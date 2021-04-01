Carmelite Nuns Urgently Need Help

Campaign Created by: Mother Irene, O,Carm
The funds from this campaign will be received by SISTER IRENE GIBSON.

0%

Goal : IE €25,000

Raised : IE €7,862

63
4
49

WE ARE NOW HOMELESS!
We are a small* community of Carmelite Nuns faithful to the unchanging Magisterium of the Roman Catholic Church. We spend our life in unceasing prayer and penance for the salvation of souls and to make atonement for the sins of mankind; including of course our own shortcomings.
Above is a photo of us standing beside the foundation where our main cabin stood before the local County Council ordered the removal of our Oratory and Nuns' quarters. We are now living in 2 tiny garden sheds,10x8ft in size.

We humbly beg your assistance, both prayerful and financial. You can contact us directly through our website: carmelitesholyface.com/donations
We are in urgent need of funds to repair an old derelict house so we may be able to continue our Contemplative Life of prayer in the silence of solitude and in Community for you, your family, and all peoples. Please send us what you can. God bless and reward you. Please consider starting a campaign on our behalf or becoming a campaign team member.
*We are small because we are only a new community. We are zealously faithful to the True Catholic Faith according to Holy Tradition prior to Vatican II.

UPDATES

Building Blocks for Saint Joseph's Hermitage!
March 5, 2021 facebook twitter

+
Ave Maria
Dear Friends and Benefactors,
We want to keep you all up to date with our progress. Last Monday we were able to move our three 10x8ft  garden sheds (our temporary lodging), to our new land in the mountains. Both of us spent the last few days levelling the sheds and refitting the galvanised roof. So far we have no volunteers to assist us, save the invisible help we are receiving from Saint Joseph. 
As you can see in the photos, we have ordered some building blocks so as to begin repair work on the old house as soon as possible. We do not have sufficient funds to hire building contractors to re-roof and rebuild the house. Much of the funds we received from generous benefactors in the last thirteen months have gone towards the purchase of this new land. 
We ask you please to continue supporting us as best you can. Please also share our link with family and friends on social media so that we may be able to repair the old house and have at least a room to serve as an Oratory for the Blessed Sacrament. 
We thank you all from the bottom of our heart for all your support and we assure you of our unceasing prayers for you and your family. With every donation we receive over 25 euro, we will happily send you a packet of sacramentals if you send us your postal address.
May God bless and repay your generosity a thousandfold!
Your Sisters in Christ,
Mother Irene & Community
 

Update #2
March 3, 2021 facebook twitter

+
Ave Maria
Dear Friends and Benefactors,
Thank you very much for your most generous donation. We have been working round the clock the last two days as the hauliers have moved our three small sheds to our new land. Thank God we have the weather on our side now and we are both in good health. We shall post another photo shortly. We would not be able to do this work if it were not for your kindness and that of our other generous benefactors. Please continue to keep us in your prayers and share our GiveSendGo link with family and friends so we may be able to have the old derelict house repaired. 
God bless and reward you a hundredfold and be assured of our prayers for you and your family.
In Jesus' Name
Mother Irene & Sister Anne Marie 
 

PRAYER REQUESTS

Recent Donations

IE € 40

Anonymous Donor

5 days ago

0 1

IE € 605

Rings Wexford

6 days ago

We hope that our donation will help with your endeavours. Please pray from our Mam who is sick with cancer.
0 1

IE € 500

Rings Wexford

6 days ago

We hope that our donation will help with your endeavours. Please pray from our Mam who is sick with cancer.
0 1

IE € 500

Rings Wexford

6 days ago

We hope that our donation will help with your endeavours. Please pray from our Mam who is sick with cancer.
0 1
"Dear Ring family, We are sorry to hear that your mam is ill. We have indeed prayed for your mam and will continue to do so. Thank you & God reward you" Mother Irene of the Holy Face

IE € 25

Regina Green

10 days ago

God bless you Mother Irene and Sr. Anne Marie!
0 0

IE € 100

Evan Zerhusen

10 days ago

0 1

IE € 100

Jan Maeseele

13 days ago

0 1

IE € 200

Anonymous Donor

15 days ago

God bless you!!!
1 0

IE € 40

D

16 days ago

Dear Sisters, wishing you the wonderful joy of having a new home. I do pray for you but I have a feeling that you probably have a wonderful connection that I don't. Although I am not the carpenter you need, I can do some repairs. I hope that I can help you when travel is reopened. Take care. D
0 1
"Dear D. May God bless and reward you for your most generous gift. Every blessing be your this Easter. Christ has Risen, Alleluia! We are praying 4 you" Mother Irene of the Holy Face

IE € 25

Anonymous Donor

16 days ago

2 0

IE € 25

Regina Green

18 days ago

To celebrate today our dear St. Joseph, protector of Carmel, that he would advance this new foundation in his honor and bring many new vocations. God bless you and St. Joseph, pray for us!
3 1

IE € 100

Rafferju

18 days ago

1 1

IE € 120

Priscilla Rippetoe

19 days ago

1 2

IE € 170

In Honor of St. Patrick, Alexandra

20 days ago

Godspeed Sisters and may you adore the Triune Heart of the Blessed Trinity in reparation and love! Please keep us in your prayers, happy feast of St. Patrick!!!!
2 2

IE € 5

Steve Horten

20 days ago

May God bless you!
3 0

IE € 7

Vicente family

20 days ago

God bless the Carmelite sisters!
4 0

IE € 15

Marcella Desalvo

20 days ago

From an Italian lady, faithful traditional Catholic. I love so much Ireland and the irish good traditions. In union of prayers with You, Reverend Mother and Sisters. Have a happy Saint Patrick day!
3 3

