January 6th Political Prisoners Family Fundraiser

American Citizens, who exercised their freedom, peacefully and patriotically, were served a grave injustice. Let freedom ring, once again! I pray: May God grant those still living, the justice they well deserve by holding each and every deceiver responsible. For those no longer with us, may their reward be in heaven. From the grave, may they intercede on our behalf and bring to light the truth.
Freedom is at hand! To God goes all the glory!
I this is over soon
Godspeed
You are all in our hearts and prayers, we will never forget you.
Keep up the good work.
Continued prayers
Don't give up! The truth is coming out about J6th! We pray for you for strength and perseverence! God be with you!
God Bless You all. I am praying a Rosary everyday for in part the J6's
Thank you for the work you are doing. May God bless all those suffering in the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave.
have a very merry christmas
God bless those suffering this Christmas! You are not forgotten.
You are all in our prayers 🙏 Merry Christmas! God bless you all 🙏
December 4th, 2024
Hello Friends,
As we witness the growing calls for pardons for our #j6 defendants, the Patriot Freedom Project remains steadfast in our commitment to supporting the families affected by these injustices. While pardons may offer some immediate relief, they do not resolve the ongoing struggles these families endure. A pardon merely signifies forgiveness for a crime that was never committed in the first place. We must recognize that pardons alone are insufficient; there is a significant journey ahead to address the wrongs inflicted upon these Americans, who have been unjustly targeted by their own government.
Over the past four years, we have observed with dismay the violent raids, the terrifying experiences of women and children held at gunpoint, and the shocking arrests that have shattered lives. Homes have been destroyed, children have witnessed police brutality, and the legal system has been marred by unfair trials and biased juries. The scars left on these defendants and their families, particularly the children, will linger for years to come, though we hope they will not last indefinitely. With the unwavering support of organizations like ours and the kindness of our donors, we can work together to ease the ongoing challenges these families face. I have spoken with defendants who are soon to be released but will not be returning to their loved ones. Marriages have been strained, and families have been torn apart. The damage is profound, and the suffering inflicted by their own government must never be ignored or forgotten.
The repercussions of January 6 extend far beyond a mere unfortunate incident. The damage inflicted is, in many respects, irreversible and cannot be mended. So, what lies ahead for us? The truth is, our work is far from finished. While we are fortunate to have some of the most dedicated journalists uncovering the realities of that day, we must not overlook the families still facing dire circumstances. Over 300 individuals remain incarcerated, separated from their loved ones during yet another holiday season. Moreover, many children lack health insurance, and there is an urgent need for mental health support. Legal fees continue to burden families who have been displaced, living in cramped conditions with multiple children, all while requiring ongoing financial assistance. The challenges these families face are far from resolved.
In 2021, we established this remarkable organization, thanks to a generous contribution from the esteemed Dinesh D’Souza. The D’Souza family was determined to ensure that children enduring this crisis received the support they needed. Thus, the Patriot Freedom Project was born, and we sprang into action. We have provided assistance for housing costs, utility bills, food, and medical needs, ensuring that as many children as possible were not overlooked during these past four challenging holiday seasons. Additionally, we have distributed over $1 million in legal grants. However, none of this would have been possible without your unwavering support and generous contributions.
As we delve deeper into the conversation surrounding pardons, it’s clear that President Trump faces a monumental challenge. Judges, prosecutors, and politicians are poised to oppose him at every turn as he seeks accountability for the injustices faced by these individuals. The battle is far from over. Numerous defendants are entangled in civil lawsuits and require assistance with ongoing legal expenses. Many have been left with uncertainty regarding their housing, uncertain of where to go once released. Job losses have compounded their struggles, making it essential to help them find new employment opportunities. The toll on these defendants and their families is staggering; they have lost everything from their life savings to their homes and reputations. The need for continuous legal and financial support is urgent. As we await pardons, we must not overlook the profound losses endured by these individuals and their loved ones.
This Giving Tuesday, we invite our supporters to consider a monthly contribution of just $16. This specific amount symbolizes 1/6, a reminder of the tragic events that unfolded that day against the American people. Your monthly donation of $16 will empower the Patriot Freedom Project to alleviate the continued burdens faced by the January 6 families, provide necessary legal grants, and focus on the next chapter in the lives of these J6hostages.
The Patriot Freedom Project has been unwavering in its commitment to supporting these families. We pride ourselves on our consistency and transparency. Our efforts have garnered the endorsement of prominent figures such as President Trump, VP Vance, Dinesh D’Souza, Steve Bannon, and many others.
As we look ahead to the challenges facing these defendants and their families, especially with the holiday season approaching, here’s how you can continue to support our mission and ensure these brave individuals, and their loved ones, receive the essential assistance they need:
Consider committing to a monthly donation of $16.
If you are a lawyer or know someone who is, please encourage them to connect with PFP.
Review our attached flyer and help these families navigate another difficult Christmas.
Spread the word about our mission to your family, friends, coworkers, neighbors, and anyone who will listen.
