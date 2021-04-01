Building Blocks for Saint Joseph's Hermitage!
March 5, 2021
+
Ave Maria
Dear Friends and Benefactors,
We want to keep you all up to date with our progress. Last Monday we were able to move our three 10x8ft garden sheds (our temporary lodging), to our new land in the mountains. Both of us spent the last few days levelling the sheds and refitting the galvanised roof. So far we have no volunteers to assist us, save the invisible help we are receiving from Saint Joseph.
As you can see in the photos, we have ordered some building blocks so as to begin repair work on the old house as soon as possible. We do not have sufficient funds to hire building contractors to re-roof and rebuild the house. Much of the funds we received from generous benefactors in the last thirteen months have gone towards the purchase of this new land.
We ask you please to continue supporting us as best you can. Please also share our link with family and friends on social media so that we may be able to repair the old house and have at least a room to serve as an Oratory for the Blessed Sacrament.
We thank you all from the bottom of our heart for all your support and we assure you of our unceasing prayers for you and your family. With every donation we receive over 25 euro, we will happily send you a packet of sacramentals if you send us your postal address.
May God bless and repay your generosity a thousandfold!
Your Sisters in Christ,
Mother Irene & Community
Update #2
March 3, 2021
+
Ave Maria
Dear Friends and Benefactors,
Thank you very much for your most generous donation. We have been working round the clock the last two days as the hauliers have moved our three small sheds to our new land. Thank God we have the weather on our side now and we are both in good health. We shall post another photo shortly. We would not be able to do this work if it were not for your kindness and that of our other generous benefactors. Please continue to keep us in your prayers and share our GiveSendGo link with family and friends so we may be able to have the old derelict house repaired.
God bless and reward you a hundredfold and be assured of our prayers for you and your family.
In Jesus' Name
Mother Irene & Sister Anne Marie