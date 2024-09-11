Jr’s Guardian Voice

Hello my name is Ernest Ramirez. I was a single parent who lost my son a few days after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. I've told my son's story in Houston, McAllen and at the Capital in Austin also have done a couple of news interviews and now I am try to raise money to tell my sons story in DC. Money raised will be use for travel expenses to DC and back safely for myself and good friend of mine Manuel Salazar his wife Tina and my friend Janie Flores. I need to spread my story and hopefully no one else has to go through what I'm going through. It kills me coming home to an empty house. Jr was my world and I feel I need to fight for him and others that are suffering.