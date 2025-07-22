Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $300
My dad Kevin Thompson has unexpectedly passed away July 21st 2025, After being in the hospital for over a month trying to get better. I still can’t even believe this is real. But we really need help with funeral costs. My dad didn’t want to be cremated so I wanted to do what he wanted and have him properly buried. My dad was only 51 so his death has taken my whole family by surprise. He was a life long resident of Burton mi and Bendle high school he was a great father son and friend. He going to be greatly missed. Any help that you can give my family would be greatly appreciated.
We are so sorry for this huge loss. We are here for you always love Jason n Jenelle
Praying for you and the family brother
i’m so sorry for your loss 💔
