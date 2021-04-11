Campaign Image

Memory boxes for women grieving past abortions

I make and donate  memory boxes for women grieving the error of past abortions. Here is why:

"Making the choice to terminate my pregnancy years back, was a choice I struggled to forgive myself for, for years. It was a debilitating regret. The only memory I could hold onto, was the choice itself, and that was really it-day in and day out. I couldn’t see God’s grace, forgiveness, or light within any of it. I finally reached out in a support group one day, in which I later came across Mr. Tom Furtado, who had been constructing- with so much love, the most beautiful, little wooden memory box to honor those little angels of ours who are now in Heaven. I had to request one from him. My heart was drawn to it. I had absolutely nothing but a dark memory to remember my little one for years, and I knew God wanted to finally change that. I received my memory box from Mr. Furtado soon after. Upon receiving the memory box, I felt God’s grace and forgiveness the minute I held the box in my hands. I felt the dark memory I had been holding onto, transform into light, love, and honor for my little angel. It was a weight lifted. It was God telling me I was forgiven, and that my little one is being loved in Heaven. It was grace and love. Words can’t really explain the entire meaning of what this memory box brought me, but I will say this: I think it’s the most beautiful gift from God, through the vessel of Mr. Furtado, for every woman to have with her."

I make  and give the boxes free of any charges to any woman grieving a past abortion anywhere in the world. If you would like to help me provide more of these boxes to more women, please help me with a little support! God bless!



 
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

Thank you for all you do, you are a blessing to all the women who are grieving over their lost child..

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Hope this helps!

Anonymous Giver
$ 80.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 years ago

Thank you for all you do!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
2 years ago

🙏🏻

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
3 years ago

Thank you so much, God bless you and your family!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 years ago

Bless this organization for not condemning those who have made choices that they regret. The act of healing spiritually, emotionally and physically takes a village, but most of us are silent and don’t have a village.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 years ago

Such kind and wonderful work you are doing. Thank you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 years ago

~praying %uD83D%uDE4F

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 years ago

Hope this helps any woman struggling.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 years ago

Thank you for your ministry. ❤️??❤️

Response from Campaign Owner:

I wanted to say thank you again for your help! It is a blessing to be able in my small way to help women heal and to honor their babies. God bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 years ago

~praying %uD83D%uDE4F

Response from Campaign Owner:

I wanted to say thank you again for your help! It is a blessing to be able in my small way to help women heal and to honor their babies. God bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 years ago

Response from Campaign Owner:

Thank you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 years ago

Got my box today! It’s beautiful. Thank you so much for what you do ❤️

Response from Campaign Owner:

You are more than welcome! It is a privilege to help women as honest and courageous as yourself!

