January 6 victim single mom

Today’s world could accurately be described as chaotic. Many of us find ourselves looking for answers to questions we simply never would have imagined as citizens of the United States. Freedom is guaranteed by the Constitution, yet the liberties enjoyed by generations are being sheared away on a daily basis. I am an immigrant that came to this great country 20 years ago for my freedom. As a woman and as a human being, this life has me up-and-down, but nothing broke me like what the government has done to me. On January 6, I went to DC as a part of our democracy, exercising my first amendment right. I am a victim of voter fraud in New Jersey.

It was one of the best, most beautiful feelings. We were all chanting "USA"! Loving people, happy people - NO  one of us had any idea what was going on, or what was about to happen. We reached our destination at the capital. There were thousands of us. There were police to my left and police to my right. I took a simple picture by the back door, and I posted it on my social media on January 19, 2021.

My life has been flipped upside-down. At 4 o'clock in the morning, I woke up to a knock on my door and a flashlight in my face. I was by myself with my three kids. I opened the door to 20+ agents - with gun points. I was shocked. I couldn't speak. They got my kids out of the bed with the guns in their hands. No one gave me an answer about what was going on. All they said was "you know what did, don't you?"

That was the start of the misery. I lost everything. I lost my job. I sold everything I have to survive with three kids. I've been doxxed, harassed, called a white supremacist, neo-Nazi, and domestic terrorist. I got prosecuted before and he just couldn't hear me. I've been a prisoner inside my own house because I have no strength to go out. I'm scared.

Many people they didn't know that I was born and raised as a Muslim, but after I came to this great country, I found the God that would never judge me. I found the God that I don't have to pray to five times a day. I chose Jesus Christ. I did not care that I lost my family because I found my happiness.

system, calling me a domestic terrorist,  not knowing I'm a proud American.they took all our God-given rights.  They released our names and our addresses. 

 I was the only source of income for my kids, and I have sole legal custody of them - no contact. Every day is getting harder and harder. I suffered a mini-stroke after January 19. I have severe depression, and PTSD. I was a healthy, normal person.

Who would think that doing something that is protected by the Constitution makes you a domestic terrorist? We need help. We need God. The people in this government need God in their hearts.
Recent Donations
Show:
Love God
$ 18.00 USD
11 months ago

Sarah V
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

God's peace and blessings to you!

Rachael Witherspoon
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

Psalm 23

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Stay strong . God bless and praying for you and your family .

Gigi
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for you and your son.

Stevan Gossell
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 22.00 USD
1 year ago

Dear sister in Chris, pray God strength your faith in Him. Put all of your needs in His hand. He WILL take good care of you!“do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.” ‭‭Philippians‬ ‭4‬:‭6‬ ‭ESV‬‬

Patty
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

May "the Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.” (Numbers 6:24-26 NIV) Dear sister in Lord, please keep strong and always put your life and difficulties in God's hands. You’re never alone! I will remember the price J6ers paid for us and pray for you daily.

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

I'm so sorry this happened to you but i hope it gives you strength to know so many are behind you and appreciate you.. May this be turned into a blessing somehow. They meant it for evil , ,God means it for good... blessings to you and your family

andrew r
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

We remain steadfastly devoted to praying for and supporting you, our sister. Be strong in the Lord and in the strength of His might. He shall uphold you. Do not look at what surrounds us, but be like Jesus, who although He was God, allowed Himself to be brutalized and murdered by those He came to save.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Dear Sister in Christ, my heart was deeply touched by your story. May God multiply this small gift which I am able to send. Much love and many prayers. God will never leave you nor forsake you.

andrew r
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

I love you! I read you bio and almost wept wishing that we had many more people in the world like you. Be strong in the Lord. He has not forgotten you and neither have we. We pray for you every day. You are part of the family of God and we love you. PEACE be with you and yours! I genuinely look forward to hugging you in heaven one day.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

You are not alone. You are in our thoughts and prayers. God bless,

Pam Pencola
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Dear Rasha, As a sister in Christ, I pray for you to stay strong and keep your eyes on Jesus. He knows your needs and he will deliver you. By his grace, Pam

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

You are a true American patriot.

cl
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

earenestly praying for you
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Our hope, our strength is not in that which is seen, but in Him who is unseen! He will reward those who perseveve.

Anonymous Giver
$ 54.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Eyda Pena
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

God bless you and bless your kids!

