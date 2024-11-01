Need help with Legal Fees & Family Expense

My Fiancé, Sean, is one of many Patriots being held in adhorrent solitary confinement conditions. The Biden Regime and DOJ has made it clear that if you are Republican, you can expect to have your civil, constitutional, and basic human rights stripped from you. Sean is just like most conservative American, He works hard to support his family and run his construction business. Sean stood up for his country that day like so many others to peacefully rally for the truth. Sean never imagined the nightmare that he would witness and become trapped in. We know the truth of what really happened that day but the DOJ and FBI are actively working on suppressing the video evidence along with 14,000 hours of more evidence. Now Sean is sitting in solitary confinement and is scared for is life. Sean describes his situation as hopeless and something he would expect in Afghanistan but not in America. Give Send Go is one of the only ways for Sean and others to share a snapshot of their experience. Sean asks that you please share his give send go with friends, family, your church or anywhere patriots will read this harrowing account. Sean needs help with funds for legal fees and bills. He asks that you pray for him and our beautiful country during these very dark times. God Bless America!