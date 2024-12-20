Helping Papa

Our Dad traveled to Chicago for stem cell therapy, hoping to find relief from his severe pulmonary fibrosis and weakening heart. Unfortunately, complications arose, and he was hospitalized with a blood clot requiring emergency surgery which then lead to a bleed in his leg.





What was meant to be a three-day trip has turned into an extended stay. Our mom, his wife of 52 years, has been by his side, but the unexpected expenses of being far from home—lodging, food, and medical costs—have created a significant financial strain for this retired couple.





We’re humbly asking for help to ease their burden so they can focus on Dad’s recovery. Any amount makes a difference, and we’re deeply grateful for your support and thoughts.



