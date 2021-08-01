Christian Patriot Geoffrey Sills January 6th

This fundraiser is started to support Geoff Sills to help pay for his enormous legal defense fees related to events of Jan 6. On Jun 18 at 6am our home was raided by an FBI SWAT team. They presented a BLANK search warrant, arrested Geoff then went through every inch of our house, to include operating a search robot under the house. The 'evidence' hauled away was primarily clothing that matched what he was wearing in photos on Jan 6. The next week at his bond hearing, the testifying FBI agent confirmed that Geoff had no association with any of the organized groups who were involved in stirring up trouble during the event. Despite praise from the judge for Geoff having a 100% clean record, he was still denied bail. Geoff's day on Jan 6 started as a last minute decision to travel to DC to support the USA and our Constitution. He looked forward to listening to speeches and to be with the hundreds of thousands of other patriots. As you know the situation somehow morphed into a confusing frenzy. In his personal life Geoff has deep respect for our country and is a practicing Christian who loves to study the bible. His favorite verse is Philippians 4:13 (I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me). He also spends time playing fetch with Bella, his adorable rescue pup. Recently he helped a disabled veteran move into a new home. He has lost his job with a prominent defense contractor and now faces a long, expensive legal fight for a fair judicial process against the enormous DC machine and their false narrative about that day. They seem to be simply bent on punishing patriots who truly love this country. We ask for your support and prayers in this endeavor. All funds will be used directly for Geoff's legal defense. Thank you in advance.