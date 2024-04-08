Church Building Fund

Campaign Image

Sovereign Grace Chapel has been in existence for 30+ years, serving the South/Central area Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut. We have rented various spaces during that time, but we now need to own a property of our own - and we are asking for YOUR HELP!
We are a reformed church having a high regard for the Five Solas of the Reformation and a strong conviction concerning the scriptural truths of the Doctrines of Grace. We put a high priority on the Gospel message, not only from the pulpit each Sunday, but also in our local communities and abroad.

We have been diligently seeking a property that would allow us to best serve our congregants, benefit our local community, and continue funding the missionaries and organizations in foreign countries that we have committed to support.

Our passion for learning, growing in Christ, encouraging one another, and spreading the Gospel has expanded far beyond the teaching and fellowship of Sunday mornings. We have a robust Women's Ministry, Children & Youth programs, Adult Sunday School, a variety of Bible Studies and Small Groups throughout our communities, street evangelism events, community events, many service ministries, and a diverse range of missions that we support. Owning our own building would greatly enhance growth and maturity in these ministries and so benefit the communities we seek to serve in love.

We are focused on being good stewards of the resources God has blessed us with. SGC is conservative and financially disciplined as we evaluate our options in this tough real estate market.   

Please partner with us by contributing to our Building Fund so that we can continue to wisely use our resources for the glory of God and His Kingdom. Thank you and God bless!

Updates

Construction is Happening!

April 8th, 2024

Exciting News! - All permits have been accepted by the Town, demo work is being done, walls and internal construction is happening and we are on a ROLL to renovate our church's new building at 23 Golf Street, Southbridge. Although timing is always in flux, we definitely hope to be worshipping in our new space this year!

With construction costs continuing to rise we are being very diligent with our finances and watching our costs everywhere we can. Please continue to pray with us - for wisdom in construction decisions, for excellent resources and support through the project, for unity in our congregation, and for continued financial funding. 

DEMO & Internal Work is Happening!

May 19th, 2023

We have secured a General Contractor for our project and permits are being pulled with the Town. The Town has been very supportive of what we are doing which is a huge unexpected blessing. We have been able to start some demolition work inside. Please be praying for expedited work and safety for all!

July 11th, 2022

Hello! You know what they say about construction - it always is twice as expensive and takes twice as long as expected, right? It may seem like we've stagnated on our building project, but there is good news as we are in the waiting. The town has approved our plans! Thank the Lord in that important step. We are now in the process of confirming a General Contractor for the work. If you would continue to pray with us as we wait on the Lord and His good timing to move forward!

September 28th, 2021

WE CLOSED ON THE PROPERTY! 
Thank you for all of your prayers - we now own the property at 23 Golf Street in Southbridge MA! 
Wow, it's been quite a journey, but the next huge phase of work is about to start. Although we own the buliding, we still need to clean it up and complete some renovations/safety stuff before we can begin using it. Please continue to share this Building Fund page and pray that the work needed stays within our budget. 
September 12th, 2021

September 12th, 2021

Wow - we are so humbled by the generosity of wonderful people for our church Building Fund! Thank you to everyone who has given. Please continue to pray for this process as we are excited to be close to closing on the property in Southbridge, MA!

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

  • PRAISE GOD - we have closed on the property, 23 Golf Street! Please take a moment with us to thank God for His provision and to continue to lead us through the next steps!
  • Thank you again to all those who have donated to our Building Fund so far - we are still diligently seeking God's guidance as we wade through the regulations and requirements to start using the building. But this is exciting!!
  • Thank you Lord for some excellent momentum on our building project! Pray for wisdom & safety during the work

