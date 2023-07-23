Campaign Image

Legal fee and financial assistance for Elector

 USD $12,000

 USD $2,395

Funds are needed to help defend Cliff Frost against charges bought by Michigan Attorney General, for filing Alternate Elector, in 2020. Cliff was a duly elected Elector, representing the Ninth District, who was submitting the Alternate Elector ballot for President Trump.

Anonymous
$ 10.00 USD
7 months ago

Hang in there!

Mike S
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

May the Lord guide you and protect you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 125.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

God Bless You!

Johnny V
$ 35.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
9 months ago

Continue to have faith it will work out for the best.

Anonymous Giver
$ 143.00 USD
9 months ago

Katie Jehl
$ 35.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
9 months ago

Republicans support Electors! Democrats support Selectors!

Theresa R
$ 200.00 USD
9 months ago

We've got your back Cliff!

Anonymous
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

May God bless you and give you the courage and strength to fight the evil that’s permeated Michigan’s Attorney General’s office.

Mary Vaughan
$ 25.00 USD
9 months ago

Gift is for Clifford Frost

Nelda
$ 40.00 USD
9 months ago

Stay Strong!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
9 months ago

Good luck.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
10 months ago

Cliff: You are a good man and do not deserve what's happening to you. Hang in there.

David Luks
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Sue Vandeberghe
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

John David Vasos
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

This could happen to any of in Michigan... We are not living in a Communist country this is not acceptable and needs to be fought... Please help with court cost... One Team!

