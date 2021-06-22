Erik Warner Defense Fund

Goal:
USD $60,000
Raised:
USD $16,827
Campaign funds will be received by Angelina Warner
Welcome home brother!! God bless you!
Happy Birthday Erik. You are not forgotten. We stand with you. God Bless you.
Praying! May God be your strength.
You are a true American and we respect your efforts to defend our democracy that the Dimms strive to overthrow.
Praying for you all tomorrow
Thinking of you. MAGA people know about your difficulties and all are trying to help in their own way
God is walking with you and his Grace will be with especially as you pray for it to be with you.
Happy Birthday! We are praying for you and your family. May God bless you and watch over you daily.
Prayers for this corruption used against you to be revealed and charges dropped soon. May God cover you with his protection during this extremely difficult time of Satan’s evil being used against you. Blessings to you and your family.💕
God Bless You and May He Protect You and Give Your Heart Peace and Comfort - from one Patriot to another.
Erik, My nephew Gavin Newscum and I have changed our ways and apologize for sending our brownshirts after you. We wanted to wish you a happy birthday and let you know that I will be auctioning off my dentures for your legal funds since they won’t stay in my mouth any longer. Smile buddy! Happy birthday tomorrow and happy anniversary! Gods placed us here for such a time as this!
Hold strong evil will not prevail
Happy Birthday
Hang Strong... we will prevail... I'm healthily thriving w/ stage 4 colon cancer (almost 4 years now) I believe mostly due to my belief in Hashem (G-d) & fighting spirit & Will to tackle all challenges. My Will to live is increased because I'm a single mom of a 24 y/o daughter... the Key is only have Plan A - winning & beating whatever obstacle is before you. Hashem loves each of his children!
Happy Birthday, Erik🎂❤️🙏🏼🇺🇸 We stand with you. We support you. Stay strong Patriot.
For Legal Defense
August 10th, 2021
July 30th, 2021
July 27th, 2021
July 24th, 2021
July 6th, 2021
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.