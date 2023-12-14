FREEDOM ISN'T FREE



On August 9th, my husband Chris and I were arrested by our government for attending the January 6th rally in DC. Though we were peaceful and did not engage in any violence at the Capitol, we were investigated and unfairly charged. Even though we fully and peacefully cooperated with the authorities, we were handcuffed and shackled with chains placed on our ankles, forcing us to shuffle to holding cells for arraignment like hardened criminals.

Local news stations and online sites published our names and photos and made us sound like horrible people.

Never did we expect that attending a patriotic rally to show support for our country and President would turn into such a traumatic experience. We are both devoted Christians and hard-working parents. We have raised three sons (one serves in the military, one is in college, and the youngest is still in high school). Chris actively volunteers in the local community and has done so for the past 20 years. We lead a very humble, prayer-filled life, grateful for all of God’s blessings. I truly believe in my heart that God is watching all of this unfold. I can feel God moving and I feel his presence. This country was founded on "In GOD we trust."



The legal costs for defending ourselves are straining our limited finances. I’ve started this page to raise money to help with legal costs and making ends meet. Please consider helping our family I have never done anything like this before but feel the Holy Spirit is urging me to reach out for help. We are placing everything in God’s hands and believe He will cause everything to work together for good. Please keep us in your prayers. We are praying for everyone else who is going through this and for the protection of our country. We are incredibly grateful for your help and your continued prayers! Thanks so much, and God bless you.