January 6th Political Prisoners Family Fundraiser

Family! Where would one be without family? If you stumbled across this fundraiser or you were directed to it, then you already know the answer to the question I ask. Since January 6, 2021, there have been more than 400 arrests made by the Biden DOJ. Several of these arrests have resulted in pretrial detentions with no chance at bail for many. Currently, there are 40 men being held at the DC “DEPLORABLE” jail awaiting trial and many more around the country in local county jails as well. There are also many men in jail without any family support, totally reliant on the system. It is a true travesty what is happening to these men and their families carrying this burden.



The detention of these men has caused such a financial nightmare for the families forced to carry this heavy load while their loved one sits in a cell for 20 hours per day. I do not know where the 40 men sitting in the DC jail would be without their families. The wives and parents, the siblings, and extended families holding down “the fort” need as much help as possible. These families are fractured in so many ways and the financial burden is quickly becoming a lot to bear. The 2021 school year and the holiday season are fast approaching, and these families need help NOW!



Not only do these families have to keep their homes and bills current but their loved ones in jail also need financial support to be able to stay in contact with the outside world. These defendants need money for commissary, phone, and email accounts. The costs to add funds to these accounts adds up very quickly.



In addition, some of these men do not have good legal representation and we are searching for lawyers willing to work pro-bono. The costs for these cases will be astronomical. With your generous donation, we can not only help the families of these defendants, but we can donate to legal defense funds to compensate the generous lawyers stepping up to assist.



We are working on how to best provide transparency for how the donations are spent while protecting family members. But the need is immediate!



To those of you who may donate, your kindness, generosity, and open mind is appreciated beyond what words can express, and on behalf of the families and these men, we thank you in advance for your support.





