Patriot Pete Political Prisoner in DC

USD $86,132
Thank you, Lord, for Trump's overwhelming victory! May he remember "promises made--promises kept" and release all the J6 hostages. Thank you most of all for Jesus!
Continuing to pray...
Holding you in our prayers. Stay strong in the Lord and in the power of His might.
Praying for justice and vengeance. Trump won
God bless your soul. We are praying for you to be free from this torture.
Sorry for your plight Pete. God bless you
Praying for God to release you soon!
MAY GOD GRANT U RELEASE MY PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU
When will justice be seen?
God be with you❣
Hang tight, brother! God is with you and stay with Christ!
something small from a stranger, maybe help you and the family. stay strong, God is on your side.
Praying more ppl help.
February 12th, 2023
I've been here over two years now!
I've posted a new link to a new "COWBOY LOGIC" interview I've done.
Here's the link:
https://rumble.com/v28uesi-cowboy-logic-021123-peter-schwartz-j6er.html
I'm very thankful to them, Gateway Pundit, all of you, and everyone who's still fighting this fight of injustice!
Pete
August 9th, 2022
Hello Again!
I just wanted to say that I had another interview on the COWBOY LOGIC show. There's a link to the interview, along with the first interview, up on GIVESENDGO.
As I explain in the interview, I'd appreciate those who watch it spreading the word to others. Many of us in here are trying to get this information out.
Thanks, once again, for all the help, in various forms, you have, and are doing!
Here's the link:
https://www.givesendgo.com/g276b
July 3rd, 2022
NEW UPDATE!
May 23rd, 2022
I've posted a new update. There's a link there to an interview, video, and photos I gave on the COWBOY LOGIC show.
If you're interested, here's the link:
https://rumble.com/v15qzyg-cowboy-logic-052222-peter-schwartz-jan-6-prisoner.html
Pete
April 13th, 2022
I've posted a new update.
Thanks, always, for caring!
Pete
March 17th, 2022
I just wanted to say Thank You. Your prayers, concern, and generosity mean so much!
Pete
