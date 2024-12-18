Support Mandi Matheson after devastating fire

On Tuesday, December 10th, 2024, Mandi Matheson and her partner experienced a devastating tragedy when they lost their home to a house fire. Thankfully, no one was at home at the time, but tragically, their beloved pets and all of their belongings were lost.

Mandi is the kind of neighbour everyone wishes for—always dependable, generous, and kind. She has touched the lives of so many in the community through her hard work and willingness to lend a hand whenever needed.

Mandi is a familiar face to countless residents in the area. She’s worn many hats over the years—driving school bus for Seven Persons School, serving customers at Eagle Butte Liquor Store in Dunmore, helping at the Southland bus shop in the industrial area, working tirelessly at the Medicine Hat Feeding Co. during busy auction days, and being the force behind Ace Of Clubs Quarter Horses for the last 25 years. Her work ethic, kindness, and generosity have made her a pillar of the community.

This heartbreaking event has left Mandi with nothing but the clothes on her back as there was no insurance, and while material things can eventually be replaced over time, the loss is profound. As a community, we now have an opportunity to rally around her the way she has always been there for us.

We are raising funds to help Mandi get back on her feet. Donations will go directly toward securing temporary housing, replacing essential items, and eventually rebuilding her life. A trust account has been set up at ATB to accept donations from friends, family, and community members who wish to support them during this difficult time. Donations can be made by cheque or cash to the ‘Shelbie - In Trust - Matheson’ account at ATB. Etransfers can also be made to MAhousefund2024@gmail.com.

Every donation, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference. If you are able, please consider contributing to this fundraiser and sharing it with your network. Together, we can show Mandi just how much she means to us and provide her with the support she needs to move forward.

Your kindness, generosity, and support are so deeply appreciated during this difficult time.

Thank you,

Shelbie





