Supporting 'From the Beloved' The D'Amato Family

D'Amato means 'From the Beloved.'

We recall Jesus at the Last Supper, 'knowing that the Father had given all things into His hands, and that He had come from God and was going back to God...' He then performed the most profound act of service by beginning to 'wash the disciples' feet.' (John 13:4-5) Likewise, Abigail and I (Angelo) know we came from God, our Beloved, and are destined to return to Him. We are committed to humbly serving and blessing as many people on this planet as we can before we get there!

Currently, we are connected with The Well House of Prayer in Toccoa, GA, and we aim to invest more time in intercession, live worship sets, hosting retreats for ministry leaders both locally and globally, and facilitating prayer sessions that connect people to Jesus for heart healing and deliverance. In just the last few months, we've hosted dozens of sessions, leading countless individuals to deepen their faith, strengthen their connection with the Lord, and experience unprecedented levels of freedom!

We invite you to join us as financial or prayer partners on this journey. Whether you can contribute $25, $50, or $100 per month, or prefer a one-time gift, we would love to establish regular contact with you every quarter to pray with you in-person, via video call, or at least share prophetic insights we receive in our prayers for you.

Thank you so much for considering this partnership. We look forward to advancing the Kingdom of God together with you.

- Angelo & Abigail D'Amato