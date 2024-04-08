Church Building Fund

Sovereign Grace Chapel has been in existence for 30+ years, serving the South/Central area Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut. We have rented various spaces during that time, but we now need to own a property of our own - and we are asking for YOUR HELP!

We are a reformed church having a high regard for the Five Solas of the Reformation and a strong conviction concerning the scriptural truths of the Doctrines of Grace. We put a high priority on the Gospel message, not only from the pulpit each Sunday, but also in our local communities and abroad.



We have been diligently seeking a property that would allow us to best serve our congregants, benefit our local community, and continue funding the missionaries and organizations in foreign countries that we have committed to support.



Our passion for learning, growing in Christ, encouraging one another, and spreading the Gospel has expanded far beyond the teaching and fellowship of Sunday mornings. We have a robust Women's Ministry, Children & Youth programs, Adult Sunday School, a variety of Bible Studies and Small Groups throughout our communities, street evangelism events, community events, many service ministries, and a diverse range of missions that we support. Owning our own building would greatly enhance growth and maturity in these ministries and so benefit the communities we seek to serve in love.

We are focused on being good stewards of the resources God has blessed us with. SGC is conservative and financially disciplined as we evaluate our options in this tough real estate market.



Please partner with us by contributing to our Building Fund so that we can continue to wisely use our resources for the glory of God and His Kingdom. Thank you and God bless!