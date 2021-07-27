FREEDOM IS NOT FREE

My son is being held in Washington DC for Jan 6th Rally. We were their to express our voice that day on election integrity . He was arrested May 27th and is being held with no release. He is a veteran of the Marine Corp and joined after 911 to fight for his country. While he was serving his country he and two other Marines were hit by a IED while on patrol. He would downplay his injuries until he finished his tour over there and back home. The transition was not easy getting out on Honorable discharge for medical after his enlistment of only 4 years because he wanted so bad to stay in and be there with his buddies. James's loves his country, He is a 3rd generation Marine. His Grandfather and his Father were also Marines. James's was brought up to Love and Fear God. He is a father of one son and helps take care of an Old Mom. James needs medical treatment also that may require surgery. WE NEED JAMES HOME. This givesendgo has been set up to help with legal fees, commissary, phone calls and other responsibilities James has with no income because of incarceration. We greatly appreciated all the support everyone has shown and there is still a Great America. God Bless and Thank You

The Mcgrew Family