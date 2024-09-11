Jr’s Guardian Voice

Campaign Image
Hello my name is Ernest Ramirez. I was a single parent who lost my son a few days after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. I've told my son's story in Houston, McAllen and at the Capital in Austin also have done a couple of news interviews and now I am try to raise money to tell my sons story in DC. Money raised will be use for travel expenses to DC and back safely for myself and good friend of mine Manuel Salazar his wife Tina and my friend Janie Flores. I need to spread my story and hopefully no one else has to go through what I'm going through. It kills me coming home to an empty house. Jr was my world and I feel I need to fight for him and others that are suffering.
truthnotfictionmatters
$ 50.00 USD
52 minutes ago

We Luv u Sir

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 hours ago

Lynne Conway
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

I met you at Healing For The A.G.E.S. My heart goes out to you. Thank you, Ernest, for sharing your broken heart so other hearts might be spared. God bless.

Deci
$ 200.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
22 days ago

Happy Birthday!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
24 days ago

Ernest, I believe your son is with you always, even when your house feels empty, and I believe you will be with him again. I’m praying for you and I’m grateful for the good work you’re doing. Merry Christmas and much love.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you Ernest!

Coach Pete
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

LFG&GATA!!! On my prayer list….

Melissa
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Sara Agnifili
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

You are doing such great work. 🙏❤

Fix zat truck
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Joyce Ann
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Dave Falcone
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

God Bless, Brother!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Ernest…you are not alone. Sending you a private message about another parent fighting the same fight. God bless you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Always with you!

Gina
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Donation to come to DC event or whatever you need!

Diane
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

God bless you, Ernest. My heart aches for you. Sending prayers and a HUG!

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
4 months ago

special-blonde
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

In honor of your dear son, Junior. Be safe, faith over fear! ❤️🙏🕊️

CDev
$ 115.00 USD
4 months ago

I believe you are doing God’s work. Keeping going.

Update #13

September 11th, 2024

Update Update #13 Image
Update #12

September 11th, 2024

Update Update #12 Image
Still spreading Awareness!

September 11th, 2024

I’m still traveling across the USA  speaking out on behalf of my son Ernesto Ramirez Jr and the vaccine Injured. I’ve spoken front of the United Natons in Geneva, Switzerland and continue trying to do as much as I can for our people and our good Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Please remember we were all put here for a purpose, find your purpose in life. You are not here just to take up space.

Update Still spreading Awareness! Image
Thanks to everyone for your support and prayers

May 5th, 2023

I want to thank everyone for your support and prayers as I continue to fight for my sons honor and the safety of our children. This is a spiritual battle against evil and as we all know God wins in the end, God and my son asked me to be one of Gods warriors so I must listen until he calls me home. I no longer fear death or any man, heaven is my destiny so I will not wander off my path! Because of you I can continue going forward so thanks again and if anyone sees me on this path I’m on please stop and talk to me because we need to bond together to finish this war.

Update Thanks to everyone for your support and prayers Image
Update #9

July 22nd, 2022

Update Update #9 Image
Update #8

July 21st, 2022

I have been to Washington DC twice to speak on Senator Ron Johnson’s round table, Defeat The Mandates in Los Angeles, Reawaken America Tour in Dallas and San Diego, Covid Summit in Nashville, Nurse Freedom Network Healthcare Homecoming, I’ve spoke in Columbus Ohio with The Childrens Health Defense, the Capitol in Austin Texas twice, I’ve done 100 plus interviews, I’ve spoke at events alongside Dr John Witcher, Dr Kory, Dr Paul Alexander, Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Robert Malone and many others. I have been fighting for my sons honor and to protect the children from the poison they’re trying to inflict on our children! I was asked if I would be willing to do a 2 month tour with Dr Paul Alexander across the United States so I’m asking for help to continue this fight, anything will be greatly appreciated. WE MUST STOP THIS EVIL SACRIFICE OF OUR CHILDREN! Thank you everyone in advance.

Ernest Ramirez Sr 💖
Still in this fight!

May 21st, 2022

First of all I want to thank everyone for everything they have been doing for me since I’ve been traveling so much I missing a lot of work your support has meant a lot to me and I still have a lot of other events in the next few months. Recently I entered a contest to build a memorial chopper in honor of my son but funny with all the support that I’ve had around the world I came in second which is OK now a lot of my followers are asking to donate directly so I can customize my own memorial bike for my son which I’m in the process of doing right now. In June I will be up in Franklin Tennessee  and July I’ll be in Irving Texas again and sometime along the way I’ll be in Mississippi for a 3 day tour and hopefully I will be able to see everyone at one of these events please feel free to come up to me so I can meet everyone face-to-face and again thank you for all your love support and prayers. 

Continuing this battle!

May 8th, 2022

First of all I really want to thank everyone for their love support and prayers. I just recently came back from Los Angeles and Columbus Ohio met a lot of wonderful people along the way. Next I’ve been asked to travel to Minnesota June 11 I will be in Nashville Tennessee and I’m also planning a trip to Mississippi with Dr. John Witcher and his lovely wife Brook Witcher I sponsoring my son‘s billboard that they plan on posting in the home state. I can never thank everyone enough for what you do for me mentally and spiritually thanks again ❤️❤️❤️

Still sharing Jrs story hoping to save more people!

April 5th, 2022

Just returned from San Diego California at the Reawaken America Tour and now April 10 I’ll be in Los Angeles California for the Defeat The Mandates Tour and then on to Columbus Ohio for The Children’s Health Defense rally. I really would like to say thanks to everyone for their love, support and prayers along the way. I am looking forward to meeting everyone in person. 

Washington DC again!

January 5th, 2022

First of all I would like to thank everyone for the love, support, prayers and donations. With your help I have been able to speak in DC, Dallas, Austin Nashville and other places. I will be flying back to Washington DC again January 23 for a march  against these mandates also a couple more events in Dallas and San Diego, Ca. None of this would be possible without everyone’s support and there’s no way I can thank everyone but please if anyone sees me anywhere please come up to me and say hello I would love to meet everyone. This world is getting bad and we need to protect each other! Unfortunately I have met to many people suffering this evil they’re doing to us and if telling my sons story can save a few lives it’s all worth it. Thank everyone from the bottom of my heart I will continue this fight until the good Lord takes me home!!!

Thank you everyone! ❤️

November 30th, 2021

 I would like to thank everyone so far for all their prayers, support and donations. I've spoken at the capitol in Washington DC and my fight continues since I am being asked to speak in Oregon, California, Utah, Colorado and will continue until the good Lord takes me home. WE NÉED TO PROTECT OUR CHILDREN! 
Update #2

September 9th, 2021

Thank you all for helping reach my goal! I have a couple more interviews and hopefully travel more places to spread my story and it's because of your support! Thank you Jesus and everyone who sent donations and prayers! ❤️❤️❤️
Thank you

September 8th, 2021

I would like to say thanks to everyone for the donations and all your prayers. This is just the beginning I plan on continue spreading my sons story without end! Again thank you all I don't think I would have been able without your help. God is good and he's showing me everytime I blink my eyes! ❤️❤️❤️

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

