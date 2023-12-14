Campaign Image
FREEDOM ISN'T FREE

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Campaign created by Cynthia Price

Campaign funds will be received by Cynthia Price

       On August 9th, my husband Chris and I were arrested by our government for attending the January 6th rally in DC. Though we were peaceful and did not engage in any violence at the Capitol, we were investigated and unfairly charged. Even though we fully and peacefully cooperated with the authorities, we were handcuffed and shackled with chains placed on our ankles, forcing us to shuffle to holding cells for arraignment like hardened criminals.
Local news stations and online sites published our names and photos and made us sound like horrible people.
Never did we expect that attending a patriotic rally to show support for our country and President would turn into such a traumatic experience. We are both devoted Christians and hard-working parents. We have raised three sons (one serves in the military, one is in college, and the youngest is still in high school). Chris actively volunteers in the local community and has done so for the past 20 years. We lead a very humble, prayer-filled life, grateful for all of God’s blessings. I truly believe in my heart that God is watching all of this unfold. I can feel God moving and I feel his presence. This country was founded on "In GOD we trust."

The legal costs for defending ourselves are straining our limited finances. I’ve started this page to raise money to help with legal costs and making ends meet. Please consider helping our family I have never done anything like this before but feel the Holy Spirit is urging me to reach out for help. We are placing everything in God’s hands and believe He will cause everything to work together for good. Please keep us in your prayers. We are praying for everyone else who is going through this and for the protection of our country. We are incredibly grateful for your help and your continued prayers! Thanks so much, and God bless you.
Jon darsey
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Aida
$ 200.00 USD
6 months ago

I’m so proud of you both, I pray for you everyday, you are heroes to me and politically persecuted but protected by The King of Kings and Lord of Heaven and Earth. You are a blessing to us all.

Ann M Wolf
$ 75.00 USD
9 months ago

Funds for travel to visit your wife Chris; God be with you both and love you both!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
10 months ago

God Bless

Rachael Witherspoon
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

Psalm 23

Dr. Mike and Jane
$ 250.00 USD
1 year ago

Heroes in Christ, and our Nation! Thank you!

Gymrat
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Most in the country realize that these prosecutions were political. I hope you find comfort in that.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 year ago

Our Father Who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil; for Thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever. Amen. Matthew 6: 9-13

Carol
$ 35.00 USD
1 year ago

May God bless and protect you through this persecution.

A Loving God is with you both
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Thank you so much for your Grace & Love for God & country. You are both an inspiration & we need your testament to have Truth prevail over corrupt power.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Your strength and tenacity are an inspiration!

William Hill
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

This government is out of control

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Dear Chris and Cynthia. Plz update us what is going on for you so we know how to pray. Also you might be encouraged by what G_d is saying in these days. The Ekklesia remnant is engaged and proclaiming Gods agenda for this nation. G_d bless you and go before you as David went before Goliath in the name of the LORD.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Continued prayers … Lord bring deliverance from evil, from the suffering and pain inflicted on these your children. Give them strength and provision through this persecution. And bring an end to it quickly.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 year ago

Let us know how you are doing. It’s hard to find words that adequately convey how sorry we are for all the trauma / persecution you are going through. I pray for strength and supply for you and your family’s every need. God keep you in His grip.

Karen
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Praying that you and all J6ers will receive true justice very soon. Our country is losing sight of all of its biblical based foundations, where truth and impartial justice are carried out as the law of the land. Very sad times. Pray that Americans wake up.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 33.00 USD
2 years ago

Dear Prices: For unto us a child is born, unto us a Son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, mighty God, everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Of the increase of his government and peace there shall be no end, upon the throne of David, and upon his kingdom, to order it, and to stablish it with judgment and justice. NOEL. NOEL

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Updates

Going back to DC again...

December 14th, 2023

Just to update those who may be following,  we have to go back to DC federal court Dec 18th to see if the judge grants our release pending appeal. Wish I had more faith in this court system but I don't. Please pray that the Holy Spirit can touch this judges heart and that he knows and order our release while this goes through Appeal 🙏  God  bless those of you who have stood by and supported us!!! U have no idea how much that means  💗 God watch over our country plz 🙏 😢 

They will not break or divide us!

November 28th, 2023

Sorry it took so long for this update. Many things have happened in the past 6 months. During are trial, as you can probably guess we were both found guilty of all 4 misdemeanors by the DC court system.  Shocking I know. We had our sentencing and even with Chris going through current cancer treatments the judge has sentenced him to 45 days in prison. For myself,  I decided to take the stand during the trial, and they just didn't want to believe anything I had to say. So for my punishment for my testimony I was given 4 months in prison to start Jan 3 2024. 

