American Gulag for Jan 6 Political Prisoners

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

Anonymous Giver - $ 10.00 USD 1 day ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 2 days ago I have no adequate words for your pain and suffering as well as the pain and suffering your families have endured. I pray to Almighty God to SHAKE THOSE PRISON BARS OPEN! I ask the ALMIGHTY to expose any and all perpetrators of this evil injustice! 0

Sriram Peddibhotla - $ 10.00 USD 4 days ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 6 days ago 0

For J6 Political Prisoner - $ 50.00 USD 7 days ago May God Bless and Protect the J6 political prisoners and everyone who supports them In Jesus Christ Name we pray, Amen 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 8 days ago GOD BE WITH YOU ALL. I HOPE THIS WILL HELP THE PEOPLE RELEASED ON JAN. 20th. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 11 days ago Time to bother Trump admin to PARDON Daniel Penny and the 6er's 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 11 days ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 150.00 USD 14 days ago Thanks for what you are doing to serve justice for these men, women, and their families. God bless you. Even as your article says, handful might have been stupid or worse, they've done their time for breaking a window/shoving a Police Officer who likely was doing much worse. So instead of one more day of suffering, strongly encourage T to pardon them all on day one! 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 14 days ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 22 days ago This has been the most unfair and cruel persecution in my lifetime. I pray that every one of these men and women are freed soon. God Bless them everyone! 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 26 days ago 1

Michael Callahan - $ 50.00 USD 27 days ago God Bless us all with his LIGHT and LOVE and LAW. Justice will prevail. 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 500.00 USD 1 month ago 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 10.00 USD 1 month ago 1

The Hill To Die On - $ 14.00 USD 1 month ago 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 1 month ago I have no adequate words for your pain and suffering as well as the pain and suffering your families have endured. I pray to Almighty God to SHAKE THOSE PRISON BARS OPEN! I ask the ALMIGHTY to expose any and all perpetrators of this evil injustice! 1

Sriram Peddibhotla - $ 10.00 USD 1 month ago 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 300.00 USD 1 month ago Heartbreaking. I pray for 7x recompense and restoration of all the losses, and appropriate justice for the perpetrators. 4

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 1 month ago 1