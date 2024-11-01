Need help with Legal Fees & Family Expense

Goal:
November 27th, 2024
Hi Everyone, it's that time of the year again when everyone gets together with loved ones to celebrate the holidays and I find myself feeling sad and depressed. I miss cooking Thanksgiving dinner with him, we loved getting up early and cooking our family a wonderful Thanksgiving dinner, we loved going Christmas shopping for our kids and seeing their smiling faces Christmas morning. This Holiday season marks 4 years with Sean not home, 4 years of me trying to do it all and give our kids a nice Christmas, I honestly don't know how I'm going to do it this year unless I can get a little help. living on a single income in CA is hard, and with inflation its even harder. I'm barely surviving pay check to pay check and soon I'll need tire's for my car. I'm praying Pres. Trump holds truth to his words and reviews every J6 case and Pardons every single one of them. I can't wait until January, 'm hopeful Sean will finally be home where he belongs. If you are able to donate a little and help take the holiday stress off of me I would be so grateful, and if not that's ok maybe you can share. Please Pray that all J6ers are free in Jan and that Sean will return home where he belongs. God Bless
November 1st, 2024
Hi Everyone,
I hope you all are well, I wanted to give a little updated on how things have been going. Things are not going too good, about 2 weeks ago Sean was kicked out of the RDAP class. He was taking this class as a way to reduce his time and if he had been given the chance to complete it he would have received 1 year off his sentence. That would have put him home this time next year, so if Trump doesn't win and Pardon these guys he will have another 2 years. Why was he kicked out? He was kicked out for writing a bible verse on he white board! Imagine that! Sean is very upset that he has now lost the chance to earn time off. With all that they have been really monitoring his phone calls especially the call he made to me right after they kicked him out- it's like they wanted to hear/see his reaction because after our call they called him in to discuss what he said to me about being kicked out. I feel like they were really looking for a reaction from him. I told him to try an get into another class if he can't appeal being kicked out of RDAP. We want him home, we miss him so much. Today is his step sons 16th birthday yet another milestone Sean has to miss, and it breaks my heart. Please keep us in your prays, and if you are able to donate anything it would be very much appreciated as funds are really tight right now and if not please share.
God Bless You!
September 19th, 2024
Hey everyone I thought I would give a little update, Sean is finally settling in and has started his classes to help reduce his time. He also had his 1st meeting with his appeals lawyer which only took 6 weeks. They are working on a motion to vacate the 1512 charge. We need to pray for a big win in November, so he can come home. It's been over 3 years since he's been gone and during that time I've only gotten to see him once. I can't wait for this to be over and my partner to be home were he belongs. With that being said finance have been really tight this month and Sean is running low on funds for his commissary and I just had to cancel his news paper subscriptions, if any of you can donate please do and if you can't it's ok maybe you can share. Thank you for your continued support through all of this.
God Bless
July 30th, 2024
Hi everyone
I forgot to add the new address where he's at to my last updated so those of you who wish to write him can. Also I'm very concerned and am asking for prayers, I have not heard from him in 4 days and I usually here from him once a day. I'm praying nothing bad happened I don't know much about this prison, and their rules as far as phone time ext...hopefully I hear from him soon. Please keep him in your prayers as he navigates through a new prison.
Sean McHugh 47574-509
FCI Phoenix
Federal Correctional Institution
Phoenix, AZ 85086
July 26th, 2024
Hi Everyone Happy Friday!
I wanted to let you all know Sean has finally made it to Phoenix, this will be his destination until his release! I briefly spoke to him this morning and he sounded ok, I think getting settle into a new prison is always hard learning all the inn and outs of everything. Hopefully he can get settled quickly and get signed up for RDAP, The sooner he can start RDAP the sooner he can come! If you have time and want to write him, I know he would love it. Thank you all for your support and God Bless You
June 21st, 2024
Hi Everyone, I wanted to let everyone know that Sean is in Tucson AZ he's been there for a couple days and is told he will be there for a few months before he goes to Phoenix. It's nice to be able to talk to him everyday now instead of once month. He is going to start working on his appeal and we are hoping the Supreme Court will rule in our favor on the 1512 charge, we were all hoping the ruling would come out this week but it's looking more like next week. If anyone wants to write him I'll put the address below, I know he would enjoy some letters.
