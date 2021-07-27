FREEDOM IS NOT FREE

Raised:
USD $50,091
Justice for J6. You are not forgotten. I’m reading the American Gulag Chronicles.
God bless you
Hope you’re hanging in there Rusty! Keep in mind there are so many that are so proud of you and love you so much. You’re a hero to many including me!
May our Lord grant you peace and deliverence
Stay strong. You have not been forgotten.
In my prayers that justice will win and you will be released and pardoned.
Stay strong and persevere, all of that from God.
What I Can When I Can
I had a little extra this month from my disability and it's my pleasure to send it to you. You're a hero and don't you forget it!!
Bless you and your family. Hang in there. I know you know this, but trust the Lord God.
Stay strong. America IS watching.
Still praying….God always wins! Your sacrifice is doing great things
This terrible wrong will be righted. I know you have faith. I am praying for you all.
Hang in there. I have you in my thoughts and prayers and God has you in his hands and you are in His plan.
An American hero. I salute you.
September 5th, 2024
Thank you ALL for your unwavering support. God Bless Patriot's
September 5th, 2024
June 20th, 2024
I haven't posted a update in awhile. This whole Two Tiered Justice System has been a Rollercoaster. Definitely needs some work in the Bureau of Prisons needs reform in so many ways when it comes to your Civil Rights. They are on lockdown most of the time because, lack of workers and Just because they don't want to bother with the duties. James has been at Allenwood Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania since April 2023. He has been incarcerated for 4 years of his 6 1/2 yr sentence for Standing up for what he believed and meant no harm that day. He is in good spirits and us taking all the programs they offer, When They let them attend. It is difficult to complete a program due to the amount of time the Facility in on lockdown. During lockdown you are not allowed to attend. He has completed a HVAC program with certification and is enrolled now in a Electrical Class where he will get certification. I have only been able to visit James 1 time since he has been in Pennsylvania. It was a good visit and I hope to see him soon. Thank you All for your unwavering support and James will continue to be a PATRIOT. In Christ Love, AND God Bless America 🇺🇸
July 14th, 2023
More on ANIMALS WITHIN 🇺🇸J6 STORIES FROM THE GULAG🇺🇸 🇺🇸JAMES MCGREW: The Animals Within🇺🇸 Interview 7 ( Kelly Meggs Political Prisoner)
If you could have one animal, any animal living in your cell with you what would it be? "Alligator"
Why did you choose an Alligator? "My favorite College football team is the Florida Gators and I'm from South Florida."
So they Remind you of Home? "Yeah, and growing up my friends and family called me Gator, so it kind of stuck with me. The nickname Gator."
I would never tell Kelly Meggs this because I wouldn't want him getting a big head (any bigger) just kidding, kind of sort of. Meggs is a larger than life personality you just naturally gravitate towards him. He's easy to look up to. If you read this Meggs, Yeah I said it. https://www.givesendgo.com/meggs https://t.me/TheAmericanGulagChronicles
🇺🇸J6 STORIES FROM THE GULAG🇺🇸 🇺🇸JAMES MCGREW: The Animals Within🇺🇸 Interview 8 ( Scott Fairlamb Political Prisoner #376877)
If you could have one animal, any animal living in your cell with you what would it be? "Columbian Red Tailed Boa, a really big one."
It really didn't surprise me Scott choose a huge Boa constricter. You see, Scott is a workout Guru and a Former Pro Mixed Martial Arts Fighter (when he was younger) don't tell him that. He's really a big softie.
Why? "So it could take care of the Rat (Rodent) problem we got."
Hahaha, ok you got it brother. https://givesendgo.com/j6patriotrelief https://t.me/TheAmericanGulagChronicles
🇺🇸J6 STORIES FROM THE GULAG🇺🇸 🇺🇸JAMES MCGREW: The Animals Within🇺🇸 Interview 9 ( Shane Jenkins Political Prisoner #377186) If you could have one animal, any animal living in your cell with you what would it be? "A Horse Shoe Crab and a huge Salt Water aquarium." What is it about a Horse Shoe Crab? "Its like a bull dozer under the water trudging away at the sand, kind of like me." I wanted to say Horse Shoe Crabs are probably the most docile animal under the sea, but that to is like Shane. Yeah he's big and tattooed up, but to his friends. Well I'll just say he's pretty amazing. Shane would go on to tell me he and his mom had a big aquarium when he was younger. I could tell from the sadness in his eyes the answer to my next question. Shane, is your mom still around? "No, she has passed away." I didn't feel I needed to go any deeper, as his voice cracked a little bit. We would talk for a bit how the aquarium reminded him of better times. Shane has become one of my really great friends. DONATE HERE
🇺🇸J6 STORIES FROM THE GULAG🇺🇸 🇺🇸JAMES MCGREW: The Animals Within🇺🇸 CONCLUSION: This Christmas tree shines brightly in the McGrew Home, and will remain aglow until he is returned to the Bosom of His Family!
July 14th, 2023
Written by: James McGrew (Political Prisoner #377892)
When I started thinking about the idea behind this story. I knew I wanted to give America a personable, funnier, lighter look into the hearts and minds of the J6 Political Prisoners whom I have the honor of calling my friends and family. You may also know them as your friends and family as we are all members of America’s oldest and newest extended Patriotic Family.
I decided on taking a journalistic approach. I would ask my friends, J6 Political Prisoners, a few questions and then build the story around these interviews. However, I never knew at the time the story would take a life of its own. I would merely be pen to paper.
I had no idea what I was going to ask. I knew I wanted to stay
away from Political views, our plight for America’s Freedoms, or unfair treatment from the District of Columbia, Department of Corrections. Not that these aren’t very important issues we currently deal with on a daily basis. I truly wanted to give America a honest and caring look into the hearts and minds of J6 Political Prisoners. How on earth would I ever get there?
I don’t have a journalistic background. However, I do have some experience in counseling. I supposed I could start with something trivial to break the ice and then do follow up questions to that and see where the conversation would take us, but still I had no questions. Then in
my wandering mind which is often all over the place. I was reminded of MAGA Mouse. I know, you’re saying MAGA Mouse. What is this? Who is this?
The backstory of MAGA Mouse. MAGA Mouse was an actual
live mouse that was found one chilly morning wrapped up in a J6 Political Prisoners thermal. He was then somehow humanely captured by J6 Political Prisoners here in District of Columbia, Department of Corrections, C2B/block. He was carried down stairs and was being shown to Duty Officer when the medical nurse who had walked in to do medication caught MAGA Mouse out the corner of her eye. This in turn compelled her to run out of the door, find and tell supervisory staff
that the J6 Political Prisoners chased her out of the building with a Rat and she was not going back. The duty officer in charge of J6 Political Prisoners was then phoned by the Captains office whom we later found out was phoned by the Warden and told to handle the situation. The Duty Officer then informed us he had been summoned to the Captains office for a briefing on the Mouse situation. We told the Duty Officer to tell the Captain that the Mouse had a Red Hat on and all the Prisoners are calling it MAGA Mouse. When the Duty Officer got back from the briefing. We asked if he told the Captain, he said the Captain about fell out of his chair laughing and the Warden had phoned everyone but the President of the United States on what to do about the Mouse. They had a full scale legal team meeting on how to handle the Mouse situation. What they finally decided on was have the Duty Officer humanely dispose of the Mouse. Only by the time the Duty Officer had returned MAGA Mouse had been placed in witness protection by the J6 Political Prisoners. MAGA Mouse would spend the next few weeks being nursed back to health by Robert “Bobby” Gieswein and then released back into the wild or jail, no one really knows. That is the backstory of MAGA Mouse.(Stay tuned for MORE of Animals from Within)
Maga Mouse by Marie Goodwyn, watercolor
🇺🇸JAMES MCGREW: The Animals Within🇺🇸 10-12-21 Animals From Within I know your probably thinking. What in the world does this have to do with a look into the Hearts and Minds of J6 Political Prisoners? Ahhh, the questions, I now know what I will ask.
Question 1
If you could have one animal, any animal living in your cell with you what would it be?
Question 2
Why?
In my mind I would bait the J6 Political Prisoners with furry animals and then dig deeper with the why. What was to come from these interviews even I couldn't predict.
Interview 1 (Anonymous)
If you could have one animal, any animal in your cell with you what would it be? "A Libtard"
What is a Libtard? "A Libtard is kind of like a an orangutan. Except its not as smart. More like a creature from the magical land of Qtaria. It basically just throws (explicit) poop all day. You know, on second thoughts I don't think I want a Libtard as a pet."
OK so I didn't make it to question 2, the why. This was going to be a little harder then I thought.
Interview 2 (Jeffrey "JB" Brown Political Prisoner #378958)
If you could have one animal, any animal living in your cell with you what would it be? "Alien"
I thought for a second well that's not an animal, but who am I to stop where this is going.
Why, an Alien? "Because it could spit acid out of its mouth on the wall, make a hole and I could get out of here. Then it could put me on the Spaceship and drop me off when it was safe."
Nice, I didn't see that coming.
JB, is there anything else you want to say to America? "Yeah, send the Spaceship."
Well said Brother. (continued) https://www.givesendgo.com/G29WRrly Days
🇺🇸🇺🇸J6 STORIES FROM THE GULAG🇺🇸🇺🇸 🇺🇸JAMES MCGREW: The Animals Within🇺🇸 Interview 3 ( Sean McHugh Political Prisoner #378159)
If you could have one animal, any animal living in your cell with you what would it be? "Rhino"
After the last interview I kind of got an idea where this was headed.
Why? "Because it could break the wall down and get me out. "Have you thought about if it poops, that's a lot of poop to clean up? "Man if I had a rhino in my cell I would be riding off into the sunset on a rhino."
Hahaha, yeah your right.
I wanted to ask Shawn if he picked a Rhino because Mitch McConnell is his role model? I thought better of it knowing Shawn and the few choice words that would follow.
https://t.me/TheAmericanGulagChronicles https://givesendgo.com/G27E3 Shawn https://www.givesendgo.com/G26SJ James
🇺🇸J6 STORIES FROM THE GULAG🇺🇸 🇺🇸JAMES MCGREW: The Animals Within🇺🇸 Interview 4 ( John Mellis Political Prisoner #376907)
If you could have one animal, any animal living in your cell with you what would it be? "Penguin, it would be cool."
Mellis, why would a Penguin be cool? "Hey, didn't you also want to pick a Penguin."
He got me there, it was my first choice until I thought about a Penguin being a bird and I didn't want to be cleaning up bird poop, but what can I say great minds think a like. So you want an Emperor Penguin? "No, don't be stupid! Nobody wants a big Penguin. I would have a small cute Penguin and it would have a spike studded collar. His name would be Spike and he would be an attack Penguin."
If anyone knows John Mellis, you know this conversation would go on for a half hour or more. He truly has a great imagination." Donate To John Here
🇺🇸J6 STORIES FROM THE GULAG🇺🇸 🇺🇸JAMES MCGREW: The Animals Within🇺🇸 Interview 5 ( Robert "Bobby" Gieswein Political Prisoner # 376980)
If you could have one animal, any animal living in your cell with you what would it be? "Goldfish"
Why a Goldfish? "Because he wears orange like me."
Bobby did you have Goldfish growing up? " Yes" So a Goldfish would remind you of a happier time? "Yes, and they would be a great edition to these grey walls."
Bobby, your gonna make me cry. Do you need a hug? "Yes"
Bobby has become one of my really great friends and sometimes friends just need hugs. https://www.givesendgo.com/G253Q https://t.me/TheAmericanGulagChronicles
🇺🇸J6 STORIES FROM THE GULAG🇺🇸 🇺🇸JAMES MCGREW: The Animals Within🇺🇸 Interview 6 ( Kash Kelly Political Prisoner #376778)
If you could have one animal, any animal living in your cell with you what would it be? "A Lion/Panther Hybrid"
Like a big Lion and a big Panther? What if it trys to eat you? "No, man don't be silly. A baby Lion with a big fluffy mane, but the color of a Panther."
Why? "Well, a Lion is a symbol of Freedom. He rules the plains of the Earth and you know I'd mix it with a Panther. You know like me.? You see, its about bringing Gods Animal Kingdom together. You know what I'm saying?"
Yes, Kash I actually do.
