Robert Gieswein Jan 6 POW Our Family Needs Help

Hello.

My name is Sherry and my family is in trouble right now. My son Robert is incarcerated in Washington DC for the January 6th Trump Rally. I was widowed three years ago and have been doing my best to get by. My son was helping with expenses and bills, but is unable to help now, since he turned himself in on January 18th. My savings is gone and I have been unable to pay my house payment this month, and am not sure how I will pay the next one either. I am hoping to raise enough funds that I can pay my bills, take phone calls from my son, be able to get him some commissary and maybe even get him a couple books and activities. Also, hoping to help with legal fees. He currently has a public defender, due to lack of finances. I have spoken to a few attorneys from the private sector, but the costs are monumental. It would be amazing to be able to get him a private attorney. My son is a very good man with no criminal history, he has never even been suspended from school. I miss my son, his little sister, who has not been in good health, misses him and wants him to come home. He has two dogs who miss him almost as much as he misses them. He asks about them every time we are on the phone. He has a huge heart and is loved by many. Bobby was a certified nurse aide who cares deeply for his patients/residents, he would go above and beyond to make sure they were well taken care of. He would spend his own money to buy things for them when they were in need. Those people still ask about him today, they have offered to write letters on his behalf. They tell us how much they miss and love him. Please do not believe the mainstream media, these are good hard working patriotic Americans who sing the National Anthem together every night from their individual cells. They are mistreated and threatened constantly, it is not a safe or happy place. Any help you can give would be appreciated more than you know. If you are unable to give financially, then please send prayers and share this to reach more people. I very humbly thank you for taking the time to read this and for any help given. God Bless you all! Free our Patriots!!

