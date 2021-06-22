Campaign Image

Erik Warner Defense Fund

Goal:

 USD $60,000

Raised:

 USD $16,827

Campaign created by Angelina Warner

Campaign funds will be received by Angelina Warner

Erik Warner Defense Fund

Erik is a brother in Christ who traveled to DC on January 6th with three other brothers in Christ, to answer the Presidential call of support. The goal of these men was to provide a watchful eye on families, woman and elderly attendees for fears of them being targeted by groups wishing to do them harm. Now Erik is being targeted by the Federal Government, which has brought charges against him, and have put him in the position to defend himself in Federal Court. The left-wing media has smeared his name and the effects of this have reached into every aspect of his life, including his profession. Erik Warner is a loving husband of 23 years and a devoted father to his 14 year old son. He attends and is an active member of his local church. Erik is a nurse ,who in the past year has worked tirelessly to meet the needs of his patients, often sacraficying his own needs. All of the money that is raised will be utilized to help Erik with his legal defense. We thank you for your willingness to help, God Bless the gift and the giver. 
Recent Donations
Show:
Jake Lang
$ 1000.00 USD
7 hours ago

Welcome home brother!! God bless you!

AngieB
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Happy Birthday Erik. You are not forgotten. We stand with you. God Bless you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying! May God be your strength.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Pauline Grace
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Trumper and Christian
$ 25.00 USD
2 years ago

You are a true American and we respect your efforts to defend our democracy that the Dimms strive to overthrow.

Bob Kowell
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Praying for you all tomorrow

Anonymous Giver
$ 86.00 USD
2 years ago

Thinking of you. MAGA people know about your difficulties and all are trying to help in their own way

Rob
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

God is walking with you and his Grace will be with especially as you pray for it to be with you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

Happy Birthday! We are praying for you and your family. May God bless you and watch over you daily.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Prayers for this corruption used against you to be revealed and charges dropped soon. May God cover you with his protection during this extremely difficult time of Satan’s evil being used against you. Blessings to you and your family.💕

Camper
$ 25.00 USD
2 years ago

God Bless You and May He Protect You and Give Your Heart Peace and Comfort - from one Patriot to another.

Nancy Pelousy
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Erik, My nephew Gavin Newscum and I have changed our ways and apologize for sending our brownshirts after you. We wanted to wish you a happy birthday and let you know that I will be auctioning off my dentures for your legal funds since they won’t stay in my mouth any longer. Smile buddy! Happy birthday tomorrow and happy anniversary! Gods placed us here for such a time as this!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Hold strong evil will not prevail

Bob Kowell
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Happy Birthday

Anonymous Giver
$ 18.00 USD
2 years ago

Hang Strong... we will prevail... I'm healthily thriving w/ stage 4 colon cancer (almost 4 years now) I believe mostly due to my belief in Hashem (G-d) & fighting spirit & Will to tackle all challenges. My Will to live is increased because I'm a single mom of a 24 y/o daughter... the Key is only have Plan A - winning & beating whatever obstacle is before you. Hashem loves each of his children!

AngieB
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

Happy Birthday, Erik🎂❤️🙏🏼🇺🇸 We stand with you. We support you. Stay strong Patriot.

Carol S
$ 15.00 USD
2 years ago

Bob Kowell
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 years ago

For Legal Defense

Updates

Update #5

August 10th, 2021

Good evening everyone. Just wanted to provide a quick update. Last week at court nothing really happened or changed. We have another status hearing in October. This process is going to be very long and will last months. As I have processed all of this over the last week it's a little overwhelming to consider what this process really looks like and the impact that it will have on our family. 
We continue to be grateful by everyone's support and prayers. We appreciate that you continue to share our campaign. If there are groups that you belong to that are support to our cause please continue to share. Once of the things that really struck me this week is that this is not ending anytime soon and that we have quite that fight on our hands. 
My husband Erik and I continue to believe in this great country and we continue to stand up for the values that are a part of our foundation. It is a big fight though and a tough process when you realize the United States Government is after you. That is quite the Goliath! We know that our God is mightly though and I believe that he will give us the strength and wisdome that we need. 
God Bless all of you!!
Angel
Update #4

July 30th, 2021

Happy Friday Everyone! Erik and I continue to be overwhelmed by your blessings! Thank you so much for not only giving but for your continued Prayers and for continuing to share our campaign. You are all so greatly appreciated. 

As we end this week we continue to work with the lawyer to prepare for court on Tuesday morning. This is a status hearing but the lawyer is going to be making some request so please continue to pray for the Judge and for the Lawyers, that they will be touched by the Will of God! 

As we go into the weekend our focus will be on family time. We are committed to spending as much time as possible with our 14 year old, helping to provide him a sense of security and reassurance. We know that God is with him and giving him peace thoughout this process but it is not always easy. 

We contiue to pray for all of you, that God mulitples your generosity to us in your own lives. Thank you again to all of you for your faithfulness. Have a wonderful weekend. We will update everyone on Tuesday after court. 

God Bless, 
Angel 
Update #3

July 27th, 2021

Happy Tuesday. I just want to let everyone know how much we appreciate all of the uplifting words of encouragment and prayer that have come with your donations. As my husband Erik reads them they are literally what is keeping him in a positive place right now. He is truly overwhelmed by everyone's support and positivity. As a wife it is amazing to feel the support you all have for him. 
We are preparing for a court date next week. This is just a status hearing, a check in for the judge with the lawyers. We appreciate all of your prayers as we prepare for that this week. We will continue to keep you all posted. 
Please continue to keep us in your prayers and we appreicate all who are sharing our campaign and needs. 
God Bless you all, 
Angel 
Update #2

July 24th, 2021

Hi everyone, I just want to take a moment and say THANK YOU so much for all of you who have shared prayers, positive affirmations and donation with us today. We can not express the feelings of overwhelming gratitude that we have for each and everyone of you!! God is Good and we know that he has spokent to each of you to provide support for us and we are.... Well words can not express how grateful we are. 
This is a trying experience. I am just in shock daily that this could be happening to so many across our country... this is happening in the United States. WoW. Our plan is to continue to fight against the charges they have filed against my husband Erik. He was standing up for all of our rights and did so peacefully! No one in this country deserves to be treated this way. 
God continues to hear our prayers in amazing ways. He continues to provide for us in ways that are beyond our understanding. Thank you so much for being part of the answer to our prayers. We appreciate all you are doing to support us. Please continue to share our story and the story and need of others with the people you know. 
God Bless each and every one of you!! 
Angel 
Update #1

July 6th, 2021

Thank you so much to all who have given! It is greatly appreciated. We continue to move forward, in God's Grace. Our Lord has provided us comfort and peace in the mist of this attack. Thank you again to everyone! 

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo