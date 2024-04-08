Church Building Fund

Goal:
USD $500,000
Raised:
USD $6,685
Sovereign Grace Chapel has been in existence for 30+ years, serving the South/Central area Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut. We have rented various spaces during that time, but we now need to own a property of our own - and we are asking for YOUR HELP!
We are a reformed church having a high regard for the Five Solas of the Reformation and a strong conviction concerning the scriptural truths of the Doctrines of Grace. We put a high priority on the Gospel message, not only from the pulpit each Sunday, but also in our local communities and abroad.
We have been diligently seeking a property that would allow us to best serve our congregants, benefit our local community, and continue funding the missionaries and organizations in foreign countries that we have committed to support.
Our passion for learning, growing in Christ, encouraging one another, and spreading the Gospel has expanded far beyond the teaching and fellowship of Sunday mornings. We have a robust Women's Ministry, Children & Youth programs, Adult Sunday School, a variety of Bible Studies and Small Groups throughout our communities, street evangelism events, community events, many service ministries, and a diverse range of missions that we support. Owning our own building would greatly enhance growth and maturity in these ministries and so benefit the communities we seek to serve in love.
We are focused on being good stewards of the resources God has blessed us with. SGC is conservative and financially disciplined as we evaluate our options in this tough real estate market.
Please partner with us by contributing to our Building Fund so that we can continue to wisely use our resources for the glory of God and His Kingdom. Thank you and God bless!
from Killeen Bible Church
100% of sales donated to Building Fund from 12/17/22
This gift is given in the name of Gary and Michelle George, who have given so selflessly over the years, to spread the Word.
Donation is a Christmas gift for Justin Bryant. This was his request from his grandparents as he is so passionate about this church
SGC Photo Mini-Session Fundraiser
April 8th, 2024
Exciting News! - All permits have been accepted by the Town, demo work is being done, walls and internal construction is happening and we are on a ROLL to renovate our church's new building at 23 Golf Street, Southbridge. Although timing is always in flux, we definitely hope to be worshipping in our new space this year!
With construction costs continuing to rise we are being very diligent with our finances and watching our costs everywhere we can. Please continue to pray with us - for wisdom in construction decisions, for excellent resources and support through the project, for unity in our congregation, and for continued financial funding.
May 19th, 2023
We have secured a General Contractor for our project and permits are being pulled with the Town. The Town has been very supportive of what we are doing which is a huge unexpected blessing. We have been able to start some demolition work inside. Please be praying for expedited work and safety for all!
July 11th, 2022
Hello! You know what they say about construction - it always is twice as expensive and takes twice as long as expected, right? It may seem like we've stagnated on our building project, but there is good news as we are in the waiting. The town has approved our plans! Thank the Lord in that important step. We are now in the process of confirming a General Contractor for the work. If you would continue to pray with us as we wait on the Lord and His good timing to move forward!
September 28th, 2021
