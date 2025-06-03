Rebuild Restore Renew

Dear friends,





We are heartbroken to share that our dear friends suffered a devastating house fire on Sunday night. In a matter of moments, they lost their home and everything in it. Tragically, their beloved dog and cat did not make it out. The emotional toll of losing both their cherished pets and all of their belongings is unimaginable.





This family is now facing the unthinkable: starting over from nothing while grieving so much. They are the kindest, most generous people, and while we want to respect their privacy and will not be sharing their names until they are ready, we are reaching out on their behalf.





They have a 5-year-old son and a newborn baby boy. Everything was lost—clothing, baby supplies, toys, household essentials—everything. We are humbly asking for your help. Whether you are able to give financially or donate items, your generosity would mean the world to them during this incredibly difficult time.





Here are their clothing sizes, if you would like to contribute items:





5-year-old boy: Size 5T or XS (4-5), shoe size 11

Newborn boy: Size 0-3 months

Adult female: Size L or XL, shoe size 8

Adult male: Size XL, shoe size 11





Please know that any donation—no matter how big or small—will bring comfort and hope to a family trying to piece their life back together.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your support, your prayers, and your kindness.



