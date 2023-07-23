Legal fee and financial assistance for Elector

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

Anonymous - $ 10.00 USD 7 months ago Hang in there! 0

Mike S - $ 100.00 USD 9 months ago May the Lord guide you and protect you. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 125.00 USD 9 months ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 9 months ago God Bless You! 0

Johnny V - $ 35.00 USD 9 months ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 9 months ago Continue to have faith it will work out for the best. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 143.00 USD 9 months ago 0

Katie Jehl - $ 35.00 USD 9 months ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 300.00 USD 9 months ago Republicans support Electors! Democrats support Selectors! 0

Theresa R - $ 200.00 USD 9 months ago We've got your back Cliff! 0

Anonymous - $ 100.00 USD 9 months ago May God bless you and give you the courage and strength to fight the evil that’s permeated Michigan’s Attorney General’s office. 1

Mary Vaughan - $ 25.00 USD 9 months ago Gift is for Clifford Frost 1

Nelda - $ 40.00 USD 9 months ago Stay Strong! 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 9 months ago 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 10.00 USD 9 months ago Good luck. 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 10 months ago 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 35.00 USD 10 months ago Cliff: You are a good man and do not deserve what's happening to you. Hang in there. 2

David Luks - $ 10.00 USD 1 year ago 0

Sue Vandeberghe - $ 25.00 USD 1 year ago 0

John David Vasos - $ 100.00 USD 1 year ago This could happen to any of in Michigan... We are not living in a Communist country this is not acceptable and needs to be fought... Please help with court cost... One Team! 0