Make a Wish Car for Gideon

Update 7/4/2024

Gideon is home for summer break from attending SAMTECH in Houston, where he's studying racing engines. He has gotten his car back fully restored thanks to Make a Wish. The car will be unveiled at his Grandma Phyllis's clubhouse on July 14th 2:00-4:00 pm at 1414 SW Arbor Valley Dr, Topeka. KS 66615. Please come join us as we get to celebrate his wish!! For all of you who contributed to his car, we are very thankful!!



Update 6/8/2021



We got full coverage for the Corvair from Progressive Insurance. Gideon drove the Corvair for awhile, but we were no longer able to start it. It was towed to Trux Unlimited in Kansas City and we hope they will soon have it running again.



Update 4/9/2021:



We took Wednesday off to register the Corvair with the tag that Eric from Make A Wish had found (a Kansas 1964 Shawnee county tag). At the moment the car only has minimum liability insurance, still need to shop around for vintage car coverage. Gideon is now employed at Hyvee in the dairy department in that he needs income to pay for insurance, taxes, gas, oil, and parts.



Update 3/18/2021



Gideon purchased a red 1964 Chevrolet Corvair Monza Spyder turbo convertible this evening. We figured a Spyder was a good choice for an old car in that it lacks some of the draw backs of old cars in that it stops and corners well, has excellent traction (snow) has a good transmission (four on the floor), and does not drink gas, and can propel itself down the highway with a turbo. Oh, and as a bonus it is not Ralph Nader approved.



Financially it makes sense in that restored Spyders go for $28,000 so the car is worth restoring. And this is a California car. I was shocked in how good of condition it is from viewing it from underneath. Really you can tell this car has never been driven on a salted road.



Gideon drove the Spyder 50 miles through winding roads and hills to get home. Once we got it home Tracie was waiting in the driveway for a ride. Tracie got in, Gideon put it in reverse, killed it, and then flooded the carburetor trying to restart it. Gideon has a lot to learn about carburetors (add CFM to this too), points, gap, timing, coils, vacuum advance, choke, jet size, volts as in generator vs alternator and all the rest. Dang, all those these things we have forgotten. Like Craig Gates once said to me back in the 1980’s while his brother Eric and I were working on some old cars; “they didn’t make them then like they make them now”.



On the way home tonight, we found that the Spyder produces lots of smoke. Valve guides?



Good news in that Trux Unlimited in Kansas City has volunteered to do donate some labor in restoring the Spyder. Can’t say enough about how good the Trux Unlimited guys are.



The Spyder looks great in the dark and from great heights!



Gideon Update:



Gideon had a TIA (minor stroke) on 2/18/2021. Upon getting up in the morning he had double vision, then slurred speech, and could not speak, and the left side of his face drooped all in the span of 20 minutes he was taken via ambulance to Stormont Vail. Was given stroke protocol and a CT scan. CT scan showed nothing. The following day Gideon was taken to Children's Mercy in Kansas City and got a MRI and an ECHO. Both showed normal (for a HLHS patient). His Cardiologist Dr Kaine suspects the TIA may be due to a heart event, so he is getting a 24 hour heart monitor.



Gideon has fully recovered from the TIA and we are actively shopping for cars. Have not gotten the results from Gideon's heart monitor.



Car search update:



Really good deals on classic cars can be found in our price range. As an example just yesterday we found a running 1972 Plymouth Duster just 20 miles away with a 340 and a four on the floor for just $8,000. The previous weekend in Kansas City a running 1967 Mustang with a three speed manual and a 289 small block sold for less than $7,000. Both sold within hours, key here is to be watching, to act fast, and have cash in hand.



Corvair's are also priced well, trick is finding ones with a 4 speed and a turbo.



Another idea we have is getting a 1980’s Porsche 944. They can be had cheap enough leaving cash left over to get a car port. They are fuel injected, 50/50 front to rear balancing, available with rear disks, good gas mileage, rear defrost and wiper, seat 4, superior handling, AC, and pop up headlights.



Gideon's Make a Wish car project:



We are so thankful as a family for all the prayers and support I received when I struggled for life. Make a Wish has granted me the wish of restoring a classic car.



My name is Gideon Eklund and I am 17 years old. I am a “million dollar baby and a miracle.”

My wish is to restore an old car. Make a Wish will allow me to work with professionals to restore body work and the interior of my car. They will do tires and wheels. They will restore chrome and paint the vehicle, even do a sound system. However, we need to supply the car and it has to be mechanically sound because they are not able to do mechanical work.

I was born with a heart defect called, hypoplastic left heart syndrome, HLHS. I’ve had three open heart surgeries and had a feeding tube for my first five years. Now, I live a very normal life, only take three medications and see the cardiologist once a year for testing. In the future, I may need more work on my heart but for now everything looks good. I really don’t have limitations other than running, which can be a bit difficult and very hot and very cold weather make me worn out.

Hanging out with my friends and playing video games is one of my favorite things to do. I spend time working on cars with my Dad and we talk a lot about cars and look at classic cars together. My family likes to go to car shows. I also play the banjo and want to learn to play the guitar. I am studying machining at Washburn Tech and really like learning to be a machinist.

I'm really interested in classic cars, 1950s - 1980s. Our hope is that friends and family can contribute whatever they want and we will be able to purchase a sound car. This is going to be fantastic!!