergoing "Covid Quarantine" since he relocated. He has been on a schedule of 23/1, which means he is on Lockdown for 23 hours and out for personal needs and phone calls for one hour per day. He was able to call me on Friday at 2:00. He said he would be on Lockdown until 7:00 am Monday morning - 63 HOURS!
We really need your help - we need to hire a strong attorney for Jeff's appeal!
Please keep him in your prayers and if you are able to donate, we would really appreciate it!!!
March 11th, 2023
March 8th, 2023
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/they-are-lying-tucker-carlson-reveals-new-details-from-exclusive-jan-6-video-footage_5102244.html
Now that the information in public, we need to use it to get the January 6 Patriots released! Jeff is awaiting sentencing in Northern Neck, VA. We need your help! Jeff needs to hire strong attorneys to fight back against this injustice. Thank you!!
January 15th, 2023
Jeff's sentencing has been scheduled for April 28th. He will be held in VA leading up to that date. In the 2 years since the protest, almost 1,000 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 275 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, with over 100 currently behind bars in pretrial detention or serving out excessive sentences. 470 have pleaded guilty and 335 have been sentenced.
The FBI and DOJ say this will double. They have over 2,000 perpetrators identified and they vow to continue this manhunt. The continue to arrest at least one, every week.
Please keep him in your prayers! And please donate if you're able - he needs help with his legal fees for his appeal. Thank you!
January 4th, 2023
Jeff was tried along with two other codefendants whom he had never met prior. All three men were convicted of 28 charges, the jury came back with the verdict in under a three hours. This was not a jury of their peers. Jeff is now in Northern Neck prison, awaiting sentencing. We really need your help! See the full story here
November 25th, 2022
Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers this week! We will keep you updated throughout the trial. Thank you for your support!! 🙏🇺🇸
