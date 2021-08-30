January 6 victim single mom

Today’s world could accurately be described as chaotic. Many of us find ourselves looking for answers to questions we simply never would have imagined as citizens of the United States. Freedom is guaranteed by the Constitution, yet the liberties enjoyed by generations are being sheared away on a daily basis. I am an immigrant that came to this great country 20 years ago for my freedom. As a woman and as a human being, this life has me up-and-down, but nothing broke me like what the government has done to me. On January 6, I went to DC as a part of our democracy, exercising my first amendment right. I am a victim of voter fraud in New Jersey.



It was one of the best, most beautiful feelings. We were all chanting "USA"! Loving people, happy people - NO one of us had any idea what was going on, or what was about to happen. We reached our destination at the capital. There were thousands of us. There were police to my left and police to my right. I took a simple picture by the back door, and I posted it on my social media on January 19, 2021.



My life has been flipped upside-down. At 4 o'clock in the morning, I woke up to a knock on my door and a flashlight in my face. I was by myself with my three kids. I opened the door to 20+ agents - with gun points. I was shocked. I couldn't speak. They got my kids out of the bed with the guns in their hands. No one gave me an answer about what was going on. All they said was "you know what did, don't you?"



That was the start of the misery. I lost everything. I lost my job. I sold everything I have to survive with three kids. I've been doxxed, harassed, called a white supremacist, neo-Nazi, and domestic terrorist. I got prosecuted before and he just couldn't hear me. I've been a prisoner inside my own house because I have no strength to go out. I'm scared.



Many people they didn't know that I was born and raised as a Muslim, but after I came to this great country, I found the God that would never judge me. I found the God that I don't have to pray to five times a day. I chose Jesus Christ. I did not care that I lost my family because I found my happiness.



system, calling me a domestic terrorist, not knowing I'm a proud American.they took all our God-given rights. They released our names and our addresses.



I was the only source of income for my kids, and I have sole legal custody of them - no contact. Every day is getting harder and harder. I suffered a mini-stroke after January 19. I have severe depression, and PTSD. I was a healthy, normal person.



Who would think that doing something that is protected by the Constitution makes you a domestic terrorist? We need help. We need God. The people in this government need God in their hearts.