Our story will not end here and we are filing the appeal and we are going to continue to pursue justice 🙌  Please continue to keep us in your prayers as this has been very difficult for my family. We will get through this and we will reach the other side. I know our actions that day broke no laws and we will push forward til we are vindicated! God bless everyone in our great country 🙏 🇺🇸 

Trial coming March 20th and fast

March 8th, 2023

 We have come so far not to give up here. I wish I could say I'm more optimistic of what the out come is going to be, but the tracks laid out before us do not look so good. Regardless we  put complete faith in our Lord to guide and protect us through this no matter what the outcome.  We have been so blessed moving through this that I give all the credit to God as there are no other answers.  He has provided us with wonderful attorney to be there and fight for us in every way possible.  It's something many others could have only hoped for. I'm so appreciative of all the prayers and well wishes and kind words. Please continue to pray for us and pray for the judge also. Pray the Holy Spirit touches his heart to see the truth. Pray that he is actually fair and leaves his feelings at the door. I also even ask you to pray for the prosecution team that is against us. The Lord is most powerful and can even reach them also. Father forgive them for they know not what they do. Thank you all so much for making this possible to carry the fight forward and expose the truth. Understand even if we do not win with the truth on the 20th the battle will continue and off to the appellant's court we go. This is a serious case and it's about us all. It has never been about Chris and I it is about all of America, our Constitution and God. Please continue to pray it is the most important. Thank you so much to those who have supported us and even the haters for making us stronger 💪 ❤️ 🇺🇸 God bless the United States of America and please watch over her 🙏 ❤️ 😊 

Update #6

November 28th, 2022

Our December 5th trial has been postponed, until March 13th. Please continue to keep us and all the j6ers in your prayers and that the truth can be brought to the light. We had our attorney file multiple motions, 2 to dismiss charges, 1 to change venue and 1 for discovery, and of course ALL WERE DENIED... We are not done and have the Armor of God for this battle 🙏 WE WILL NOT BEND WE WILL NOT BREAK WE WILL NEVER GIVE UP WE WILL NEVER GIVE IN 🙏 IN GOD WE TRUST 

THANK YOU ALL 

 

Update #5 PRAYER WARRIORS NEEDED

June 8th, 2022

We have received our trial date and will be having a trial on December 5th. It has not been decided yet if it will be a jury trial or a bench trial. Please continue to keep us in your prayers thank you so much for your continued support, this is far from over 🇺🇸 

The heavens shall open and reveal that the Lord has never left our side!

April 13th, 2022

  I wish I could explain in words to each of you how I know that God is moving in such a huge way in all of this evil that is happening. I am seeing it, hearing it, and feeling it, again and again day after day. For just one example, Marie Goodwin felt moved by the Holy Spirit and sent Chris and I story to the Gateway Pundit and Cara felt moved to write this fantastic article. The Holy Spirit has touched each and every single one of you that has set your prayers and help to us.

 When this nightmare started I reached out to the Lord and asked for his help and guidance through this and truly believe he has reached all of you. The amount of support from such wonderful, God loving Americans, and I have seen some from abroad, has just made what we are doing mean so much more. This was never about being defiant, and has always been about doing what is right for the future of our country. I have always said this hasn't been my choice to proceed,  this is the Lord's choice, and it is him I will follow.

 As it pertains to our legal matters, unfortunately our lead attorney Jonathan Mosley had to step down off of our case. He was also representing other very high profile J6 clients which made him a target, and they have temporarily succeeded. He is a think outside of the box and don't back down lawyer, which is exactly why we choose him. Please I ask that you also keep Jonathan in your prayers and that he can get these attacks against him resolved and he can continue to help people 🙏 

  Fortunately and by no other than the grace of God we have another attorney who is taking over to be filing motions at this time. God has absolutely put the right people in our lives and it has truly been a blessing to experience it. We are so grateful to all of those who have supported us this far. Our next court date will be May 20th. I hope to have more updates after that and maybe some good news. 

  Please pray for those still held hostage and their families this is extremely hard on them. Please also pray for the judges and the prosecution that they may find the true Lord Jesus Christ and bring our country back to its foundation of fairness. Also the jury, those who are now and the ones who will be. May they look for the actual truth of what happened that day and not just what mainstream media has told them.

 Thank you and may God bless each and every one of your lives, and may God bless  our United States of America 🇺🇸 🙏 ❤️ 

Update #3 Humbled with gratitude

January 12th, 2022

America is the greatest country in the world and the people who want freedom here are even greater! I want to thank the Prisoner\'s Record for supporting us and so many other\'s. It has been amazing to have a fellowship in prayer. 

We give all the credit for strength to God. Your words, thoughts and prayers of support are extremely moving and we have read all your comments.  The words thank you don\'t seem to even be enough  but THANK YOU! 🙏 

It seems the time has come in our country were a line in the sand has been drawn.  Little by little they started taking everything away from us... all of us. Well it\'s just gone to far. We can\'t keep waiting for someone else to do it. It\'s not always going to be someone else\'s problems. They are getting worse everyday.  We are just one example. With a choice they would have  locked us up also just for being there I\'m sure. We still have laws in this country, I think, and we must make them stick to them. They are literally changing them as they go. 

The time is now America 🇺🇸 May God bless you all and may God bless the United States of America 🇺🇲 🇺🇸 🙏 ❤ 

Update #2

November 24th, 2021

  Thank you so much to friends, family, and even strangers that have rallied around us through this! I could have never imagined us doing this without each and every single one of you. Your prayers, cards and donations have made it possible for us to get to this point. 
   We are going to continue to prove our innocence and stand for what is right. Our hands and are hearts are clean. As I walk through the valley of the shadow of death I will fear no evil...
   This will by no means be easy, we all know the system is  working against us all.  I'm currently banned from every platform so I can't post this link to even try to raise  funds.  First and foremost pray for us. If you are able to donate again everything helps or just share the link please. 
    May God continue to bless our country.  We need it now more then ever.
Update #1 Thank you

August 26th, 2021

We are moved to see that we have such wonderful  people in our lives willing to help when we need it.  Even more so from the people who don't know us. We can see that God is already moving ? ?  Please keep the prayers coming as God will move mountains as long as we bring the shovels. 

