Fund My Phlebotomy Dream

Hi there! My name is Rasana, and I'm here to get help funding my phlebotomy training class and license exam. As a future phlebotomist, I'm super excited to start my 2-week program, but I need your help to cover the costs. My goal is to raise $750, and I would love to have it paid in full before the class even starts.

I've always been fascinated by the medical field, and phlebotomy is the perfect way for me to make a difference in people's lives while also gaining valuable skills and experience. The training program will cover everything from blood collection and specimen handling to lab testing and results interpretation. With your support, I'll be able to take the next step towards achieving my dream of becoming a certified phlebotomist.

Your contribution will go directly towards covering the cost of my training and exam fees. Any amount, big or small, will bring me one step closer to my goal. Plus, your support will give me the confidence and resources I need to succeed in this exciting new career.

Thank you for considering my campaign! Your generosity will make a real difference in my life and help me achieve my dream. Let's make this happen together!