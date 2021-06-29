Campaign Image

WUZU WUZU Not Children To Be Forgotten

Goal:

 USD $1,400,000

Raised:

 USD $3,095

Campaign created by TODAY IS THE DAY
Tax ID Number: 451966316

Campaign funds will be received by Noritoshi Hirakawa

WUZU WUZU Not Children To Be Forgotten

TODAY IS THE DAY( 501(c)(3) <http://www.todayistheday-foundation.org/#member> (Singapore, New York and Japan) is having the funding campaign for local and global humanitarian support for over 1.4 billion children "Not children to be forgotten..." as children suicides under Covid-19 pandemic, wars and various disasters, are continually increasing.

The impact of the COVID-19 crisis, wars, various disasters on children have been very serious as current circumstances are unprecedented in the world. It is effecting on suicide rates on children increasing because of higher levels of anxiety and depression. 

It is essential to create a positive effect through Art Therapy that reduce stress and anxiety, achieve insight, express, label and verbalize complicated emotions and identify and clarify problems. 

By having Art TherapyTODAY IS THE DAY has been working on the treatment on children in Fukushima who were seriously traumatized with Tsunami, Nuclear Plants accident and Earthquake disaster since 2014. We have been providing the group Art Therapy for children who are suffered under the same or similar circumstances.  

It is urge to create and deliver the free of charge remote Art Therapy game program "WUZU WUZU" Globally through the use of phone application as treatments.  For this realization,  TODAY IS THE DAY decided to start the campaign for fundraising. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
21 days ago

thank you for your work for children

Hiroshi
$ 720.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Mineto Morita
$ 30.00 USD
9 months ago

未来のために。

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

子供達の未来のために。

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

祈ります

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Xアカウント @seirentei です。 些少ですが……。

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 year ago

子どもは、今をそして未来を生きている!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

平川さんの活動に寄付します。 Twitter ＠MamoruRuby m rubyです。

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

I%u2019d like to support sincerely.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 year ago

子供達の未来のために！平川さんの活動応援します。

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

I%u2019d like to support sincerely.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Yuichiro Inabe
$ 5.00 USD
2 years ago

Response from Campaign Owner:

覚醒ライフ
$ 10.00 USD
2 years ago

正義の味方
$ 40.00 USD
2 years ago

為に生きておられるToday is the day さんの全ての願いがかないますように。

K T Sandip
$ 1500.00 USD
2 years ago

Wayne Braun
$ 5.00 USD
2 years ago

Nam Myoho Renge Kyo!!! & God Bless you for all your efforts!!!