BOP #47574-509 FCI Tucson PO Box 23811Tucson, AZ 85734
June 12th, 2024
Hi everyone, Sean is finally out of solitary! This makes me so happy since he has spent the last 6 plus months in solitary while at Herlong FCI, and as of last Thursday he was finally picked up and moved to Victorville. He shouldn't be in Victorville very long but who knows with how slow the system is. He found out his final destination will be Phoenix AZ. It has definitely been a nice change being able to talk to him everyday instead of once a month! I hope Phoenix will be a better place for him than Herlong was. Please continue to pray for us and that he makes it to Phoenix safe and is safe while there. As soon as he makes it to Phoenix I will let everyone know. Thank you all for supporting us though this horrible nightmare. God Bless
May 21st, 2024
Hi Everyone, wow today marks 3 years since Sean was taken by our dirty DOJ and held in solitary confinement, today is a very bitter day for our family as we miss him so much. I received my once a month phone call from Sean Monday, he is happy to be getting transferred to another facility were he can hopefully do some programs and maybe get a job so he can help reduce his time, he has been stuck in the hole in Herlong for the last six months, that is torcher on anyone's mental health. He thinks he will be moved to Victorville then Lompoc, please pray that he ends up in Lompoc were he will join other J6ers and not be so alone. This has been really our family not only mentally the financially with the cost of living rising every day. I just want him to come home already. Please if you have time to write to him I know he loves getting all your letters, and once he gets moved and has a little more freedom within the prison he will have me post thing she wants to share with you all. I know it keeps him going knowing all of you are out here fighting for all the J6ers. Please continue to pray for him and our family, May God Bless You All!
March 18th, 2024
Hi everyone
I received my monthly phone call from Sean last Friday, he seemed to be in good spirits considering and was just assigned a federal defender for his appeal. Hopefully things will get moving along with that. Sean was definitely happy to hear that if Trump win's this election that he will pardon ALL J6ers, lets hope they don't steel another elections and he can come HOME. He is now receiving the WSJ and the Epoch times so he can stay up to date with some of the worlds news. He still get no visits and only the one call a month, this is just getting really hard as we approach 3 years of him being gone. With that being said its that time of year again were we need to register our vehicles and could use some help if anyone is able to donate, Mine is due in April and Sean's is due in May. We keep his vehicle register as it give me a multi vehicle discount otherwise we would just put it on a non- op. Please continue to pray for our family and that Sean will be released soon, we miss him so much.
Thank you all for your support May God Bless You
February 29th, 2024
Hi Everyone, a little update on Sean. I'm so bummed I missed his call Friday the 15th, I was out of town visiting my daughter when he called and had spotty service. Since he couldn't get ahold of me he called his mom and she relayed a few messages from him. I guess he now only gets 1 call a month which really really sucks, I feel like I never hear from him and I miss him so much, we are coming up on 3 years of him being gone and missing out on so many life experiences with the kids. Now I have to wait another 30 days for him to call again, and I had so many things I wanted to tell him. On another note I finally ordered him the Wall Street Journal, he will receive a paper Mon-Fri, Hopefully that will help pass the time. The paper wasn't cheap and I'm not sure how long I'll be able to keep the subscription for him. It was $1 a week for 12 weeks and after that it goes up to 34.99 a month with an increase every month of 4.99 until it reaches 64.99 and it tops out there. That is what the sales guy on the phone said when I placed the order. 64.99 a month for 1 paper on top of already paying for the Epoch times for him, that will be $100 a month for newspaper subscriptions. On top of all my other regular living expenses (CA) is so expensive, I'm starting to struggle with expensive while keeping him as happy as I can with the small things. He is trying to get moved so we can have visit and so that he can get a job in there to help reduce his time. He did mentioned that he was finally assigned a Public Defender so he can appeal his sentencing and I'm working towards mailing all his paperwork the him. Please Keep us in your prayers. May God Bless
January 15th, 2024
Hey Everyone,
I wanted to give a little update. I received a letter from Sean last week and he seems to be in good spirits, he wanted me to Thank all of you that have written him and sent condolences on the passing of his grandmother, it meant a lot to him! With that being said I've got some more sad news, 2 days before Christmas his dog passed over the rainbow bridge. I'm heart broken and I know that Sean is too, once again due to the limited calls ( 2 a month) I had to write him and tell him through a letter which is not what I wanted. I ask that you all continue to write him as I know he enjoys reading all your letters. I should be getting my monthly call from him in the next day or two and I cant wait! I hate that he can only call twice a month. I ask that you all continue to pray for him and our family as we navigate through this. As the time goes on I thought it would get easier but its not it gets harder, I miss him so much and just want him to come home where he belongs. We are coming up on his 3 years of being locked up and it breaks my heart, none of them deserve to be locked up. Maybe we can help him pass the time by sending him a book or subscription to a newspaper. I recently got him a subscription to the Epoch Times, but was thinking if any of you would like to send him the New York times or even a book I know he would be very thankful. Together we can help him through this time.
