Campaign Image

Helping Papa

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $8,548

Campaign created by Jennifer Jasilewicz

Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Jasilewicz

Our Dad traveled to Chicago for stem cell therapy, hoping to find relief from his severe pulmonary fibrosis and weakening heart. Unfortunately, complications arose, and he was hospitalized with a blood clot requiring emergency surgery which then lead to a bleed in his leg.


What was meant to be a three-day trip has turned into an extended stay. Our mom, his wife of 52 years, has been by his side, but the unexpected expenses of being far from home—lodging, food, and medical costs—have created a significant financial strain for this retired couple.


We’re humbly asking for help to ease their burden so they can focus on Dad’s recovery. Any amount makes a difference, and we’re deeply grateful for your support and thoughts.


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
11 days ago

DeeDee Bentham
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Rachel Simaz
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sorry for your loss, I hope this helps with the expenses

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

thoughts and prayers to your family

Jennifer Arruda
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Kathy and family- I am so very sorry for your loss. Sending my deepest condolences to all of you. May he rest in peace- Love- Jen

Joyce Tapper
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Kathy and family, You are in my thoughts. So sorry for all you’re going through.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

The Wilson Family
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending love.

Christine Plouffe
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Gail Kelley
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Best wishes for a successful recovery. You will be in my thoughts and prayers.

Eloise and Len
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Our prayers are with you.

Tony C
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Carolyn Gable
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Wishing Mike, Kathy n family Good Wishes, I'll keep sending some up!

Anne F
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Get well quickly!!

Cathy Eddy
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for a healthy, successful homecoming..

Jeannie Gonzalez
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for a speedy recovery!

Michael Jaseliwicz
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Send prayers for a speedy recovery and safe ride home.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Hoping for a swift and comfortable transit home!

Paul
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Update #2

January 7th, 2025

Thank you for making my Dad’s Celebration of Life an amazing day. 

We loved seeing everyone and hearing stories. 

Truly an amazing way to celebrate his life. 

Update Update #2 Image
Celebration of Life

December 20th, 2024

Celebration of Life will be January 4, 2025, from 1-4p, at TJ Callahan’s. 

