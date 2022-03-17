Campaign Image

Patriot Pete Political Prisoner in DC

Raised:

 USD $86,132

Campaign created by Stewart Lofton

Campaign funds will be received by Pete Schwartz

Patriot Pete Political Prisoner in DC

Still here . . . over two years now!

Link to my FIRST interview on COWBOY LOGIC:

Thank everyone of you so much!!



Recent Donations
Show:
Chuck and Barbara
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you, Lord, for Trump's overwhelming victory! May he remember "promises made--promises kept" and release all the J6 hostages. Thank you most of all for Jesus!

ConnieA
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Chuck and Barbara
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Continuing to pray...

ConnieA
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Chuck and Barbara
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Continuing to pray...

ConnieA
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
7 months ago

Holding you in our prayers. Stay strong in the Lord and in the power of His might.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Praying for justice and vengeance. Trump won

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

God bless your soul. We are praying for you to be free from this torture.

Gaston Llaca
$ 10.00 USD
8 months ago

Sorry for your plight Pete. God bless you

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
8 months ago

Praying for God to release you soon!

WILLIAM BURKE
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

MAY GOD GRANT U RELEASE MY PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU

Laurie
$ 25.00 USD
8 months ago

When will justice be seen?

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

God be with you❣

Doug M
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Hang tight, brother! God is with you and stay with Christ!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

something small from a stranger, maybe help you and the family. stay strong, God is on your side.

Jerry and Beth
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 21.00 USD
8 months ago

Praying more ppl help.

Updates

Update #7

February 12th, 2023

Update #7

February 12th, 2023

I've been here over two years now!

I've posted a new link to a new "COWBOY LOGIC" interview I've done.

Here's the link:

https://rumble.com/v28uesi-cowboy-logic-021123-peter-schwartz-j6er.html

I'm very thankful to them, Gateway Pundit, all of you, and everyone who's still fighting this fight of injustice!

Pete

Update #5

August 9th, 2022

Hello Again!

I just wanted to say that I had another interview on the COWBOY LOGIC show. There's a link to the interview, along with the first interview, up on GIVESENDGO.

As I explain in the interview, I'd appreciate those who watch it spreading the word to others. Many of us in here are trying to get this information out.

Thanks, once again, for all the help, in various forms, you have, and are doing!

Here's the link:

https://www.givesendgo.com/g276b


Update #4

July 3rd, 2022


NEW UPDATE!


Update #3

May 23rd, 2022


I've posted a new update. There's a link there to an interview, video, and photos I gave on the COWBOY LOGIC show.

If you're interested, here's the link:

https://rumble.com/v15qzyg-cowboy-logic-052222-peter-schwartz-jan-6-prisoner.html

Pete


Update #3

April 13th, 2022

I've posted a new update.

Thanks, always, for caring!

Pete

March 17th, 2022

I just wanted to say Thank You. Your prayers, concern, and generosity mean so much!

Pete

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo