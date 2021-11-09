Free My Patriot Prisoner

On January 18, my house was raided by the FBI at 5:30 am for my involvement at the Capitol on Jan 6. Fortunately for my wife and children, we were out of town at a families house for the holiday weekend. When I received the call that my house was being raided and I had a warrant for my arrest, I immediately cooperated and left my family to drive 4 hours and turn myself into the FBI.



Since turning myself in, my life has been nothing short of a nightmare. My bond was denied, and I was moved by the US Marshalls from jail to jail across the United States before arriving in Washington DC. Personally, I went through 5 jails within 50 days before finally being locked in solitary confinement for 23-30 hours a day in Washington DC on March 9. We now are allowed 5.5 hours out of our cell each day, but still are:



• Not allowed haircuts or shaves without a COVID shot.- Even though not every officer or staff member at this jail has the Vaccine.



• Allowed to cut our fingernails and toenails MAYBE once per month.



• Given Bologna sandwiches for dinner 4/7 nights each week. (The other 3 dinners consist of Peanut Butter or Turkey sandwiches)



• Not allowed to speak with our attorney face to face without being sent to quarantine for 2 weeks. (Back to 22-30+ hours of solitary confinement, and not allowed to speak with our attorneys again for 2 weeks)



• Not allowed to video visit or see our families without all parties having a COVID shot - Even though not every staff member at this jail has the COVID shot..



... And this is just to name a few things - I could go on. My family has been extremely impacted by all of this. My children are devastated that daddy was suddenly yanked out of there lives without any notice at all. My youngest, who just turned 5, tells me he "doesn't even remember what I look like," and wants to know "am I ever coming home?"



Thankfully, I have a strong and supportive wife who has the backbone of the worlds strongest pillar. She has continued to run our household, and picked up my responsibilities within our business for herself. She's working harder than any one person should have to right now, and I absolutely commend her for that.



However, we definitely need some help with the mounting legal fees that are starting to accumulate. We've both decided that its time to buckle down and press forward with a strong defense. Without speaking about my case, I want to ask a question..



Does Ryan Nichols entire life look like someone who would do what he's accused of?



First and foremost, I am not just a loving father and loyal husband, but also an Honorably Discharged United States Marine. I own a Non-Profit Organization called "Rescue The Universe" that focuses on Hurricane, Tornado, and Flooding Search And Rescue. We work directly with Law Enforcement, Emergency Crews, and even Military during these rescues. Our rescue efforts, often funded with our own money, have helped save WELL OVER 150+ people in over the last 4 years.



We have been featured on every large news station imaginable over the last 4 years, including an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show. We have helped feed, clothe, and save communities, and want to continue doing that in the future when this is over.



Right now, my main focus is getting home to my wife and children, and navigating this legal situation to the best of my ability. I deeply appreciate any and every bit of support we are offered, and look forward to moving forward from this nightmare. God Bless...





-Ryan Nichols



