Fighting for Our Veteran

KEEP AN EYE ON UPDATES TO HEAR FROM ME! Joshua James is a retired combat Veteran and Purple Heart recipient. He was arrested on March 9, 2021 and denied bail on March 11, 2021 due to attending the rally in D.C. on January 6th even though he was NOT involved in any violence on that day. He is the primary breadwinner of our family which includes myself (his wife) and our three children. I am a licensed Realtor, however, since having our third child and relocating states, I have brought in little income since 2018. I am unsure how this will affect my business or how to navigate my business as the only caregiver to our kids, one being only 3 years old and needs my constant care. Thankfully, Joshua's retirement benefits will help with the monthly bills (as long as these continue) , but not the magnitude of legal fees this battle will require. Joshua is now facing unexpected and unjust legal battles and we have created this fundraiser as a way to help with the burden. Joshua is an upstanding member of his community. He among other veterans have repeatedly responded to assist in natural disasters rendering help to victims of tragedy, injury and the destructive forces of mother nature. Even in his own community. Now it’s our turn to help him. Please donate if you can and if you're not able to prayers are more than enough! All donations will go towards Joshua's legal fees, incarceration expenses and family expenses including bills, groceries and travel to DC. Thank you for helping us fight for truth, justice and to bring our Veteran home! With Love, The James Family