Thank you ALL from the bottom of my heart and May God Bless You!
December 5th, 2023
Hi everyone, I finally received a letter from Sean after not hearing from him for a month. He says he is doing ok and adjusting. They are only allowed 2 phones calls a month and his next phone time allowed will be around the 12th. I know that he would love to receive some letters if you have the time to send him a letter or even a card. I have a letter going in the mail today for him but unfortunately it's not a pleasant letter. His grandmother who he was very close to passed last week and I hate that I have to tell him this way. I just wish he was allowed more phone time as I know this is going to crush him, I'm still trying to gather funds for the dog's surgery so he doesn't loose his dog too and with it being Christmas everything is just vey hard. I'm asking for prayers for Sean when he reads my letter, and for God to comfort him through his grief. I thank you all for your continued prays and encouragement as this month is going to be very hard for both of us. May God Bless All of YOU!
Please write him if you can:
Sean Mchugh 47574-509
Federal Correctional Institute Herlong
PO Box 800
Herlong Ca 96133
November 10th, 2023
I wanted to take a minute to thank everyone who has donated in the last few days to help us reach our goal for for our dogs surgery. I also wanted to say Happy Birthday to Sean as he spends his 3rd birthday being locked up and away from his family. Sean is no longer in Victorville as he has been moved to Herlong CA, hopefully I will be able to visit him soon. Thank you for your continued support and prayers.
November 7th, 2023
Good Morning everyone, I wanted to give an update and ask for help if you can, Sean is still in transit and has been in Victorville for about 3 weeks, I only hear from him about once a week which makes this situation even harder. I have been caring for his dog since he was arrested recently his dog has become very ill, he's not eating and has blood in his urine and bowls movements, I took him to the vet Friday and they said that he has a hernia in his stomach that needs to be removed, if it does not get removed he will die, and because the hernia is inflamed is causing a urinary- track infection. Siri has been on antibiotics since Friday with no signs on improvement. I spent 300 for the initial appointment Friday however I'm told the surgery is 4,000 which we do not have. Which brings me here as much as I hate asking any donation will help and every share of his fundraiser will help. I can't loose Sean's dogs, he has already lost everything else and this I fell will push him over the edge and he will lose all hope. If you can find it in your heart to donate and or share please do. Thank you for ALL you support and may God Bless You.
October 17th, 2023
It's been 879 days since Sean was arrested for attending a peaceful protest at our Nations Capital, Sean has spend the last 879 days in DC until recently, the US Marshalls picked him up from the DC gulag Oct 10th and took him to Oklahoma were he spent about 48 hours, last I heard from him was Thursday last week, I hate not knowing were he is and if he is ok. I'm told he will end up at FCI Herlong in Ca which is about 2.5 hours from home. Sean know has a release date which gives me a little hope although it's not until the end of 2026. I'm asking if everyone could share his fundraiser as Sean desperately needs to raise about 7,000, if he does not pay off his fine he will not be able to order commissary and have the necessities a person needs. I think that it is ridiculous the government is requires them to have all fines paid before they can have anything extra. These guys are in prison and not able to gain employment yet they except them to pay thousands of dollars in fine's which I will add has never been a requirement for anyone incarcerated. So I kindly ask if you are not able to donate, please share. Sean and I thank you all for your support and I will keep you posted as I hear from him. God Bless
October 9th, 2023
Hi everyone, I wanted to let everyone know that Sean will be getting moved some time tonight, they came in this morning and took his temperature which means he will be on the move. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers as he goes through this move, He has been in CTF for 28 months now and I can only imagine how he must be feeling not knowing were he will end up or the type of facility he will be in. I do not know when I will hear from him again but when I do I will provide an update. Once he gets to his final destination he will need to re purchase all the things he had but could not take. If you are able to donate to help him get situated he would be most grateful. We both thank you for your continued support.
