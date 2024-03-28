Fund The Production Of The Illusion of Consensus

Hi everyone,

Inspired by various other Substackers and independent media creators, we have decided to crowdfund the initial production costs of our podcast - which we cannot afford at the moment - so we can provide you with the best content possible.

We intend on hiring a leading podcast production company which produces programs you all have most certainly heard of. They will edit and master the audio and video of our podcasts and generate several clips per episode. They will also distribute and expand the reach of our show on all major platforms.

Moreover, they will create professional graphics, thumbnails, and an intro and outro graphic for our podcast. Some of these tasks required technical skills outside of our capabilities. Other tasks such as editing and distributing the show end up taking several hours a week on our end. These hours are best spent focusing on building new content and recording podcasts.

The cost of this service is $15,000 CAD a month (about $11,000 USD) and we have decided to allow our avid listeners of the show to directly help fund a better listening and watching experience for the first two months ($30,000 CAD).

(None of these funds will be going to Jay and Rav's personal accounts. This is solely and entirely for the podcast production company we are looking to hire.)

- The Illusion of Consensus

