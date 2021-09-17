Campaign Image

American Gulag for Jan 6 Political Prisoners

 USD $241,006

American Gulag for Jan 6 Political Prisoners

AmericanGulag.org is a project of Jim Hoft for the benefit of the public and to provide sunshine and publicity to the scores of political prisoners wrongfully imprisoned as a result of the protest on January 6th.  There were a handful of bad actors, but the overwhelming majority of the prisoners are husbands and fathers and sons - good Americans whose only crime was being invited into a public building.  To suit the political purposes of the Democratic Party, these Americans have been abused, assaulted, locked in solitary confinement and denied medical treatment.  It's shocking to say, but America now has legitimate political prisoners, en masse. 

We are raising money for the families of the Jan. 6 political prisoners. Any amount raised over and above the amount needed for our investigations will be applied to legal fees and other expenses incurred.
Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

I have no adequate words for your pain and suffering as well as the pain and suffering your families have endured. I pray to Almighty God to SHAKE THOSE PRISON BARS OPEN! I ask the ALMIGHTY to expose any and all perpetrators of this evil injustice!

Sriram Peddibhotla
$ 10.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

For J6 Political Prisoner
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

May God Bless and Protect the J6 political prisoners and everyone who supports them In Jesus Christ Name we pray, Amen

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

GOD BE WITH YOU ALL. I HOPE THIS WILL HELP THE PEOPLE RELEASED ON JAN. 20th.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
11 days ago

Time to bother Trump admin to PARDON Daniel Penny and the 6er's

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
14 days ago

Thanks for what you are doing to serve justice for these men, women, and their families. God bless you. Even as your article says, handful might have been stupid or worse, they've done their time for breaking a window/shoving a Police Officer who likely was doing much worse. So instead of one more day of suffering, strongly encourage T to pardon them all on day one!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
22 days ago

This has been the most unfair and cruel persecution in my lifetime. I pray that every one of these men and women are freed soon. God Bless them everyone!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
26 days ago

Michael Callahan
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

God Bless us all with his LIGHT and LOVE and LAW. Justice will prevail.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

The Hill To Die On
$ 14.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sriram Peddibhotla
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Heartbreaking. I pray for 7x recompense and restoration of all the losses, and appropriate justice for the perpetrators.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