Purchase our book to further support our cause - https://www.amazon.com/dp/1637589417?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_Y0RZ499104QJT05D79NS
Watch and share our documentary to raise awareness at DueProcessDenied.org - https://dueprocessdenied.org/
Share this important J6/PFP timeline - https://rumble.com/v5g1rkp-j6-families-patriot-freedom-project-and-january-6.html
Follow us on social media - https://x.com/realpfp
Donate – Donate – Donate! See the PFP Wish List here - https://patriotfreedomproject.com/donation-wish-list/
November 6th, 2024
To our cherished supporters,
Last night, we witnessed another momentous occasion in history, led by the Greatest President of ALL time. Congratulations to President Trump and his family. He has been a steadfast ally of the Patriot Freedom Project, and we believe that once he returns to the White House, he will prioritize the release of the January 6 defendants and work to restore their lives and those of their families.
However, the mission to support the January 6 defendants and their families is ongoing. Now, more than ever, they need our assistance. It is crucial that we rally around these individuals and, importantly, the lawyers advocating for them, as they seek to file urgent motions for their release. We also urge these legal representatives to request delays in trials or sentencing until President Trump’s inauguration, allowing for a thorough review of potential pardons.
Additionally, as the holiday season approaches, these families are facing significant challenges and require our support. For nearly four years, we have been dedicated to helping them stay afloat, thanks to your incredible generosity. Parents and spouses have been holding everything together, and this time of year is especially critical for them. With Thanksgiving and Christmas on the horizon, can we count on you to help provide holiday meals and gifts for their children?
We kindly ask you to consider making a substantial donation to help us: a) fund the lawyers in filing emergency motions, and b) provide gift cards or financial support to the January 6 families during this festive season. We are also seeking new monthly contributors to ensure we can continue our support throughout the year.
Please open your hearts and join us in putting an end to this January 6 witch-hunt, while also bringing joy to the children affected by these events this holiday season.
Thank you for your consideration and continued support.
October 10th, 2024
Dear Friends,
Last week, we communicated the critical importance of participating in the electoral process. I cannot stress enough how vital your vote is. As highlighted in our previous newsletter, this upcoming election may be the most consequential one we encounter in our lifetimes.
I want to remind you that since the events of January 6, 2021, and under the current administration, over 1,500 Americans have faced legal consequences from the Biden Department of Justice. Regrettably, I must report that these arrests have not only persisted but have escalated. For nearly four years, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and their administration have perpetuated falsehoods and have failed to provide any support to the defendants from January 6 or acknowledge the difficulties faced by their families. The outlook for these defendants remains grim under Biden, and the struggles for their families are unending, with the situation likely to deteriorate further under another Democratic administration. President Donald J. Trump has consistently expressed his openness to considering pardons for those involved in the events of January 6.
Many individuals charged in connection with January 6 acted peacefully, yet numerous accusations of violence have been levied against them despite their innocence. Under a Democratic presidency, the chances of receiving pardons or clemency are virtually nonexistent. The January 6 defendants and their families have suffered greatly, with their lives significantly impacted. Unfortunately, the difficulties do not cease once their cases are concluded; the repercussions linger long after their sentences have been served. With another Democratic administration, the prospect of finding closure remains elusive for these individuals. However, under new leadership, there is a glimmer of hope.
The future of the January 6 defendants rests in the hands of the American electorate on November 5th. We encourage you to educate yourselves about the current circumstances in our nation. Take the time to understand the candidates and their positions and remember that exercising your right to vote is paramount.
As always, if you can please consider a monthly or one-time contribution to the Patriot Freedom Project. Your donations are tax-deductible and are greatly needed and appreciated. We hope you will consider supporting this very important cause.
Thank you.
https://patriotfreedomproject.com/
September 23rd, 2024
As summer draws to a close, we reflect on many stories of generosity and support that we have been able to extend over the past few months. The Patriot Freedom Project successfully assisted two families with their legal expenses and provided aid to another family facing a medical crisis. Additionally, we supported several defendants with travel costs to Washington, D.C. for their trials and sentencing.
We also dedicated our efforts into two summer events, one of which was co-hosted by Cynthia Hughes with Ed Martin, President of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagle Foundation. Thanks to the kindness of our attendees and supporters, we were able to raise additional funds to benefit our January 6 families and their children.
During our June gathering at Trump Bedminster, we welcomed several families affected by the January 6 events, along with other speakers who shared their experiences as victims of government overreach and legal warfare. For further insight into the severity of these issues and the necessity of your ongoing support, please click this link - https://rumble.com/v5g1rkp-j6-families-patriot-freedom-project-and-january-6.html Your generous contributions enable us to assist attorneys who are challenging the actions of the Biden and Harris Department of Justice and their concerning legal tactics against American citizens. Can we count on your continued support?