October 4th, 2023
Hey Everyone, as most of you are aware Sean was sentenced to 6.5 years on Sept 7th with 28 months credit. He is currently waiting to be moved to another jail, he is hopeful that he will be sent to Lompoc which is West Coast and closer to home. Sean is currently filing his appeal and hoping he is able to get his time reduced by doing so. We ask that you continue to pray for us and keep us in your thoughts. This journey has not been easy on me or the rest of his family.
September 6th, 2023
Hi Everyone
We have less then 24 hours and the fate of Sean's life in the hands of the DOJ, I saddens me and sickens me at the same time, I truly wish that I could be in that courtroom with him but unfortunately we just could not afford it, Please Keep us in your prays, Sean's does not deserve to be locked up for 11.5 years as I've said before he never entered the building or hurt anyone. It has already been 27 months and in that time I have only been able to see him 1 time and after this I do not know when the next time will be. I'm anxious, and nervous at the same time for this outcome especially since this DOJ just sentenced the PB to and extensively long and ridiculous amount of time. I will keep you all updated.
August 31st, 2023
Good Morning Everyone
Let the countdown begin 7 more days and the fate of my life is in the hands of the DOJ, I've been anxious, and nervous with so many thoughts running through my head. I'm having trouble sleeping and am consumed with thoughts of what the outcome will be. I did not hurt anyone and I did not enter the Capital yet they want to give me 11.5 years it hardly seem fair. I ask you all to continue to pray for me and my family along with extra prays for the Proud Boys who have their sentencing this week.
August 23rd, 2023
Good Morning Everyone
818 days Sean has been away from his family with the potential of being always from us for 8-10 years and it's just not fair. The clock is ticking and in 15 days we will know his fate and that of our family, it breaks my heart that I'm unable to be in the courtroom with him to support him but financially we just can't afford it, I do not know when I will be able to see him again and it sucks. He is all alone and will not have any support in the courtroom that day. I ask that you pray the judge will have mercy on him an give a sentence that is fair and bring s him home soon. Lately it has been hard to imagine him being gone fr so long and missing out on everything. For the past few months the only communication we have it by telephone since they cut off his tablet for no reason, I cant even send him photos unless it in the mail. I ask you all to continue to pray for our family and pray that there is a light at the end of this tunnel. I will keep you all updated as time permits. We love you all and thank you for your support. May God Bless You
August 14th, 2023
Hey Everyone Sean received his PSR Report and the government is seeking 97-121 months, sentencing is in 24 days on Sept 7th at 11, Sean is asking for prayers as the government will argue for an upward departure and his attorney will argue for the downward departure, Sean has already been in solitary confinement for 809 days. This is very scary for both Sean I and as he is looking at 10 years, we ask that you all pray for us and our family that he is not sentenced to 10 years. I will keep you all updated. May God Bless you all!
July 25th, 2023
June 26th, 2023
Hey Everyone, I wanted to give a quick update, Sean is still in the hole, he is going on 30 days now. They are refusing to let him go back to his POD even though his 25 days are up. They keep giving every every excuse under the sun as to why he has to stay down there and it's really weighing on him emotionally and physically. I rarely get to talk to him as he is only allowed out of his cell for 2 hours a day and during that time he has to shower and make food. I ask that you all pray for him, please pray that they let him go back to his POD with the rest of the J6ers. I don't know how much more he cant take being down there, the isolation is horrible and no one should be treated that way. Please keep him/ us in your prayers. May God Bless You
June 1st, 2023
Hey Everyone, I wanted to give a quick updated as Sean has been in the hole for about a week now. There was a small altercation between him and another inmate in which the other inmate claims Sean spit on him, Sean would never do that, Sean has offered to sign a non-animosity agreement with this other inmate an the other inmates refuses to sign. Sean is now facing an additional charge due to this incident which is not good especially right before sentencing. Please pray that this other inmate will do the right thing and sign the agreement so that Sean can be returned to his POD and not be charged additionally, this is very bad and will not look good at sentencing. Sean has not received any infractions in the past 2 years and was currently on work detail to help pass the time. If this charges happened Sean will stay in the hole and loose his spot on the work detail. Being on work detail is one of the only things that helps pass the time in there. Thank you all for your support and prayers.
