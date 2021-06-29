WUZU WUZU Not Children To Be Forgotten

TODAY IS THE DAY( 501(c)(3) <http://www.todayistheday-foundation.org/#member> (Singapore, New York and Japan) is having the funding campaign for local and global humanitarian support for over 1.4 billion children "Not children to be forgotten..." as children suicides under Covid-19 pandemic, wars and various disasters, are continually increasing.



The impact of the COVID-19 crisis, wars, various disasters on children have been very serious as current circumstances are unprecedented in the world. It is effecting on suicide rates on children increasing because of higher levels of anxiety and depression.



It is essential to create a positive effect through Art Therapy that reduce stress and anxiety, achieve insight, express, label and verbalize complicated emotions and identify and clarify problems.



By having Art TherapyTODAY IS THE DAY has been working on the treatment on children in Fukushima who were seriously traumatized with Tsunami, Nuclear Plants accident and Earthquake disaster since 2014. We have been providing the group Art Therapy for children who are suffered under the same or similar circumstances.



It is urge to create and deliver the free of charge remote Art Therapy game program "WUZU WUZU" Globally through the use of phone application as treatments. For this realization, TODAY IS THE DAY decided to start the campaign for fundraising.