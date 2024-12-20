Helping Papa

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $8,548
Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Jasilewicz
Our Dad traveled to Chicago for stem cell therapy, hoping to find relief from his severe pulmonary fibrosis and weakening heart. Unfortunately, complications arose, and he was hospitalized with a blood clot requiring emergency surgery which then lead to a bleed in his leg.
What was meant to be a three-day trip has turned into an extended stay. Our mom, his wife of 52 years, has been by his side, but the unexpected expenses of being far from home—lodging, food, and medical costs—have created a significant financial strain for this retired couple.
We’re humbly asking for help to ease their burden so they can focus on Dad’s recovery. Any amount makes a difference, and we’re deeply grateful for your support and thoughts.
Sorry for your loss, I hope this helps with the expenses
thoughts and prayers to your family
Kathy and family- I am so very sorry for your loss. Sending my deepest condolences to all of you. May he rest in peace- Love- Jen
Kathy and family, You are in my thoughts. So sorry for all you’re going through.
Sending love.
Best wishes for a successful recovery. You will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Our prayers are with you.
Wishing Mike, Kathy n family Good Wishes, I'll keep sending some up!
Get well quickly!!
Praying for a healthy, successful homecoming..
Praying for a speedy recovery!
Send prayers for a speedy recovery and safe ride home.
Hoping for a swift and comfortable transit home!
January 7th, 2025
Thank you for making my Dad’s Celebration of Life an amazing day.
We loved seeing everyone and hearing stories.
Truly an amazing way to celebrate his life.
December 20th, 2024
Celebration of Life will be January 4, 2025, from 1-4p, at TJ Callahan’s.
