My dad Kevin Thompson has unexpectedly passed away July 21st 2025, After being in the hospital for over a month trying to get better. I still can’t even believe this is real. But we really need help with funeral costs. My dad didn’t want to be cremated so I wanted to do what he wanted and have him properly buried. My dad was only 51 so his death has taken my whole family by surprise. He was a life long resident of Burton mi and Bendle high school he was a great father son and friend. He going to be greatly missed. Any help that you can give my family would be greatly appreciated.