Kash has always got some type of symbolism in his stories. He is well spoken. Over the last couple of months we have become close. He also likes writing and poetry. He's almost as good as me. Hahaha https://www.givesendgo.com/KandE https://t.me/TheAmericanGulagChronicles
July 2nd, 2023
I took my vacation to see James. First time I touch and hugged him in 2 years and 2 months. It was a HAPPY, SOBER day. Thank you to “Therealj6” LOVE WINS, that made it all possible. WOW, GOD IS GOOD AND LOVE ALWAYS WINS ❤️❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🙏🙏🙏
July 2nd, 2023
April 21st, 2023
February 9th, 2023
Great Patriots of America, I want to personally Thank you all for your participation in providing Spiritual and Financial support to this GiveSendGo fundraising campaign.
I am writing this letter as an update to my current Status as a January 6th Prisoner. I have since been sentenced to 78 months in B.O.P. custody. I also want to give accountability for where your support is helping.
Your Contributions have provided for Lawyer’s fees, Forensic audits of Military Medical records (of which a lengthy comprehensive report was provided to the Court), Court fines that were acceded at sentencing, Commissary accounts and Phone calls with Family, Travel for Family to court hearing, and so much more.
This past year as part of Operation Christmas for Freedom, some funds have been paid forward providing incarcerated J6ers and their families a Christmas gift during some of the hardest times in their life.
However, my journey is not yet over, I will be going to a Federal Prison and will be grateful for your continued prayers and support.
My Heart is set on the Day when Walls of Persecution and Tyranny in the United States of America are Torn down and Justice for all rings on the Steps of our Nations Capitol’s. I will continue to express Love and tell everyone “I am as free today, as I have ever been”.
God Bless you all and Thank you for your Continued Support.
Semper Fi
James Mcgrew
August 8th, 2022
21-cr-0398: USA v. MCGREW
Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell
09:30AM
Telephonic/VTC
Motion Hearing
The Defendant motions for release on medical grounds. He is in pretrial detention at DC Jail. His mother asks that her son be treated at a VA Facility in Bulixi, MS.
Judge is conflicted because sentencing is scheduled and she doesn’t believe that the Defendant would get better medical help than in DC.
Defense says the an MRI was taken and now he needs to be treated for issues arising in the last few months.
Judge denies the motion.
The Judge wants to know who asked for donations for the Defendant. The government says his mother has a GiveSendGo account for her son because he is being kept in DC Jail as a political prisoner. His mother has since taken down all of her social media. The Defense says he warned the Defendant about using media to air his grievances.
The Defendant says he has never said he was innocent.
Sentencing date stands.l
TO LET AMERICAN PATRIOT’S KNOW. JAMES HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY MEDICAL TREATMENT SO FAR. THANK YOU FOR YOUR PRAYERS AND SUPPORT. GOD BLESS
August 5th, 2022
Today we asked for release so James could get correct medical treatment. The request was denied. James’s has accepted a plea deal from the DOJ and has accepted responsibility for his action. This givesendgo was sent up to help with legal fees, commissary and other responsibilities James has. While incarcerated James has no income. Thank you for your prayers and support. God Bless
June 21st, 2022
As my son approaches his 455 days in DC Gulag nothing has changed. There is still no TRUE JUSTICE being upheld. The House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Shumer and Mayor Browser are responsible for NOT FOLLOWING PROTOCOL with ADEQUATE SECURITY FOR JAN 6TH. THE DC POLICE LET THEM IN AND THEN CORRALLED THEM OUT WITH FORCE. JUSTICE WILL NOT BE SECURE UNTIL THE PEOPLE THAT ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS ARE HELD ACCOUNTABLE. THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR GENEROUS SUPPORT AND PRAYERS. GOD BLESS AND GOD BLESS AMERICA
April 15th, 2022
Easter is just around the corner. I want to thank All of you for your prayers, donations and support. Have a blessed Sunday. HAPPY CHRIST DAY. ALL GLORY BE TO OUR LORD AMEN
April 15th, 2022
January 10th, 2022
I would like to thank everyone for the support and contributions to James’s fund. It has not been a easy journey. I pray for Justice, I pray my son will be home soon and All of this behind us. God Bless you and your families. GOD BLESS AMERICA
Leslie Mcgrew/ Mother of
James Mcgrew
November 10th, 2021
