Support for Thomas Sibick J6 Prisoner

Dear Friends and Fellow Americans,





My name is Eugene Sibick, and Iam writing to you with a heavy heart and a plea for help for my son, Thomas Sibick. On January 6, 2021, Thomas attended a rally in our nation's capital with the intention of simply listening to the speakers. However, that day took an unexpected turn, leading to his arrest and a subsequent prison sentence. On July 28, 2023, Thomas was sentenced to 50 months in prison, which he began serving on September 12, 2023, at the Federal Correctional Institute Elkton.





The events of that day and the aftermath have profoundly impacted our family. Since his arrest on March 12, 2021, Thomas has faced numerous hardships. Despite an initial release, he was re-arrested just four days later, leading to a prolonged and agonizing pre-trial detention. The mental anguish of being confined to a cell for 23 hours a day was unbearable for him. During those dark times, his faith in God was his only solace, giving him the strength to endure until he could make those precious calls to us, his family.





This ordeal has turned Thomas's life upside down. He has lost his career, his home, his car, and nearly his sense of self. The financial strain on our family has been immense, with the costs of legal fees, travel expenses for court appearances, and the loss of income weighing heavily on all of us. Despite these hardships, Thomas holds on to the belief that he can emerge stronger and more resilient.





Thomas is committed to addressing his mental health and rebuilding his life, but he cannot do it alone. As his father, I am humbly asking for your support and prayers. Your generosity can help my son get back on his feet and start anew. Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a significant difference in his journey towards recovery and stability.





Your contributions will go towards essential needs such as housing, transportation, and mental health support, allowing Thomas to focus on rebuilding his life. Additionally, the funds will help cover necessary expenses while he is in prison, such as commissary items, which are vital for his well-being during this difficult time.





We are all Americans, and in times of struggle, it is our unity and compassion that make us strong. I humbly ask for your help to overcome this difficult chapter in our lives. Your donations will provide the essential support Thomas needs to rebuild and move forward.





Thank you for your kindness and support. God bless you all.





With deep gratitude,

Eugene Sibick