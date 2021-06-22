Erik Warner Defense Fund

Erik is a brother in Christ who traveled to DC on January 6th with three other brothers in Christ, to answer the Presidential call of support. The goal of these men was to provide a watchful eye on families, woman and elderly attendees for fears of them being targeted by groups wishing to do them harm. Now Erik is being targeted by the Federal Government, which has brought charges against him, and have put him in the position to defend himself in Federal Court. The left-wing media has smeared his name and the effects of this have reached into every aspect of his life, including his profession. Erik Warner is a loving husband of 23 years and a devoted father to his 14 year old son. He attends and is an active member of his local church. Erik is a nurse ,who in the past year has worked tirelessly to meet the needs of his patients, often sacraficying his own needs. All of the money that is raised will be utilized to help Erik with his legal defense. We thank you for your willingness to help, God Bless the gift and the giver.