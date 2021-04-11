Memory boxes for women grieving past abortions



I make and donate memory boxes for women grieving the error of past abortions. Here is why:



"Making the choice to terminate my pregnancy years back, was a choice I struggled to forgive myself for, for years. It was a debilitating regret. The only memory I could hold onto, was the choice itself, and that was really it-day in and day out. I couldn’t see God’s grace, forgiveness, or light within any of it. I finally reached out in a support group one day, in which I later came across Mr. Tom Furtado, who had been constructing- with so much love, the most beautiful, little wooden memory box to honor those little angels of ours who are now in Heaven. I had to request one from him. My heart was drawn to it. I had absolutely nothing but a dark memory to remember my little one for years, and I knew God wanted to finally change that. I received my memory box from Mr. Furtado soon after. Upon receiving the memory box, I felt God’s grace and forgiveness the minute I held the box in my hands. I felt the dark memory I had been holding onto, transform into light, love, and honor for my little angel. It was a weight lifted. It was God telling me I was forgiven, and that my little one is being loved in Heaven. It was grace and love. Words can’t really explain the entire meaning of what this memory box brought me, but I will say this: I think it’s the most beautiful gift from God, through the vessel of Mr. Furtado, for every woman to have with her."



I make and give the boxes free of any charges to any woman grieving a past abortion anywhere in the world. If you would like to help me provide more of these boxes to more women, please help me with a little support! God bless!