****In The End God Wins****
May God Bless You All.
May 27th, 2023
Hey Everyone, Happy Memorial Day weekend. Today is a sad day as it marks the 2 anniversary that Sean has been gone an kept from his family! It breaks my heart that he is missing out on so many Memorial life moments in our kids lives, and that we are not able to even visit. I've seen him once in 2 years. Please keep our family in your prayers as we approach his sentencing, pray that he his reunited with his family soon! As always we thank you for your love and support! God Bless
May 17th, 2023
Good Morning Everyone
April 17th, 2023
April 15th, 2023
April 10th, 2023
March 28th, 2023
Good Morning Everyone
20 days and counting until trial, I'm scared, nervous, and anxious as I finish the last few preparations. It looks as though I will need to stay in a hotel while I'm there, originally I was going to stay with other J6ers and try and save on money, however I wasn't prepared for 8 days of sleeping on an air bed on the floor. With that said we are coming up a little short on the funds for a hotel/or bnb, we are looking at roughly 1,000 for the hotel, I'm reaching out to all of you for help anything you can spare even if it's just a share of the fundraiser. I will keep everyone up to date as time permits. I thank all of you for all the support through this, it is was not for all I do not know where Sean and I would be. God Bless YOU All!
March 16th, 2023
Hi Everyone, I wanted to take a moment and thank each an everyone of YOU for your donations, prayers and support especially over the last few weeks, if it was not for you My mom and Amy would not have been able to make it to DC for my upcoming trial. This means the world to me, and words can not express how grateful I 'am. May God Bless You! I will keep you all updated as time permits.
March 12th, 2023
36 more days until my trail starts, and I'm still about 2k short of having enough funds for my family to be here. It would mean the world to me to have them sitting in the courtroom as I'm fighting for my freedom, anything that anyone can do to help make that happen would mean so much. Today I had an article released on the Gateway Pundit, please take the time to read it and share anywhere you can. This fight is far from over and I will stand my ground I will not let them tear me down. Thank you all for you love and support, May God Bless You All!
Sean McHugh inmate 378159
www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/03/j6-gulag-prisoner-theres-more-on-epps-i-know-where-to-find-it-its-time-to-release-the-44000-hours-and-let-citizen-journalists-get-the-facts-straight/
February 26th, 2023
Hello Everyone~ as of today it has been 639 days since I have seen my family, and only 51 more days until I go to trail. I will be spending the next 5 weeks going through as much discovery as I can to clear my name, all I want more than anything is to see and be with my family. I have missed out on so many memories and life moments over the past 2 years and it breaks my heart, as much as I love hearing their stories and seeing their pictures it's just not the same. I'm ready to go home were I belong. I'm asking everyone over the next few weeks to please share my give send go so that we can raise enough money for my family to fly out to DC for my trial, I would be ever so grateful as I will need all the support I can't get in the courtroom. Being able to look across the room and see my family would mean the world to me. I will also need to get proper attire to wear to trial. I ask if you are not able to donate please share. I thank each and everyone of you for all the support, prayers, love and kind words. May God Bless You!
January 29th, 2023
612 days since I have seen my family, and it's heart breaking. Over the next few week I will be preparing for my trial which is scheduled to begin April 17th and is projected to last 5 days. I pray everyday that God gives me the strength to get through this horrific ordeal. I wanted to take a moment and Thank each and everyone of you who have donated, prayed or shared my fun raiser as if it was not for all of you I would not have been able to hire good legal representation back in Aug, and because of all of you I now feel like I have a fighting chance. From the bottom of my heart I THANK YOU! I will try and post updates more often and keep you all in the loop of my trial as time permits. Please continue to donate when you can, pray and share.. love to you all and God Bless
October 30th, 2021
August 22nd, 2021