This year, the Phyllis Schlafly annual council meeting was held over two days at Trump Bedminster, where we commemorated the centennial of this remarkable and iconic figure who championed the conservative movement. We had the privilege of hearing from Kimberly Fletcher, founder of Moms for America, and Mike Lindell, who spoke on election integrity, along with testimonies from January 6 families and legal representatives. For more information about the Great Phyllis Schlafly and the 2024 Eagle Council, please click here - https://www.phyllisschlafly.com/council/
Our J6 families still need your help. As the 2024 holiday season approaches, we are actively seeking financial contributions to provide these families with essential back-to-school support and assistance during the holidays. Over the past three years, we have successfully provided Halloween costumes, Thanksgiving dinners, and Christmas trees to those in need. We are also gathering gift cards from major retailers, allowing parents to shop for their families and maintain a sense of normalcy in these challenging times. None of this would be possible without the support of our donors and monthly contributors but to sustain our efforts in supporting these families, we rely on your generosity. Please consider making a monthly contribution or a substantial one-time donation to the Patriot Freedom Project today. Your support can make a significant difference.
Thank you for your consideration and support.
p.s Don’t Forget the Gift Cards...
April 19th, 2023
It’s been a while since the last update. A lot has transpired. We’ve helped hundreds of families and we are still on this mission to continue to help families struggle less and make their loads a little lighter. We’ve done a documentary called Due Process Denied. You can view part one of the documentary here. See what the media is hiding from you and recognize the incredibly devastating hardships the wives, children and family members have endured over the past two plus years.
Cynthia has also written a book, published by Post Hill Press and can be found on Amazon here. Learn about some of the families that she has connected with and how they are managing this nightmare.
While filming part two of the documentary, President Trump hosted Patriot Freedom Project and some of the families at Mar-a-Lago. President Trump was a gracious host, and the families were reassured more than ever after meeting with President Trump. You can view the interview with Cynthia about the dinner on Steve Bannon's War Room, here.
We thank you all for your prayers and support. We hope that you will continue to support the families during this difficult time. In addition to your donations, you can also purchase merchandise from our website www.patriotfreedomproject.com
Thank you and God Bless you!
July 1st, 2022
On June 15th Patriot Freedom Project held a press conference with members of congress and several J6 family members. The silence on this matter is deafening and enough is enough. These J6 clown hearings are tainting the DC residents who will potentially be picked to sit on juries for many of these cases. How can anyone get a fair trial when all the media does is show one side of that day. The media refuses to show you what is happening to these families. There are stories to be told and the media should want to tell these stories. We should never allow children to suffer over politics.
On the day of this press conference, there was a group of people who decide to crash our presser with their dog puppet. Here is the link to our presser - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/06/15/watch-due-process-denied-press-conference-on-january-6-trials-dc-jail-treatment/
Please check www.patriotfreedomproject.com for updates on coming events.
Thank you
July 1st, 2022
Another July 4th holiday for many still languishing behind bars. It is getting harder and harder to fathom that this is supposed to be the Land of the FREE. So many families are still severely broken, not intact and their lives are at a stand-still. So many women are barely getting by. Children still wonder why their little lives have changed so much and where dad is. These women and children still need so much support. Back to school and the 2022 holiday season will be approaching before we know it and these moms yet again are faced with do I pay the light bill or buy my child a new pair of shoes for the new school year. It is truly a heartbreaking situation.
Sadly, the situation is not improving and many more have been arrested. So many are still in need of good legal representation. PFP is doing everything it can to connect with more and more lawyers but there is a need for so many attorneys to come on board and help the J6ers and their families.
In the words of Benjamin Franklin - Freedom is not a gift bestowed upon us by other men, But a right that belongs to us by the laws of GOD and NATURE. Happy Independence Day - Let Freedom Ring!
March 31st, 2022
In this country, there are over 80 men and some women who still remain in solitary confinement-like conditions. Almost 900 Americans have been charged in this mess and this DOJ is not done! Many more will be facing the same fate as the Political Prisoners currently behind bars in pretrial detention. These detainees are still being denied their right to religious and grooming services, no law library, and extremely difficult to participate in their own defense. We continue to fight the good fight and find lawyers willing to take these cases on and fight for all of us!
We thank you for your continued prayers and support and ask that you continue to pray for the J6ers and their families.
Thank you,
Cynthia
March 10th, 2022
It has been some time since I have given any updates. I cannot thank you enough for your continued support of my efforts to keep PFP going.
Well hello, GSG world:) So, first, we have a stalker on here harassing all the J6 families. He goes by Pastor Kevin and he uses the word of GOD to insult and attack. There is actually a good pastor Kevin but it is not the one on here attacking all of us. This is a group of ppl no doubt due to the amount of messaging being done and if I am wrong about that then this is one seriously deranged individual. I encourage everyone to report him to GSG. How sad to see so many so angry because of fundraising. I assure you many of these wives are in a real struggle, it is very sad and truly unfair. But because of all the love and support from so many we have been able to do so much for these families, and we will continue our efforts.
PFP is going strong despite the many haters we have encountered. We have replaced lawyers on more than 20 cases We have helped so many J6 families with many bills and emergencies. We have created an online mental health community and it is doing well. We are blessed to have connected with some really good people offering a listening ear. We are also trying to offer assistance to those who cannot find a job, something new we are working on. My hope is we will help many. Stay tuned for some great support efforts and events on the horizon, we have really incredible people in our camp, very blessed and so grateful for the PFP team.
Thank you for your continued support of our efforts, it means the world to us.
