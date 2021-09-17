American Gulag for Jan 6 Political Prisoners

Raised:
USD $241,006
Campaign funds will be received by Jim Hoft
I have no adequate words for your pain and suffering as well as the pain and suffering your families have endured. I pray to Almighty God to SHAKE THOSE PRISON BARS OPEN! I ask the ALMIGHTY to expose any and all perpetrators of this evil injustice!
May God Bless and Protect the J6 political prisoners and everyone who supports them In Jesus Christ Name we pray, Amen
GOD BE WITH YOU ALL. I HOPE THIS WILL HELP THE PEOPLE RELEASED ON JAN. 20th.
Time to bother Trump admin to PARDON Daniel Penny and the 6er's
Thanks for what you are doing to serve justice for these men, women, and their families. God bless you. Even as your article says, handful might have been stupid or worse, they've done their time for breaking a window/shoving a Police Officer who likely was doing much worse. So instead of one more day of suffering, strongly encourage T to pardon them all on day one!
This has been the most unfair and cruel persecution in my lifetime. I pray that every one of these men and women are freed soon. God Bless them everyone!
God Bless us all with his LIGHT and LOVE and LAW. Justice will prevail.
I have no adequate words for your pain and suffering as well as the pain and suffering your families have endured. I pray to Almighty God to SHAKE THOSE PRISON BARS OPEN! I ask the ALMIGHTY to expose any and all perpetrators of this evil injustice!
Heartbreaking. I pray for 7x recompense and restoration of all the losses, and appropriate justice for the perpetrators.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.