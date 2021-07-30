Albuquerque Head family

My name is Amanda and I have made this for Albuquerque Head who is being held with no bond for January 6th. We have 3 kids who are ages 9, 2, and 1. I feel it is important for him and all of us to be able to communicate and keep a healthy relationship with our family. He was the sole provider for our family for years and they picked him up in April or 2021 with no chance of bond. I am raising money for his girls and to hire him an attorney, because the public defender we have isn't doing a good job and he could potentially be looking at many years, and I want to fight as much as I can to get Albuquerque back home because me and the girls need him. We don't have much other family, none of which can help us in anyway and I am trying to get to work but with the babies being so young it has felt like it's becoming impossible. Anything will help, I appreciate anyone who will help donate to us.