IE € 100

Anonymous Donor

20 days ago

May St. Patrick, and the Little Flower help you with their prayers.
3 4

IE € 25

Anonymous Donor

22 days ago

Allo! The corrupt world surely needs more religious houses to pray and sacrifice, and in doing so, atone for sinners. May God Bless you. . .A Holy Face Prayer: "I wish that My Face which reflects the intimate sorrows of My Soul, the sufferings and love of My Heart be more honored! Those who contemplate Me console Me " Our Lord to Sister Pierina in A.D. 1936
2 5

IE € 50

Anonymous Donor

22 days ago

1 2

IE € 660

June

25 days ago

May God bless the work.
3 2

IE € 25

Mr. and Mrs. Gallegos

27 days ago

2 1

IE € 25

Anonymous Donor

27 days ago

Hello Sisters from Prince Edward Island Canada. Thank you for your prayers and making yourselves available for interviews. Please pray specifically for Fr Pierre Roy, Fr Ahern, and Fr Edward MacDonald. May I also ask for prayers for the will of God be made known to all The Faithful on PEI concerning living situation in regards to Sacramental availability and divine protection. We pray for you.
2 4

IE € 25

Anonymous Donor

27 days ago

1 1

IE € 100

Rafferju

27 days ago

1 1

IE € 25

Regina Green

28 days ago

May God reward you, Mother Irene and Sr. Anne Marie. I wish I could do more but please be assured you are in my daily prayers and I am doing everything I can to help spread the word about the new foundation. God bless you both!
1 2

IE € 10

Anonymous Donor

28 days ago

I do the devotion to the Holy Face of Jesus in reparation for the first commandments ie atheism blasphemy and the desecration of his holy days. It's of Facebook every Tuesday from Dublin Ireland
2 3

IE € 200

Frances

29 days ago

May God bless your work. Prayer of those dedicated to God are needed to convert the world.
1 1

IE € 20

Anonymous Donor

29 days ago

Am happy to support you. God Bless you always, Angela
1 1

IE € 100

Mary Flynn

29 days ago

1 1

IE € 20

Ryan T Moss

29 days ago

1 1

IE € 1000

Anonymous Donor

29 days ago

God bless your efforts
2 1

IE € 10

Alan Carden

29 days ago

Wishing you all the best Sisters, and pray for you each day!
1 1

IE € 15

Peter Infanti

30 days ago

Hope you are all doing well. I hope you all achieve your goal. Keeping you in my prayers.
1 0

IE € 15

Peter Infanti

30 days ago

Hope you are all doing well. Keeping you in my prayers.
2 1

IE € 15

Peter Infanti

30 days ago

3 0

IE € 30

Adam Swierzbinski

31 days ago

2 1

IE € 50

Anonymous Donor

31 days ago

1 1

IE € 25

D

31 days ago

Dear Sisters, I wish I could help you, unfortunately the Covid 19 is preventing this from happening since I live in CT. I keep you in my prayers and hope the borders open soon so I can help you establishing your new home.
1 2

IE € 30

Anonymous Donor

31 days ago

Blessings to you sisters .
2 2

IE € 850

Anonymous Donor

31 days ago

God bless the Carmelite Sisters. Please pray for Barret, named after Saint Madeleine Sophie Barat. He is our 2 year old baby that refuses to eat. He has a feeding tube surgically inserted in his stomach and that is how we feed him now, Deo Gratias for the feeding tube, he was shrining and dying. He seems normal, just will not eat. The doctors don't understand why. Barret loves Jesus and Mary
0 5

IE € 60

James M Bryant

31 days ago

Praying to St Joseph for you all
1 4

IE € 12

Little Infant King

31 days ago

2 2

IE € 10

Anonymous

31 days ago

God Bless You, Sisters!
3 2

IE € 50

John Cahill

31 days ago

1 2

IE € 100

Anonymous Donor

32 days ago

1 2

IE € 33

Anonymous Donor

32 days ago

God Bless You Sisters.
1 2

IE € 50

Anonymous Donor

32 days ago

Imagine being able to give towards providing Jesus Christ a Tabernacle home - like sheltering Him in Bethlehem and Nazareth - and restoring His reign in bereft Ireland? To assist His brides in adoring and taking care of Him, and so they can pray to Him for all of us - what an opportunity!
2 6

IE € 100

Anonymous Donor

34 days ago

Thank the Lord. Will keep you in my prayers.
0 2

IE € 25

Suzie Buckley

34 days ago

Love and support to you sisters.
2 1

IE € 20

Lisa Marie

35 days ago

God Bless you Sisters! I will pray for the great success of your campaign!
2 1

IE € 20

Anonymous Donor

36 days ago

Christus Vincit! God bless you sisters!
2 2

IE € 100

Anonymous Donor

36 days ago

1 1

IE € 10

Anonymous Donor

38 days ago

1 1

IE € 450

Richard Kithcart

38 days ago

1 2

IE € 100

Anonymous

38 days ago

May God reward you!
1 1

IE € 200

Jan Maeseele

38 days ago

Thank you for the sacramentals you have sent me. I will keep on supporting you until my dying breath.
0 2

IE € 100

Ciaran Belfast

38 days ago

GOD BLESS YOU ALL
1 2

IE € 100

Evan Zerhusen

38 days ago

1 1

IE € 20

Teresa Davis

38 days ago

God bless you sisters. Pleas pray for the conversion of my children
1 1

IE € 25

BYRON

38 days ago

1 1

IE € 250

Anonymous Donor

39 days ago

Thank you Sisters for your suffering, persecutions and your prayers for us poor sinners.
1 4

IE € 25

Regina Green

39 days ago

0 1

