Support The Fuller Family During an Emergency

Hi, my husband’s name is Pierre, and I never thought I’d find myself in this position. Today, while taking my kids on a guided youth waterfowl hunt for their first time hunting, an unexpected accident turned their day into a nightmare.

The guide’s boat collided with another boat at the ramp, and in the chaos, my husband’s face slammed into one of the metal chairs on the boat. As a result, he suffered a severe injury to his lips and broke two of his teeth, pieces of his tooth were found inside of his lip. While I’m grateful our kids were unharmed, the physical and financial aftermath has left us struggling, and the realization that I could have lost them is taking a psychological toll.

Unfortunately, our dental insurance is maxed out for the year, and we are unable to afford the resulting medical and dental procedures needed to repair his teeth and mouth, along with other expenses from this accident. The cost is overwhelming. That’s why I’m humbly asking for your help.

I’m setting a goal of $18,000 to cover his dental and medical treatment alongside expenses related to the accident. Any amount you’re able to give will make a huge difference and help us get back on our feet—and back to providing for our family.

I believe in the power of community and faith, and I trust that God can work through your kindness. If you’re unable to give, I’d be so grateful if you could share this campaign and keep us in your prayers during this challenging time.

Thank you for your generosity, support, and love. Together, we can turn this nightmare into a testimony of hope and healing.

With gratitude,

Jamily